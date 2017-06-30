Getty Images

Palmer keen to snap bad luck in Austria, begin to build momentum

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 30, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Jolyon Palmer wants to end his run of bad luck in Formula 1 and begin to build momentum in next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix to carry through to the sport’s summer break.

Palmer has endured a point-less start to the season with Renault, with his sole top-10 finish in F1 coming in last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

Speculation has been rife about the Briton’s future at Enstone amid suggestions he could be replaced mid-season, with a difficult weekend in Azerbaijan last time out not aiding matters.

Palmer suffered problems in his car on all three days of the race weekend, preventing him from taking part in qualifying or finishing the race.

“There isn’t a lot to say from my weekend, but it was a crazy race to watch!” Palmer said of Baku.

“I enjoyed watching it, but I wish I was in it, I think there were some points up for grabs for us.

“We will make sure we have a better one in Austria, the target is always the same: to bring home some points.”

Palmer is treating the Austria weekend as a catalyst to kick-start his season, having previously enjoyed strong outings at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

“We started on the penultimate row last year but I managed to work my way up to 12th, beating my teammate. I was quite happy with the race, we just needed a little bit of extra luck and I think we could have been in the points,” Palmer said.

“It is a circuit I enjoy having raced there in GP2 in 2014 and then a Free Practice session in 2015. It was definitely one of my strongest races of last season, so it is important to build on the knowledge we have and my confidence at the track and work towards a positive result.

“We need to change our luck. I hope we can make it all stick heading into the final few rounds before the summer break – beginning here.”

Mosley: Vettel’s behavior in clash with Hamilton ‘intolerable’

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 30, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT

Former FIA president Max Mosley believes that Sebastian Vettel’s behavior in his clash with Lewis Hamilton during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was “intolerable”, adding that the German should have been excluded from the race as a result of the incident.

Vettel and Hamilton came to blows behind the safety car in Baku, with the Ferrari driver making a sideways swipe after believing he was brake-tested.

Vettel received an in-race stop/go penalty for making contact with Hamilton, but the matter will be re-examined by the FIA on Monday to see if further action is warranted.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mosley, who helped run F1 as FIA president between 1993 and 2009, made his feelings on Vettel’s move clear, believing he should have been punished much more harshly at the time.

“I will certainly not make friends with Ferrari but fact is fact: my recommendation would have been to take Vettel out of the race and bring the whole matter to the World Council to negotiate,” Mosley said.

“From my point of view, it is intolerable that you behave as Vettel has done.

“If he did that on the road he would lose his license.”

The incident helped stoke the rivalry between championship rivals Vettel and Hamilton, who are currently separated by 14 points at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Should Vettel be excluded from Azerbaijan and the drivers finishing below him move up a position, the pair would be tied on points with 12 races remaining this season.

WEC Nurburgring entry list confirms FE subs, Buemi set to miss NYC

Formula E/LAT
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 30, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

Pipo Derani and Filipe Albuquerque are among the drivers substituting for Formula E regulars in the FIA World Endurance Championship round at the Nürburgring next month, as confirmed with the publication of the entry list for the latter event.

The clash between Formula E and WEC on the July 16 weekend has been a long-running saga for both series, with no resolution workable due to a lack of communication regarding the placement of the Formula 1 race in Germany that was ultimately canceled.

With drivers racing in both series, a number were left with a key dilemma to make when picking which race to entry, ending with a majority opting to partake in Formula E’s double-header race weekend in New York.

Two drivers have chosen to prioritize WEC, including Formula E championship leader Sebastien Buemi, who is bound by his contract with Toyota’s LMP1 team. Jose Maria Lopez is also in a similar position, racing in the sister TS050 Hybrid at the Nürburgring.

Here’s a run-down of the drivers who had to work around the clashes and where they’ve ended up, and who will be replacing them.

Sebastien Buemi

Formula E championship leader Buemi had hoped to be racing in New York – where he could have sewn up the title – but is now risking a 50-plus point loss by missing the double-header.

Buemi said that his Le Mans result would decide whether or not he could have the chance to skip the Nürburgring, only for the No. 8 Toyota crew to have a miserable race, finishing eighth overall after two hours in the garage.

Buemi’s replacement for New York will need to be decided in the next 24 hours when the race stewards are informed of the entry list. Red Bull youngster Pierre Gasly is thought to be leading the chase for the seat.

Jose Maria Lopez

Like Buemi, Lopez was tied down by his Toyota contract and was not able to get out of his duties, meaning he will be missing New York as well.

Lopez will return to the No. 7 Toyota for the Nürburgring round, having been moved into the third car for Le Mans given his lack of prior experience following his Silverstone crash and the subsequent injury that forced him to miss Spa.

Lopez will be replaced at DS Virgin Racing in New York by Alex Lynn, the team’s reserve driver. Lynn, in turn, will miss the Nürburgring race with G-Drive in LMP2, with Ben Hanley taking his place.

Sam Bird

Lopez’s Formula E teammate, Sam Bird, is another driver who said his dilemma would be solved by his Le Mans result. The Briton is fourth in the WEC GT drivers’ championship with AF Corse and just 14 points off the lead, yet he opted to prioritize his Formula E duties in New York.

Bird will be replaced at AF Corse in the No. 71 Ferrari 488 GTE by Toni Vilander, who races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Risi Competizione and featured at Le Mans earlier this month.

Nicolas Prost

Renault e.dams appeared the face the prospect of having neither of its regular drivers in place for New York, only for Buemi’s teammate Nicolas Prost to put his Formula E duties first.

Prost has raced with Vaillante Rebellion Racing in LMP2 so far this season, but will step back for the Nürburgring. Seasoned sportscar racer Filipe Albuquerque takes his place.

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Nelson Piquet Jr. is another driver who had the same decision as Prost, putting Formula E over his duties with Rebellion in the sister Oreca 07 Gibson. Piquet will be replaced in the No. 13 car by Pipo Derani, whose three-race stint with Ford Chip Ganassi Racing came to an end at Le Mans.

Jean-Eric Vergne

Jean-Eric Vergne has made a flying start to life in the WEC this year with Manor, regularly featuring at the top of the timesheets, and stood out at Le Mans with some mammoth quintuple stints.

Vergne won’t be at the Nürburgring, though, putting his Formula E duties with Techeetah – a team he also has commercial interests in – first. Roberto Merhi takes his place, returning to Manor after previously racing for the team in both F1 and WEC.

Dave Redding to complete Williams F1 move after British GP

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 30, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Williams Martini Racing has confirmed that McLaren’s Dave Redding will join up with the team on July 17 following the British Grand Prix.

Redding announced back in February that he would be leaving McLaren after 17 years to join Williams as team manager, with a view to taking over from sporting manager Steve Nielsen.

After a period of handover at McLaren, Redding will now complete his move to Williams next month, with Nielsen set to leave the team at the end of July.

“Having been involved in motorsport for 30 years, I know that Williams is a great racing team, and one that I am extremely excited and privileged to be joining,” Redding said.

“I already know and respect many of the team members, and I can’t wait to start work at Grove and to be an integral part of an exciting future for the team.”

Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe added: “Firstly, I must thank Steve for his hard work and dedication since joining Williams in 2014. He has done a brilliant job in restructuring the race team and particularly in driving the impressive pitstop performances we have shown in the last 18 months.

“From a personal perspective, it has been a great pleasure to work together since I started here in March. We all wish him the very best for the future.

“I am also delighted to welcome Dave to the Williams team. Dave brings an exceptional level of Formula One racing knowledge and experience. Since joining, I have seen first hand the talented individuals we have in the race team at Williams.

“I’m sure Dave will fit in well and be able to provide the operational and sporting leadership necessary to not only maintain our current high standards, but to build even further on all aspects of our race team performance in the future.”

Ron Dennis sells shares in McLaren, steps down from chairman roles

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 30, 2017, 5:42 AM EDT

Ron Dennis’ involvement with McLaren has come to an end after 37 years following the sale of his shares in McLaren Technology Group and McLaren Automotive, and his resignation as chairman of both companies.

Dennis, 70, first became involved with McLaren’s Formula 1 operation in 1980, and went on to deliver success both on- and off-track, winning world titles and helping the company to expand beyond racing.

Dennis confirmed his resignation as CEO of McLaren Technology Group back in November after a boardroom struggle and was placed on gardening leave, but remained a shareholder and director.

On Friday, McLaren issued a statement confirming that Dennis’ shares had been bought by the newly-formed ‘McLaren Group’, a company unifying McLaren Automotive and McLaren Technology Group, ending his involvement with the brand.

“I am very pleased to have reached agreement with my fellow McLaren shareholders. It represents a fitting end to my time at McLaren, and will enable me to focus on my other interests,” Dennis said.

“I have always said that my 37 years at Woking should be considered as a chapter in the McLaren book, and I wish McLaren every success as it takes the story forward.

“Now that my time at McLaren has come to an end, I will be able to involve myself in a series of other programs and activities, especially those focused on public service.

“I will continue to indulge my passion for supporting contemporary artists and collecting their work, but most of all I will be driving new ideas and projects forward.

“Last but far from least, I wish McLaren well, and I send my greatest thanks and best wishes to my colleagues in all corners of its business, and at every level of seniority. Truly, they are the best of the best.

“And, well funded to succeed and grow, and led by an ambitious management team, McLaren is ideally poised to build on the successes that I am so proud to have contributed to during my time leading such a great British group of companies.”

McLaren Group’s new executive chairman, Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, paid tribute to Dennis following the announcement on Friday.

“I would like to pay tribute to Ron’s immense contribution to the McLaren success story over the past 37 years,” he said.

“As soon as he had taken over the running of the team in the late autumn of 1980, it was immediately clear that here was a man whose ambition to surpass the achievements of all previous Formula 1 team principals would not be checked.

“Together with Mansour Ojjeh of TAG Group, whom Ron soon introduced to McLaren and whose support has been invaluable to its success for a third of a century, Ron rewrote the record books in the 1980s and 1990s, winning Grands Prix and World Championships as a matter of apparent routine. But it was not routine: it was in fact the result of a lot of clever thinking and a huge amount of extremely hard work.

“That ethos remains at McLaren, and I am very proud now to be assuming the position of Executive Chairman, alongside Mansour, my fellow Executive Committee principal, who will continue to work with me to drive McLaren Group forward to new successes.

“There will be time in the near future to outline our plans, for the coming months and years will be an extremely exciting time in the story of McLaren. But now, today, it is appropriate that we pause to express our gratitude to Ron.

“So, on behalf of McLaren and all who sail in her, may I say three heartfelt words: thank you Ron.”