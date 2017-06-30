Palmer keen to snap bad luck in Austria, begin to build momentum

Jolyon Palmer wants to end his run of bad luck in Formula 1 and begin to build momentum in next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix to carry through to the sport’s summer break.
Palmer has endured a point-less start to the season with Renault, with his sole top-10 finish in F1 coming in last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix.
Speculation has been rife about the Briton’s future at Enstone amid suggestions he could be replaced mid-season, with a difficult weekend in Azerbaijan last time out not aiding matters.
Palmer suffered problems in his car on all three days of the race weekend, preventing him from taking part in qualifying or finishing the race.
“There isn’t a lot to say from my weekend, but it was a crazy race to watch!” Palmer said of Baku.
“I enjoyed watching it, but I wish I was in it, I think there were some points up for grabs for us.
“We will make sure we have a better one in Austria, the target is always the same: to bring home some points.”
Palmer is treating the Austria weekend as a catalyst to kick-start his season, having previously enjoyed strong outings at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
“We started on the penultimate row last year but I managed to work my way up to 12th, beating my teammate. I was quite happy with the race, we just needed a little bit of extra luck and I think we could have been in the points,” Palmer said.
“It is a circuit I enjoy having raced there in GP2 in 2014 and then a Free Practice session in 2015. It was definitely one of my strongest races of last season, so it is important to build on the knowledge we have and my confidence at the track and work towards a positive result.
“We need to change our luck. I hope we can make it all stick heading into the final few rounds before the summer break – beginning here.”