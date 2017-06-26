Dixon’s victory bolsters championship lead

One of the dominant storylines entering Sunday’s Kohler Grand Prix at Road America was that championship leader Scott Dixon was not among the seven different race winners during the first half of the Verizon IndyCar Series season.
However, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver flipped that storyline on its head with impressive run to victory at Road America, his first at the 4.048-mile road course and his first of the 2017 season, bringing the total number of races winners in 2017 to eight.
It also sees him add to his championship lead, although the title fight remains incredibly close. Dixon now sits on 379 points, 34 ahead of second-place Simon Pagenaud. Helio Castroneves sits third on 342 points. Takuma Sato (323) and Josef Newgarden (318) complete the top five, while Will Power (sixth, with 316 points) and Graham Rahal (seventh, with 302 points), remain well within striking distance of the championship lead.
Assuming that 21 cars will fill out the remainder of the 2017 events, the maximum point swing in a race is 45. (Note: Harding Racing will return at Pocono Raceway for the ABC Supply 500. With 22 cars in the field that weekend, the maximum point swing will be 46).
With that in mind, Pagenaud and Castroneves could overtake Dixon at Iowa Speedway in two weeks (Iowa Corn 300, July 9 at 5:00 p.m. on NBCSN). And, while Sato, Newgarden, Power, and Rahal mathematically cannot leave Iowa in the championship lead, they could easily gain ground on Dixon.
Further, with double-points available at the season-ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, the championship remains anyone’s for the taking.
The win lost though, Newgarden was able to at least match his car number – 2 – with a runner-up finish in his now No. 2 DeVilbiss Team Penske Chevrolet, and his fourth podium finish of the season. He won at Barber, came third at Long Beach and came second in race two at Detroit. This finish today comes after starting third, and after leading 13 laps.
“It stings a little bit coming home second when you feel like you have a winning car. Scott was great today. So was Ganassi Racing. Those guys did a great job. Certainly very deserving of the win.
“But that’s tough coming up a little bit short. I felt like when the caution came out and we were on the primary tires, Helio and Scott had the alternates, I thought this is probably not going to be very good on the restart. It was hard to get temperature in them to get up to speed for the restart.
“I don’t know if it sealed our fate, but once the race was over, I was like, That’s what sealed our fate. It was an ill-timed caution. If that didn’t come out, we would have gotten 10 laps or so on the tires, we would have been okay.
“Once we shuffled back to third, it was about trying to get back by those guys. At that point we were on the same strategy pretty much the last stint. So it was hard to do anything with Scott. Felt we were a touch quicker than him, but couldn’t do anything on that final stint.
“Tough coming up short, but a great weekend for us at Team Penske. We were strong all weekend. Just didn’t get it done when it counted in the race, so that’s going to sting.”
Incidentally, Newgarden’s Barber win was probably at a race he didn’t figure to win – but he’d usurped Dixon for what became the lead there – while here this looked a race he planned to win but didn’t, and lost out to Dixon in the process. He reflected on the humor of this in the post-race press conference.
“I mean, Scott’s one of the hardest to pass. It was funny, because it was kind of a reverse Barber situation,” he laughed. “At Barber this year, you had Scott behind me at the end with a little more overtake, then it was me behind Scott this time with a little more overtake. You kind of had a similar result almost.
“I think it doesn’t necessarily matter who it is. For sure, you know, you give Scott a lot of credit, he’s going to be tough. He’s not going to make a lot of mistakes. You really got to push the issue with him.
“But I think I was concerned about getting by him, just his race pace. We were quicker than him, but we weren’t quick enough to overtake him. We were probably only 2, 3/10ths quicker than him outright speed, which wasn’t enough to do much with him.
“Once we were up to temperature, we were all running full, we both had red tires on, they were new tires for both of us, it was kind of hard to do anything once we got up to speed. I couldn’t make anything happen. As soon as I did something with overtake, he would do it. We were just kind of tit for tat till the end. He’s obviously one of the toughest to race against.
“I think if the situation were reversed, we would have been okay, as well, to win the race. So it’s just tough strategy today.”
Newgarden at least had a simpler weekend at Road America this year. He took in the ambience of the weekend without many of the distractions of a year ago, recovering from a collarbone injury and having launched a children’s book.
“I mean, certainly no distractions. Last year there was probably a little more distraction from trying to deal with comfort inside the cockpit. But from a performance standpoint, I don’t think it was much different.
“I wouldn’t blame the injuries last year for any performance deficit. I thought we were actually very good in the race last year. We had a top 10. I made a mistake in qualifying, which I think if we didn’t do that, we probably could have had a top five last year. If anything, it was nice not having any distractions personally.”
It was a solid weekend altogether though. Newgarden sits fifth in points with 318, 61 behind Dixon at the top.
He heads next to Iowa, where in his most authoritative of his four career victories, he led 282 of 300 laps last year. That race comes up Sunday, July 9, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Almost 24 hours have passed since the checkered flag fell in Baku, yet the dust shows few signs of settling after one of the most explosive Formula 1 races in recent memory.
It was inevitable though, wasn’t it? The chummy, cordial, sickly-sweet duel between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel for this year’s F1 drivers’ title had to blow up at some point.
And boy, did it blow up.
This was a race that had it all. A far cry from some of the more processional races that have been rather regular in recent times, the inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be remembered for all of the right reasons (well, unless you’re Sebastian Vettel); a defining moment for the 2017 season and the new era of F1 that started in Australia.
THE INEVITABILITY OF SEB VS. LEWIS
It was bound to happen in the end. There was no way that a direct fight between the two of the finest racers of F1’s current generation could not descend into chaos at one point.
It’s perhaps surprising that we made it eight races before the first cracks in the Gatsby-esque “well done old sport” camaraderie between Hamilton and Vettel began to show.
This will be looked back on a key flashpoint in the title fight for 2017 and the wider rivalry between Hamilton and Vettel. Baku was where things got nasty.
The incidents themselves were pretty cut and dry. Anyone watching could see what happened.
The first contact between them coming out of Turn 15 was a result of Vettel misjudging how Hamilton was controlling the pack. With the safety car’s lights going out and peeling away, Hamilton became the defacto safety car. He had every right to go as fast or as slow as he liked.
Vettel was expecting Hamilton to accelerate out of Turn 15, perhaps thinking the Briton would bolt early as he did on the first restart. Hamilton instead kept at a steady pace, with the FIA data confirming as much, leading to the contact between the pair.
Vettel was unhappy and frustrated. That was perhaps justified. But what happened next was not. Not one bit.
Drawing alongside Hamilton, Vettel wanted to make his feelings known. He raised his hand in complaint, which may have been enough to get the Mercedes driver to speed up. After all, he needed to stay ahead as the lead car.
The FIA’s response was to give Vettel a 10-second stop/go penalty, the strongest in-race sanction barring disqualification. It dropped Vettel back down the order and ended his win hopes, yet because of Hamilton’s unplanned pit stop to fit a new headrest, the German actually jumped ahead of his rival.
The end result should not be part of the context of the incident, though. Hamilton losing his headrest and dropping behind Vettel was totally separate and, frankly, just bad luck for the Mercedes man. The two incidents were unconnected.
Would Hamilton have been so aggrieved had he won the race and regained the lead of the championship from Vettel? One would hope so. Because it was a dangerous incident that, as Hamilton told NBCSN after the race, sent out totally the wrong message to young drivers coming through the ranks.
You do not, even just to spook your rival, deliberately drive towards another car like that under the safety car.
Why no disqualification? A report from Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport after the race suggested there were fears it could impact the title fight. Exclusion may have been a strong response, but it would certainly have sent out a clear message. Perhaps this was a missed opportunity to do exactly that.
Instead, Vettel and Hamilton will now be left to stew over it for a couple of weeks before heading to Austria. Once both drivers have cooled off, hopefully proper, adult talks can take place in a bid to clear things up.
We may like a bit of heat between sporting rivals, but respect is a rarer, more precious thing. It is something that was severely lacking in Baku.
Hopefully we can then see them settle things out on-track the proper way, just as they have done for much of the season so far.
“BUTTER MY BUTT AND CALL ME A BISCUIT”
Daniel Ricciardo rarely disappoints when it comes to a good a quote, with the words of wisdom above gracing his Twitter account in the aftermath of the race. Frankly, we couldn’t have put it any better.
Well butter my butt and call me a biscuit that was a race
Ricciardo’s charge from P10 on the grid to victory was an unlikely one, requiring him to negotiate a number of pitfalls that caught out his rivals – and, as proven by his qualifying crash on Saturday, had already bitten him.
Ricciardo attacked the race with his usual gusto and bravado, with the race-winning move – albeit just for third at the time – being a brave double-pass on the Williams pair of Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll into Turn 1 after the safety car restart.
Ricciardo has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. All five of his F1 wins have come from starting outside the top three, and all have required a good dose of fortune. Alas, a win is a win – and when the front-runners falter, more often than not it is Ricciardo who is there to pick up the pieces.
Ricciardo’s victory also means that we have more than two teams winning races in a season for the first time since 2013, when Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari again shared the spoils. Variety is never a bad thing.
The top officials at Red Bull are under no illusions about the team’s current standing in F1. It still remains the third-fastest team and, under normal conditions, would stand no chance of beating Ferrari or Mercedes in a straight fight.
But that doesn’t devalue Ricciardo’s win at all. Instead, it makes it all the more impressive that he was there to capitalize on the opportunity that came his way.
A FLYING FINNISH FOR BOTTAS
While the majority of the plaudits after the race lay with Ricciardo and Lance Stroll (who we’ll come onto), perhaps the greatest fightback of all in Baku came courtesy of Valtteri Bottas.
The Finn tangled with Kimi Raikkonen at Turn 2, sustaining a puncture that left him limping back to the pits for repairs and a lap down on the field. The race already appeared to have been turned into an extended test session.
But Bottas dug deep. He was able to get a wave-by under the first safety car, and then put the hammer down to pick his way through the field as those ahead began to lose their heads.
The drag race with Stroll to the line was dramatic, with Bottas emerging just 0.1 seconds ahead to clinch second place and salvage a big result from a pretty disastrous race for Mercedes, all things considered.
Frankly, nothing. He’s doing all he can. If the team wants harmony and stability, then surely keeping Bottas for 2018 and beyond is the way to do that.
If the appeal of Alonso, Vettel (well, maybe not after this weekend…) or Mercedes junior Esteban Ocon is a greater pull for the team, then it isn’t for want of trying on Bottas’ part he would depart, that’s for sure.
He has everything it takes to race for a title-winning team. Baku proved that.
STROLL COMES GOOD – FINALLY
Lance Stroll’s charge to third place in Baku may have come as a surprise, but it shouldn’t have.
He was, after all, F1’s best-prepared rookie since Lewis Hamilton thanks to an extensive test program prior to his debut, and came off the back of a record-breaking Formula 3 title win.
But after a raggedy first six races in F1, the critics were beginning to question Stroll’s readiness for grand prix racing, with his charge to ninth in Canada going some way to proving a point.
Sure, his rise has been accelerated by funding from his billionaire father, Lawrence, but the talent has to be there to back it all up. We saw that talent in Baku.
Stroll drove a clean, trouble-free race that would have seen many other rookies lose their cool at the chaos that was unfolding around them. The Williams FW40 is a quick car, and while he couldn’t keep Bottas back at the end, P3 was nevertheless a remarkable result for the young Canadian.
The catalyst for all of this may have been a revised preparation program for Baku. Following his run to his first points finish in Canada, Stroll stayed out in North America to complete a private test at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas with a 2014-spec Williams, and has also been working with a new driver coach.
All of this appears to have calmed the 18-year-old. Now with his first points and podium chalked up, Stroll will hopefully be more at ease. He doesn’t have a point to prove anymore. Perhaps that will yield more displays like the one in Baku on Sunday.
WELL DONE BAKU
The trackside message of “Well Done Baku!” that ultimately turned into a meme during F1’s first visit to Azerbaijan actually rang true in the wake of this year’s race: the crazy Baku City Circuit delivered, and then some.
The track is one of the maddest on the F1 calendar, featuring a mix of slow-speed sections, two high-speed complexes – oh, and a castle. It’s the kind of thing you might find in Mario Kart.
It was all said prior to the 2016 race when a crazy event featuring multiple safety cars and crashes galore was expected, only for a disappointingly straightforward race to set in. This time around though, Baku threw up the madness that has been expected.
Much like the 2012 European Grand Prix at Valencia, yesterday’s race proved that street circuits can throw up some spectacular results. For an event that seemed an odd addition to the F1 calendar at first, Baku has found a good groove with its second running.
So, well done Baku. You’ve given us a race that will be looked back on in years to come. Good on you.
Leah Pritchett drives the quickest pizza delivery vehicle in the world, holding the NHRA Top Fuel record for speediest run (3.658 seconds) down a 1,000-foot dragstrip.
Starting today, Pritchett will also become the first female athlete ever featured in a series of TV commercials and promotions for Papa John’s Pizza. The company was a part-time sponsor for Pritchett last season and elevated to primary sponsor for 2017.
Pritchett and her 11,000 horsepower dragster have certainly delivered for Papa John’s, being on top or near the top of the NHRA Top Fuel standings all season.
She’s won three of the first 12 national events and left Sunday’s Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, just 11 points behind race winner and Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence.
Pritchett’s TV spots will feature a limited time offer of “Papa John’s Double XL” pizza, which will be available nationally from today through July 23.
“It is an honor to be able to represent this sport and Papa John’s on a national scale and to be featured as the first NHRA driver on a national pizza box,” Pritchett said in a media release.
Pritchett and Papa John’s founder, chairman and CEO, John Schnatter (pictured above with Pritchett), have also teamed up for the Charity Challenge Series, which has already raised $40,000 thus far this season.
The Challenge – which features Pritchett racing her Dodge Challenger vs. Schnatter driving his classic 1971 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 – promotes awareness and resources to combat the mental and physical issues that returning military heroes and their families may face. The next Challenge will be July 7-9 at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois.
Debate was rife in the paddock after the race regarding the incident, with Hamilton expressing his dismay over the penalty that was awarded amid calls from some corners for disqualification or a race ban.
“It definitely sets a precedent. It sets a precedent within Formula 1,” Hamilton told NBCSN after the race.
“I think it also does for all the young kids that are watching us Formula 1 drivers drive and conduct ourselves, they’ve seen today how a multiple four-time world champion behaves. Hopefully that doesn’t ripple into the younger categories.
“In terms of how things are penalized, how you can do something like that and still finish fourth, I think it’s… I don’t know.
“I’ve not really thought too much about it since. I just tried as hard as I could to get back up. It’s not a good day.”
Vettel ultimately finished the race fourth ahead of Hamilton in P5, the Briton being forced into a second unscheduled pit stop when the headrest in his Mercedes car came loose.
The German insisted after the race that he was unaware why he received the stop/go penalty, believing that Hamilton should have been sanctioned for brake testing him under the safety car.
“The leader dictates the pace, but we were exiting the corner, he was accelerating and then he braked so much that I was braking as soon as I saw but couldn’t stop in time and ran in the back of him,” Vettel told NBCSN.
“I think Formula 1 is for grown-ups. As I said, the maneuver before was not necessary and damaged my front wing, damaged also his rear as well I think a bit.
“I think it was not hte right way to do it, exiting the corner, accelerating and then braking. I don’t think there was any point of doing it.”