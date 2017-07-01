Marquez clinches eighth straight Sachsenring pole in MotoGP qualifying

Marc Marquez swept to his eighth consecutive pole position at the Sachsenring on Saturday in the MotoGP qualifying session for the German Grand Prix as both Repsol Honda bikes hit the front row of the grid.
Embroiled in a close championship fight with Andrea Dovizioso, Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi, Marquez secured a key victory by taking pole while all of his rivals struggled.
Marquez turned in a fastest lap of 1:27.302 to finish 0.160 seconds clear of Octo Pramac Racing’s Danilo Petrucci, who was the lead Ducati rider in P2.
Marquez’s teammate, Dani Pedrosa, took third place, while LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow was fourth ahead of Jonas Folger and Jorge Lorenzo.
On a difficult day for the three leading riders in the championship, Rossi was 1.3 seconds off the pace in P9 ahead of Dovizioso and Viñales, who followed in 10th and 11th respectively.
By taking pole, Marquez has now started all of his last eight races at the Sachsenring from pole position, stretching across all three categories of the motorcycle world championships.
Nico Hulkenberg has set his sights on bouncing back at next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix after a disappointing retirement at the last Formula 1 race in Baku, spurning a chance for a top-five finish.
Hulkenberg was running on-track with eventual race winner Daniel Ricciardo and podium finisher Lance Stroll in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix before making an error and clipping the wall, causing damage to his Renault car that forced him to retire.
The wasted opportunity was frustrating for Hulkenberg given the unpredictable nature of the race in Baku that saw Renault leave as the only team not to score points.
“It was a difficult weekend. It was a crazy race, one of those you get every five years,” Hulkenberg said.
“During the red flag we were sixth, things were going well and we were making up places with people crashing, I was just trying to stay alive and out of trouble.
“Unfortunately, lap two after the red flag, I misjudged the turning into turn seven and hit the inside wall and broke the steering arm.
“That was the end of my race which was disappointing, we surely would have had a couple of points. That is racing, however, and we will regroup and go again in Austria.”
Last year’s Austrian Grand Prix saw Hulkenberg enjoy one of his strongest F1 qualifying displays in recent memory as he qualified third and started second, only to retire late on due to a brake problem.
“It’s a short track with not too many corners. It’s important not to get a false impression as it’s still very challenging and technical,” Hulkenberg said, previewing the Red Bull Ring circuit.
“It has a lot of elevation – up and down – and some tricky corners to match. On paper, it looks easy but actually to get a good lap time it isn’t so simple. It’s about balance, there are some medium speed corners so it will be important to find that and get a decent lap time.
“Last year was fantastic to be on the front row. I managed to string a good lap together in Q3. It was just a shame not to follow that up in the race!”
Red Bull Formula 1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will head to next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix bidding to improve their team’s home race form, having scored just one podium over the past three years in Spielberg.
Austria returned to the F1 calendar in 2014 after an 11-year absence, but the past three races at the Red Bull Ring have been difficult ones for the home team.
Max Verstappen finished second last year after the late clash between Mercedes drivers Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, outstripping Red Bull’s previous best finish of eighth in Austria from 2014.
After claiming its first victory of the season last time out in Baku, Red Bull now returns home with its sights set on impressing at one of its most important races of the year.
“I had a really good result in Austria last year coming second,” Verstappen said. “Before the race it was a bit unknown how the tires would play out so I just tried to feel my way in and keep life in them.
“This allowed me to complete a one-stop strategy, which was always going to be a gamble, but in the end worked out really well.
“This year we have to make sure the car is working well in the corners in order to be up with the front-runners and then just try and be as competitive as possible on the straights, it’s always a bit of a compromise.
“The fans at the Red Bull Ring are always extremely passionate and of course there was a big Dutch turn out last year which is always special for me to see, plenty of caravans and orange around the area.”
“At any kind of power circuit like Austria you want to be smooth and get good exits in order to give yourself the best chance on the long straights,” added Baku winner Ricciardo.
“The compromise is always the aero package. In the middle to the end of the lap you want more downforce because the corners are quite fast but more downforce means you are slower on the straights, so the key is to find a good balance throughout the lap.
“I really enjoy the track and the only downside is that I wish it was a bit longer. I wish it had a few more corners, but the corners that do exist are great fun.”
Back in May, Ricciardo and Verstappen completed a fun caravan race at the Red Bull Ring in promotion of the race, causing havoc in the process.
“We have done some pretty crazy things at the track, wearing the lederhosen race suit is something different and a few weeks ago Max and I raced caravans there,” Ricciardo said.
“To be honest I’m not sure they would have let us do that anywhere else as the caravans were destroyed, but we loved it!”
Williams Martini Racing has announced that a new documentary profiling the story of the Formula 1 team will be released this summer.
Based on Lady Virginia Williams’ 1991 book A Different Kind of Life, the film entitled Williams will depict the true story of the team, led by BAFTA-winning director Morgan Matthews.
As per a release from the team: “The film features legendary racing footage, interviews with much-loved Formula One stars including Sir Patrick Head, Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet and candid never-before-seen accounts of what really went on behind closed doors.
“It is an honest, authentic and incredibly revealing portrait of one of the most extraordinary stories in motorsport.”
“I hope the fans enjoy the film as much as I’ve enjoyed being part of motor racing,” team founder and owner Sir Frank Williams said.
“I’m glad that both the people behind the team and my family come out as the true heroes of the story.”
Deputy team principal Claire Williams added: “This film is a tale of two great loves in my father’s life. Everyone knows of Frank’s pure passion for motor racing, but not everyone knows the remarkable story of my parents’ marriage and how those two things co-existed during the highs and lows of the team’s journey.
“I am pleased that it shines a light on exactly how instrumental my mother was in the team’s success while also capturing the setbacks and her bravery in holding the family, and ultimately the business together, as the team went on to make history.
“We are incredibly proud of the film and its enduring message of what the human spirit is capable of achieving in the face adversity. I hope that is inspires people as much as my parents’ story inspires me.
“As my dad would want it though, we are proud of our past but ready for the future. The most exciting part is our plan to build on Frank’s legacy and write a new chapter in the Williams story – something we are building momentum towards.”
Williams will premiere in London, England on July 11 before going on general release in the UK in August.
Palmer suffered problems in his car on all three days of the race weekend, preventing him from taking part in qualifying or finishing the race.
“There isn’t a lot to say from my weekend, but it was a crazy race to watch!” Palmer said of Baku.
“I enjoyed watching it, but I wish I was in it, I think there were some points up for grabs for us.
“We will make sure we have a better one in Austria, the target is always the same: to bring home some points.”
Palmer is treating the Austria weekend as a catalyst to kick-start his season, having previously enjoyed strong outings at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
“We started on the penultimate row last year but I managed to work my way up to 12th, beating my teammate. I was quite happy with the race, we just needed a little bit of extra luck and I think we could have been in the points,” Palmer said.
“It is a circuit I enjoy having raced there in GP2 in 2014 and then a Free Practice session in 2015. It was definitely one of my strongest races of last season, so it is important to build on the knowledge we have and my confidence at the track and work towards a positive result.
“We need to change our luck. I hope we can make it all stick heading into the final few rounds before the summer break – beginning here.”