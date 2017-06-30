New Williams F1 documentary to be released this summer

Williams Martini Racing has announced that a new documentary profiling the story of the Formula 1 team will be released this summer.
Based on Lady Virginia Williams’ 1991 book A Different Kind of Life, the film entitled Williams will depict the true story of the team, led by BAFTA-winning director Morgan Matthews.
As per a release from the team: “The film features legendary racing footage, interviews with much-loved Formula One stars including Sir Patrick Head, Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet and candid never-before-seen accounts of what really went on behind closed doors.
“It is an honest, authentic and incredibly revealing portrait of one of the most extraordinary stories in motorsport.”
“I hope the fans enjoy the film as much as I’ve enjoyed being part of motor racing,” team founder and owner Sir Frank Williams said.
“I’m glad that both the people behind the team and my family come out as the true heroes of the story.”
Deputy team principal Claire Williams added: “This film is a tale of two great loves in my father’s life. Everyone knows of Frank’s pure passion for motor racing, but not everyone knows the remarkable story of my parents’ marriage and how those two things co-existed during the highs and lows of the team’s journey.
“I am pleased that it shines a light on exactly how instrumental my mother was in the team’s success while also capturing the setbacks and her bravery in holding the family, and ultimately the business together, as the team went on to make history.
“We are incredibly proud of the film and its enduring message of what the human spirit is capable of achieving in the face adversity. I hope that is inspires people as much as my parents’ story inspires me.
“As my dad would want it though, we are proud of our past but ready for the future. The most exciting part is our plan to build on Frank’s legacy and write a new chapter in the Williams story – something we are building momentum towards.”
Williams will premiere in London, England on July 11 before going on general release in the UK in August.