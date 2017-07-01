Button enjoys two-day Super GT test at Suzuka ahead of race debut

2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button enjoyed his first extensive testing in a Super GT car at Suzuka this week in preparation for his race debut in August.
After stepping back from a full-time race seat in F1 at the end of last year, Button has a handful of racing activities on his agenda for 2017, having enjoyed a one-off return to grand prix racing with McLaren at Monaco.
Button announced last month that he would be making his Super GT debut with McLaren’s engine partner, Honda, at the final running of the Suzuka 1000km in August with Team Mugen.
As part of his preparation, Button took part in a collective two-day test at Suzuka this week alongside teammates Hideki Mutoh and Daisuke Nakajima, with the trio finishing the final test running P12 overall.
A morning rain shower presented a chance that qualifying for Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen might be held on a wet track. However, following the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge race on Saturday morning, the track was dry enough for slick tires during qualifying.
Some damp spots persisted on the 3.40-mile road course, which made for some challenging moments, especially early in qualifying, but it also saw a couple of blistering performances for some drivers.
Quick reports are below.
PROTOTYPE
“The Derani Effect” was in full force in the Prototype class, as Pipo Derani set a lap record to score the Prototype and overall pole for Tequila Patron ESM, his first career pole in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Derani’s best lap of 1:34.405 was a little over a tenth of a second ahead of second-place Olivier Pla in the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier LMP2, while Christian Fittipaldi took third in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi for Action Express. Ricky Taylor qualified fourth in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi.
PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE
A straightforward session in Prototype Challenge saw James French put the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports entry on pole, with a fastest lap of 1:40.049 in his Oreca FLM09. He led the Bar1 Motorsports duo of Don Yount (No. 20) and Brian Alder (No. 26), with Alder briefly spinning as time expired.
A frantic session saw the top spot change hands about every time a car crossed the start/finish line. However, it was Ford Chip Ganassi Racing’s Joey Hand in the No. 66 Ford GT who secured pole with a blistering lap time of 1:42.507, nearly three tenths of a second up on second-place Alex Sims in the No. 24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM. Teammate Martin Tomczyk put the No. 25 BMW in third.
New York native Andy Lally grabbed pole in the No. 93 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 with a best lap of 1:46.051, eclipsing Lawson Aschenbach in the No. 57 Steven Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3 by more than two tenths of a second. Jack Hawksworth qualified third in the No. 15 Lexus RCF GT3 for 3GT Racing.
However, the session was far from clean for the 3GT squad, as both cars spun exiting turn nine in separate incidents. Hawksworth was lucky to only brush the outside wall with the back of the car and was able to return to the pits. However, the No. 14 entry, in the hands of Sage Karam, was not as fortunate, as Karam bounced off the inside wall with the front of the car, ripping the front bodywork completely off the chassis. Karam was not hurt in the incident, but it did end the session prematurely as it occurred in the final minutes.
Also of note: NBCSN’s Townsend Bell, piloting the No. 23 Alex Job Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3, suffered gearbox problems that limited his running. He will start 16th in class.
Qualifying results can be viewed here. The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen begins Sunday at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Marc Marquez swept to his eighth consecutive pole position at the Sachsenring on Saturday in the MotoGP qualifying session for the German Grand Prix as both Repsol Honda bikes hit the front row of the grid.
Embroiled in a close championship fight with Andrea Dovizioso, Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi, Marquez secured a key victory by taking pole while all of his rivals struggled.
Marquez turned in a fastest lap of 1:27.302 to finish 0.160 seconds clear of Octo Pramac Racing’s Danilo Petrucci, who was the lead Ducati rider in P2.
Marquez’s teammate, Dani Pedrosa, took third place, while LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow was fourth ahead of Jonas Folger and Jorge Lorenzo.
On a difficult day for the three leading riders in the championship, Rossi was 1.3 seconds off the pace in P9 ahead of Dovizioso and Viñales, who followed in 10th and 11th respectively.
By taking pole, Marquez has now started all of his last eight races at the Sachsenring from pole position, stretching across all three categories of the motorcycle world championships.
Nico Hulkenberg has set his sights on bouncing back at next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix after a disappointing retirement at the last Formula 1 race in Baku, spurning a chance for a top-five finish.
Hulkenberg was running on-track with eventual race winner Daniel Ricciardo and podium finisher Lance Stroll in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix before making an error and clipping the wall, causing damage to his Renault car that forced him to retire.
The wasted opportunity was frustrating for Hulkenberg given the unpredictable nature of the race in Baku that saw Renault leave as the only team not to score points.
“It was a difficult weekend. It was a crazy race, one of those you get every five years,” Hulkenberg said.
“During the red flag we were sixth, things were going well and we were making up places with people crashing, I was just trying to stay alive and out of trouble.
“Unfortunately, lap two after the red flag, I misjudged the turning into turn seven and hit the inside wall and broke the steering arm.
“That was the end of my race which was disappointing, we surely would have had a couple of points. That is racing, however, and we will regroup and go again in Austria.”
Last year’s Austrian Grand Prix saw Hulkenberg enjoy one of his strongest F1 qualifying displays in recent memory as he qualified third and started second, only to retire late on due to a brake problem.
“It’s a short track with not too many corners. It’s important not to get a false impression as it’s still very challenging and technical,” Hulkenberg said, previewing the Red Bull Ring circuit.
“It has a lot of elevation – up and down – and some tricky corners to match. On paper, it looks easy but actually to get a good lap time it isn’t so simple. It’s about balance, there are some medium speed corners so it will be important to find that and get a decent lap time.
“Last year was fantastic to be on the front row. I managed to string a good lap together in Q3. It was just a shame not to follow that up in the race!”
Red Bull Formula 1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will head to next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix bidding to improve their team’s home race form, having scored just one podium over the past three years in Spielberg.
Austria returned to the F1 calendar in 2014 after an 11-year absence, but the past three races at the Red Bull Ring have been difficult ones for the home team.
Max Verstappen finished second last year after the late clash between Mercedes drivers Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, outstripping Red Bull’s previous best finish of eighth in Austria from 2014.
After claiming its first victory of the season last time out in Baku, Red Bull now returns home with its sights set on impressing at one of its most important races of the year.
“I had a really good result in Austria last year coming second,” Verstappen said. “Before the race it was a bit unknown how the tires would play out so I just tried to feel my way in and keep life in them.
“This allowed me to complete a one-stop strategy, which was always going to be a gamble, but in the end worked out really well.
“This year we have to make sure the car is working well in the corners in order to be up with the front-runners and then just try and be as competitive as possible on the straights, it’s always a bit of a compromise.
“The fans at the Red Bull Ring are always extremely passionate and of course there was a big Dutch turn out last year which is always special for me to see, plenty of caravans and orange around the area.”
“At any kind of power circuit like Austria you want to be smooth and get good exits in order to give yourself the best chance on the long straights,” added Baku winner Ricciardo.
“The compromise is always the aero package. In the middle to the end of the lap you want more downforce because the corners are quite fast but more downforce means you are slower on the straights, so the key is to find a good balance throughout the lap.
“I really enjoy the track and the only downside is that I wish it was a bit longer. I wish it had a few more corners, but the corners that do exist are great fun.”
Back in May, Ricciardo and Verstappen completed a fun caravan race at the Red Bull Ring in promotion of the race, causing havoc in the process.
“We have done some pretty crazy things at the track, wearing the lederhosen race suit is something different and a few weeks ago Max and I raced caravans there,” Ricciardo said.
“To be honest I’m not sure they would have let us do that anywhere else as the caravans were destroyed, but we loved it!”