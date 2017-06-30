Getty Images

Dave Redding to complete Williams F1 move after British GP

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 30, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Williams Martini Racing has confirmed that McLaren’s Dave Redding will join up with the team on July 17 following the British Grand Prix.

Redding announced back in February that he would be leaving McLaren after 17 years to join Williams as team manager, with a view to taking over from sporting manager Steve Nielsen.

After a period of handover at McLaren, Redding will now complete his move to Williams next month, with Nielsen set to leave the team at the end of July.

“Having been involved in motorsport for 30 years, I know that Williams is a great racing team, and one that I am extremely excited and privileged to be joining,” Redding said.

“I already know and respect many of the team members, and I can’t wait to start work at Grove and to be an integral part of an exciting future for the team.”

Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe added: “Firstly, I must thank Steve for his hard work and dedication since joining Williams in 2014. He has done a brilliant job in restructuring the race team and particularly in driving the impressive pitstop performances we have shown in the last 18 months.

“From a personal perspective, it has been a great pleasure to work together since I started here in March. We all wish him the very best for the future.

“I am also delighted to welcome Dave to the Williams team. Dave brings an exceptional level of Formula One racing knowledge and experience. Since joining, I have seen first hand the talented individuals we have in the race team at Williams.

“I’m sure Dave will fit in well and be able to provide the operational and sporting leadership necessary to not only maintain our current high standards, but to build even further on all aspects of our race team performance in the future.”

Ron Dennis sells shares in McLaren, steps down from chairman roles

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 30, 2017, 5:42 AM EDT

Ron Dennis’ involvement with McLaren has come to an end after 37 years following the sale of his shares in McLaren Technology Group and McLaren Automotive, and his resignation as chairman of both companies.

Dennis, 70, first became involved with McLaren’s Formula 1 operation in 1980, and went on to deliver success both on- and off-track, winning world titles and helping the company to expand beyond racing.

Dennis confirmed his resignation as CEO of McLaren Technology Group back in November after a boardroom struggle and was placed on gardening leave, but remained a shareholder and director.

On Friday, McLaren issued a statement confirming that Dennis’ shares had been bought by the newly-formed ‘McLaren Group’, a company unifying McLaren Automotive and McLaren Technology Group, ending his involvement with the brand.

“I am very pleased to have reached agreement with my fellow McLaren shareholders. It represents a fitting end to my time at McLaren, and will enable me to focus on my other interests,” Dennis said.

“I have always said that my 37 years at Woking should be considered as a chapter in the McLaren book, and I wish McLaren every success as it takes the story forward.

“Now that my time at McLaren has come to an end, I will be able to involve myself in a series of other programs and activities, especially those focused on public service.

“I will continue to indulge my passion for supporting contemporary artists and collecting their work, but most of all I will be driving new ideas and projects forward.

“Last but far from least, I wish McLaren well, and I send my greatest thanks and best wishes to my colleagues in all corners of its business, and at every level of seniority. Truly, they are the best of the best.

“And, well funded to succeed and grow, and led by an ambitious management team, McLaren is ideally poised to build on the successes that I am so proud to have contributed to during my time leading such a great British group of companies.”

McLaren Group’s new executive chairman, Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, paid tribute to Dennis following the announcement on Friday.

“I would like to pay tribute to Ron’s immense contribution to the McLaren success story over the past 37 years,” he said.

“As soon as he had taken over the running of the team in the late autumn of 1980, it was immediately clear that here was a man whose ambition to surpass the achievements of all previous Formula 1 team principals would not be checked.

“Together with Mansour Ojjeh of TAG Group, whom Ron soon introduced to McLaren and whose support has been invaluable to its success for a third of a century, Ron rewrote the record books in the 1980s and 1990s, winning Grands Prix and World Championships as a matter of apparent routine. But it was not routine: it was in fact the result of a lot of clever thinking and a huge amount of extremely hard work.

“That ethos remains at McLaren, and I am very proud now to be assuming the position of Executive Chairman, alongside Mansour, my fellow Executive Committee principal, who will continue to work with me to drive McLaren Group forward to new successes.

“There will be time in the near future to outline our plans, for the coming months and years will be an extremely exciting time in the story of McLaren. But now, today, it is appropriate that we pause to express our gratitude to Ron.

“So, on behalf of McLaren and all who sail in her, may I say three heartfelt words: thank you Ron.”

IMSA: Ed Brown forced to sit out Watkins Glen

Photo: Tequila Patrón ESM
Leave a comment
By Kyle LavigneJun 29, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

A surprise announcement early on Thursday from Tequila Patrón ESM revealed that team co-owner Ed Brown, scheduled to make his final start in the No. 22 Nissan Onroak DPi this weekend at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, was forced to withdraw from the event as a driver.

Back pain forced Brown to undergo minor back surgery, and the recovery process requires him to step out of the cockpit at Watkins Glen, though he will still be in attendance as an interested onlooker.

“This recent development is disappointing, to say the least,” lamented Brown. “I was looking forward to having one final race in the car, but I’m happy I’ll still be able attend and support everyone from pit lane. As usual, the team has done a tremendous job preparing for this race, I believe both cars will be very strong. Bruno (Senna) and Johannes (van Overbeek) will now have a little more time to dial everything in, and I know they’ll do a great job.

Bruno Senna, already signed as a co-driver for the No. 22 entry this weekend, will share driving duties with Johannes van Overbeek in what is now a two-man effort. The driver lineup on the No. 2 entry remains unchanged and sees Scott Sharp and Ryan Dalziel joined by Pipo Derani, who will move over to the No. 22 and partner van Overbeek for the remainder of the season following Watkins Glen.

 

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

Force India sets up companies pointing towards ‘Force One’ rebrand

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 29, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT

Force India has begun the process of rebranding itself as ‘Force One’ for the 2018 Formula 1 season by setting up six companies in the UK under its proposed name.

Force India entered F1 in 2008 after Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya bought out the Spyker team, placing an emphasis on the national identity of the new operation.

The team has worked its way up the field through its time in F1, finishing a best-ever fourth in the constructors’ championship last year, but shifted its image after BWT sponsorship resulted in a pink livery for 2017.

In a bid to make the team easier to market and open up more commercial opportunities, Force India was reported in the German press earlier this month to be considering renaming itself, with recent company establishments in the UK supporting the stories.

As per Companies House in the UK, between May 31 and June 6, the following six companies were incorporated:

  • Force One Grand Prix Limited
  • Force One Racing Limited
  • Force One Technologies Limited
  • Force One Hospitality Limited
  • Force One Brand Limited
  • Force One Team Limited

All of the companies have been set up with one named officer, Thiruvannamalai Ventkatesan Lakshmi Kanthan, a former director at Force India with ties to Mallya.

Force India’s chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer explained why the name change was being considered when speaking to Sky Sports over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

“Dropping the India, we’ve had the discussion, I think it makes sense,” Szafnauer said.

“We used to have an Indian GP, we don’t anymore, we had Indian sponsors at one point and now we have none.

“Sometimes India in the name will limit the opportunities, especially for sponsorship, so if we drop that it will broaden our horizons a bit and I think it makes sense.”

Gehl to sponsor Graham Rahal in Iowa race in July

INDYCAR
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 29, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) American manufacturing company Gehl will be the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s No. 15 car in the upcoming Iowa Corn 300.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced Thursday that Gehl will sponsor Rahal in the IndyCar race on July 9.

Gehl was the co-primary sponsor of Rahal’s entry at last weekend’s Kohler Grand Prix at Road America for the second consecutive year and subsequently decided to increase their role with Rahal and his team.

Rahal is seventh in the championship standings. He has a pair of wins – both in Detroit – and a pole to his credit so far this season.