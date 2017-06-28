Recap: Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley takes in Kohler Grand Prix

When professional athletes decide to experience sports outside of the one where they make their living, it never ceases to entertain. Case and point: Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley.
The 24-year-old Hundley spent the weekend at Road America, taking in the Kohler Grand Prix. His time at the facility began on Thursday, where he first paid a visit to Team Penske driver Will Power, who gave him a quick tutorial.
The next part of Hundley’s day saw him take a two-seater ride with none other than Mario Andretti. And, unsurprisingly, it left a big impression.
“The first lap, I’m screaming, and it’s the warm-up lap! And then the second lap: I’m just bright-eyed, going through corners. I give so much respect, that’s an awesome sport, man!” Hundley said in a media debrief afterward.
However, the day was not finished. Later on, Hundley showed off his arm strength and throwing accuracy by attempting to throw a football through the passenger side window of a moving Chevrolet Corvette. And while it took a few attempts, he eventually hit his mark.
Hundley stayed through Sunday and dawned a photographer’s bib in order to take in more of the action.
In fact, he even inadvertently photobombed second-place finisher Josef Newgarden during his post-race interview.
A video chronicling Hundley’s visit can be viewed here and additional photos from his weekend can be found on his Instagram page.