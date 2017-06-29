Photo: Tequila Patrón ESM

IMSA: Ed Brown forced to sit out Watkins Glen

By Kyle LavigneJun 29, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

A surprise announcement early on Thursday from Tequila Patrón ESM revealed that team co-owner Ed Brown, scheduled to make his final start in the No. 22 Nissan Onroak DPi this weekend at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, was forced to withdraw from the event as a driver.

Back pain forced Brown to undergo minor back surgery, and the recovery process requires him to step out of the cockpit at Watkins Glen, though he will still be in attendance as an interested onlooker.

“This recent development is disappointing, to say the least,” lamented Brown. “I was looking forward to having one final race in the car, but I’m happy I’ll still be able attend and support everyone from pit lane. As usual, the team has done a tremendous job preparing for this race, I believe both cars will be very strong. Bruno (Senna) and Johannes (van Overbeek) will now have a little more time to dial everything in, and I know they’ll do a great job.

Bruno Senna, already signed as a co-driver for the No. 22 entry this weekend, will share driving duties with Johannes van Overbeek in what is now a two-man effort. The driver lineup on the No. 2 entry remains unchanged and sees Scott Sharp and Ryan Dalziel joined by Pipo Derani, who will move over to the No. 22 and partner van Overbeek for the remainder of the season following Watkins Glen.

 

Force India sets up companies pointing towards ‘Force One’ rebrand

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJun 29, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT

Force India has begun the process of rebranding itself as ‘Force One’ for the 2018 Formula 1 season by setting up six companies in the UK under its proposed name.

Force India entered F1 in 2008 after Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya bought out the Spyker team, placing an emphasis on the national identity of the new operation.

The team has worked its way up the field through its time in F1, finishing a best-ever fourth in the constructors’ championship last year, but shifted its image after BWT sponsorship resulted in a pink livery for 2017.

In a bid to make the team easier to market and open up more commercial opportunities, Force India was reported in the German press earlier this month to be considering renaming itself, with recent company establishments in the UK supporting the stories.

As per Companies House in the UK, between May 31 and June 6, the following six companies were incorporated:

  • Force One Grand Prix Limited
  • Force One Racing Limited
  • Force One Technologies Limited
  • Force One Hospitality Limited
  • Force One Brand Limited
  • Force One Team Limited

All of the companies have been set up with one named officer, Thiruvannamalai Ventkatesan Lakshmi Kanthan, a former director at Force India with ties to Mallya.

Force India’s chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer explained why the name change was being considered when speaking to Sky Sports over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

“Dropping the India, we’ve had the discussion, I think it makes sense,” Szafnauer said.

“We used to have an Indian GP, we don’t anymore, we had Indian sponsors at one point and now we have none.

“Sometimes India in the name will limit the opportunities, especially for sponsorship, so if we drop that it will broaden our horizons a bit and I think it makes sense.”

Gehl to sponsor Graham Rahal in Iowa race in July

INDYCAR
Associated PressJun 29, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) American manufacturing company Gehl will be the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s No. 15 car in the upcoming Iowa Corn 300.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced Thursday that Gehl will sponsor Rahal in the IndyCar race on July 9.

Gehl was the co-primary sponsor of Rahal’s entry at last weekend’s Kohler Grand Prix at Road America for the second consecutive year and subsequently decided to increase their role with Rahal and his team.

Rahal is seventh in the championship standings. He has a pair of wins – both in Detroit – and a pole to his credit so far this season.

NBCSN to begin coverage of 2017 American Flat Track season on July 3

American Flat Track/Andrea Wilson
By Luke SmithJun 29, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

NBCSN will begin its coverage of the 2017 American Flat Track season this coming Monday (July 3) with a presentation of the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Below is the full release detailing TV coverage and times for the 18 races to be shown on NBCSN and on the NBC Sports app in the coming months.

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 28, 2017 – NBCSN begins its coverage of the 2017 American Flat Track season next Monday, July 3, at 11 p.m. ET, with a presentation of the season-opening Harley-Davidson DAYTONA TT event at iconic Daytona International Speedway.

Now in the midst of its 64th consecutive season, American Flat Track is the most historic form of American motorcycle racing and 2017 marks the dawning of a new golden era for the sport. The series boasts two diverse and highly-competitive classes and is headlined by powerful, twin-cylinder motorcycles in the AFT Twins class, with spirited single-cylinder machines battling it out in AFT Singles.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Weigandt will handle play-by-play duties for the season, alongside veteran Superbike racer and multi-time American Flat Track race winner Larry Pegram and pit reporter Heather DeBeaux.

In addition to the 18 primetime premieres, NBCSN will present weekday encore telecasts of each one-hour show. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs – will provide streaming coverage alongside NBCSN’s premiere telecasts. FansChoice.tv, a cornerstone of American Flat Track’s digital strategy, will continue provide live streaming coverage for every round of the 2017 season.

Below is the full telecast schedule on NBCSN for the 2017 American Flat Track season:

Date Location Network Time (ET)
Mon., July 3 Daytona International Speedway NBCSN 11 p.m.
Mon., July 10 Dixie Speedway NBCSN 11 p.m.
Mon., July 17 Charlotte Motor Speedway NBCSN 11 p.m.
Thur., July 27 Turf Paradise NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., August 3 Cal Expo Fairgrounds NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., August 10 Illinois State Fairgrounds NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., August 17 The Red Mile NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., August 24 Remington Park NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., August 31 Allen County Fairgrounds NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., September 7 Rolling Wheels Raceway Park NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., September 7 Calistoga Speedway NBCSN 11 p.m.
Thur., September 14 Buffalo Chip NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., September 14 Black Hills Speedway NBCSN 11 p.m.
Thur., September 21 Peoria Motorcycle Club NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., September 21 Illinois State Fairgrounds NBCSN 11 p.m.
Thur., September 28 Williams Grove Speedway NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., September 28 Texas Motor Speedway NBCSN 11 p.m.
Thur., October 12 Perris Auto Speedway NBCSN 10 p.m.

Pirelli announces tire picks for Italian GP at Monza

Pirelli
By Luke SmithJun 29, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

Pirelli has announced its Formula 1 tire picks for the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza in September, mirroring its selection from 2016.

As is standard for all F1 races, Pirelli will take three compounds to the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, favoring a mid-range selection of super-softs, softs and mediums for all drivers to use.

The Italian company took the same compounds to its home race in 2016, which was completed on a mix of one- and two-stop strategies by teams.

Given the more conservative nature of Pirelli’s 2017 compounds, it is likely that most will be able to get home on one stop in September despite the high-speed nature of the Monza circuit.

Drivers will be required to complete the final stage of qualifying on the super-soft compound, as well as save at least one set of either mediums or softs to use in the race.

Graphic courtesy of Pirelli

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on September 3, 2017.