NBCSN to begin coverage of 2017 American Flat Track season on July 3

NBCSN will begin its coverage of the 2017 American Flat Track season this coming Monday (July 3) with a presentation of the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.
Below is the full release detailing TV coverage and times for the 18 races to be shown on NBCSN and on the NBC Sports app in the coming months.
—
STAMFORD, Conn. – June 28, 2017 – NBCSN begins its coverage of the 2017 American Flat Track season next Monday, July 3, at 11 p.m. ET, with a presentation of the season-opening Harley-Davidson DAYTONA TT event at iconic Daytona International Speedway.
Now in the midst of its 64th consecutive season, American Flat Track is the most historic form of American motorcycle racing and 2017 marks the dawning of a new golden era for the sport. The series boasts two diverse and highly-competitive classes and is headlined by powerful, twin-cylinder motorcycles in the AFT Twins class, with spirited single-cylinder machines battling it out in AFT Singles.
Play-by-play announcer Jason Weigandt will handle play-by-play duties for the season, alongside veteran Superbike racer and multi-time American Flat Track race winner Larry Pegram and pit reporter Heather DeBeaux.
In addition to the 18 primetime premieres, NBCSN will present weekday encore telecasts of each one-hour show. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs – will provide streaming coverage alongside NBCSN’s premiere telecasts. FansChoice.tv, a cornerstone of American Flat Track’s digital strategy, will continue provide live streaming coverage for every round of the 2017 season.
Below is the full telecast schedule on NBCSN for the 2017 American Flat Track season:
|Date
|Location
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Mon., July 3
|Daytona International Speedway
|NBCSN
|11 p.m.
|Mon., July 10
|Dixie Speedway
|NBCSN
|11 p.m.
|Mon., July 17
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|11 p.m.
|Thur., July 27
|Turf Paradise
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., August 3
|Cal Expo Fairgrounds
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., August 10
|Illinois State Fairgrounds
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., August 17
|The Red Mile
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., August 24
|Remington Park
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., August 31
|Allen County Fairgrounds
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., September 7
|Rolling Wheels Raceway Park
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., September 7
|Calistoga Speedway
|NBCSN
|11 p.m.
|Thur., September 14
|Buffalo Chip
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., September 14
|Black Hills Speedway
|NBCSN
|11 p.m.
|Thur., September 21
|Peoria Motorcycle Club
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., September 21
|Illinois State Fairgrounds
|NBCSN
|11 p.m.
|Thur., September 28
|Williams Grove Speedway
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Thur., September 28
|Texas Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|11 p.m.
|Thur., October 12
|Perris Auto Speedway
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.