Vettel issued 3 penalty points following Hamilton clash in Baku

Sebastian Vettel has been assessed three penalty points following his clash with Lewis Hamilton under a Safety Car period in today’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the FIA has confirmed.
Vettel and Hamilton collided twice on Lap 19 behind the safety car in Baku, with the German driver appearing to make a deliberate move on the second occasion in retaliation after believing to have been brake tested.
Vettel was handed a 10-second stop-and-go penalty in the immediate aftermath of the incident, dropping him out of contention for victory. The Ferrari driver ultimately finished the race fourth ahead of Hamilton in P5.
After the race, the stewards assessed a further penalty to Vettel that takes him up to nine total for a 12-month period.
“The Stewards examined video evidence which showed that car 5 drove alongside and then steered into car 44,” the report from the FIA reads.
“The Stewards decide this maneuver was deemed potentially dangerous.”
“I don’t know why I got the penalty and Lewis didn’t. It’s disappointing because it could have been a better result,” Vettel said after the race.
“I don’t have a problem with Lewis but I just think that what he did on the track was not OK.
“By now the decision is done but, in an episode like this one, I still think that if you give out a penalty, then it should be to both drivers.”
Now holding nine penalty points in a 12-month period, Vettel is just three away from a one race ban.