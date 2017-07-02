Photo courtesy of IMSA

Action Express, BMW Team RLL along winners in Thriller at The Glen

By Kyle LavigneJul 2, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT

A late-race restart with 24 minutes remaining resulted in a thrilling finish to the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. In Prototype. Joao Barbosa, in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi for Action Express, outdueled a game Stephen Simpson in the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca LMP2 for the overall win.

Simpson managed to jump around Barbosa with an aggressive move up the inside on the restart, but Barbosa regrouped and closed back in as the two worked through traffic. Barbosa was able to retake the lead with an incredible outside pass between turn 1 and the run up to the esses.

The victory is the first of the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season for the No. 5 machine, with co-drivers Christian Fittipaldi and Filipe Albuquerque joining him in Victory Lane, while second is a season-best for the No. 85 entry, in the hands Simpson, Chris Miller, and Misha Goikhberg this weekend. Behind them, the No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi finished third, in the hands of Tristan Nunez, Jonathan Bomarito, and Spencer Pigot.

In GTLM, the No. 25 BMW Team RLL entry, in the hands of Bill Auberlen and Alexander Sims, claimed their first victory of the year. Sims needed to save fuel in the final stint to make it to the finish, but a caution period with 36 minutes remaining put him in position to make it to the end. He outlasted a late push from Richard Westbrook in the No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT and Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R for the victory.

In GT Daytona, Andy Lally and Katherine Legge made it two-in-a-row in a dominant performance for Michael Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian in the Acura NSX GT3. However, they endured a late challenge from Alessandro Balzan in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, who closed to within a few car lengths but could not make a move for the win. The No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 in the hands of Justin Marks and Jens Klingmann was third in class.

In Prototype Challenge, the perfect season for the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca FLM09 continued, with James French, Pato O’Ward, and Kyle Masson winning over the No. 20 and 26 entries from Bar1 Motorsports. Don Yount, Buddy Rice, and Daniel Burkett came home second in the No. 20 ahead of teammates Brian Alder, Derek Jones, and Gustavo Yacaman in the No. 26.

Meanwhile, the perfect season for the Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R came to a crashing halt in turn 1, lap 1. Contact with Olivier Pla, in the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier LMP2, broke the right-front suspension of the No. 10 car, in the hands of Ricky Taylor at the time. Taylor then drifted across the track and pounded the outside wall in the esses, which sent cars behind him scattering in avoidance.

The older Taylor brother managed to bring the car back to the pits, but the team lost several laps making repairs to the right-front suspension as well as the right-rear suspension, damaged after the wall contact. They ended the day in sixth place overall and in the Prototype class, three laps off the lead.

Elsewhere, Tequila Patron ESM endured a difficult race after an uptick in pace saw them score pole position with the No. 2 Nissan DPi. That No. 2 entry, with Pipo Derani at the helm to start, rocketed off into the lead and dominated most of the opening two hours.

However, shortly after Scott Sharp took the helm, he made contact with the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, with Boris Said behind the wheel, in turn 5. The contact sent Sharp spinning into the runoff area, where he eventually backed into the tire barrier. Although the damage was cosmetic, repairs saw the team lose a handful of laps.

The No. 2 machine eventually came to a stop in the final minutes, with throttle problems ultimately ending their day just shy of the checkered flag.

Their teammates in the No. 22 entry also saw their day end early with mechanical troubles, as Bruno Senna slowed and pulled off the track entering turn one with about one hour remaining.

Also, while their teammates were celebrating in Victory Lane, the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing entry from Action Express saw their day unravel shortly before the halfway point, when a mechanical issue saw the right-rear tire come off following a pit stop. The car came to a halt just before the bus stop chicane and was towed back to the pits for repairs. It eventually rejoined the fight and finished seventh in class, 16th overall, with Dane Cameron and Eric Curran sharing driving duties with Filipe Albuquerque, who was entered in both cars this weekend.

 

Paffett uninjured, Rockenfeller suffers foot fracture in huge DTM crash (VIDEO)

By Luke SmithJul 2, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Drama struck Sunday’s DTM round at the Norisring in Germany when Gary Paffett and Mike Rockenfeller were involved in a huge crash that saw the race be halted for half an hour.

At one of the fastest points on the circuit, Mercedes racer Paffett tangled with Jamie Green and career into the wall before being sent careering across the track towards the snake of cars negotiating a hairpin.

With both the front and rear end of his Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM suffering damage in the initial hit with the barrier, Paffett shunted into Rockenfeller at high speed, leaving both cars out of the race.

DTM officials halted the race for half an hour so that repairs to the barrier could be completed, while both drivers were taken to hospital.

It was later confirmed by Mercedes after the race that Paffett had suffered no injuries, while Audi announced on Twitter that Rockenfeller had suffered a small fracture to a metatarsal bone in his left foot.

Belgian racer Maxime Martin won the crash-strewn race ahead of Lucas Auer, the latter moving to within two points of DTM championship leader Mattias Ekstrom.

Mahindra beats electric open-wheel record at Goodwood with Formula E car

Spacesuit Media/Lou Johnson
By Luke SmithJul 2, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

Mahindra Racing has set a new benchmark for an electric open-wheel car at the historic Goodwood hillclimb in England after taking part in the final Festival of Speed shootout on Sunday.

Mahindra confirmed last week that it would give its season four Formula E car, the M4Electro, its public debut at Goodwood, some five months ahead of its first race appearance.

Ex-Formula 1 driver and overall Goodwood hillclimb record-holder Nick Heidfeld took the M4Electro to the finish in 48.59 seconds, putting him fifth overall in the final running order. The fastest time of the day was set by Justin Law in a Jaguar XJR12D, who completed the hillclimb in 46.13 seconds.

While Heidfeld may have failed to finish at the top of the timesheets, his effort was still good enough to mark a new open-wheel electric record at Goodwood.

“It’s been an amazing weekend here once again in Goodwood. I’ve come to it many times and the mixture and volume of cars and people here is astonishing,” Heidfeld said.

“It was good fun to drive up the hill, with the target of setting a new electric single-seater record which we managed to do. But I think we have to come back to beat the outright electric record which we didn’t quite manage.

“What was also very positive is that next season’s powertrain, which we showed here for the first time, ran problem free even though we haven’t had many tests with it before, so all in all it was a very good weekend.”

Heidfeld and Mahindra will be back in race action in two weeks’ time at the New York City Formula E race.

Rosberg returns to F1 action with Goodwood hillclimb run (VIDEOS/PHOTOS)

Nico Rosberg (Twitter)
By Luke SmithJul 2, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg made his return to Formula 1 action on Sunday at the historic Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, getting behind the wheel of a Mercedes W05 car on the hillclimb.

Rosberg announced his shock retirement from F1 just five days after winning his maiden title in Abu Dhabi last year with Mercedes, quitting racing altogether in order to spend more time with his family.

Rosberg has remained close with Mercedes ever since, continuing to be one of its ambassadors, and made an appearance in the paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix last month.

As part of the annual showcase at Goodwood, Rosberg made an appearance in the W05 car that won both championships in 2014 and took the German driver to second place in the drivers’ standings.

“Thank you all for being so supportive and for all coming out today. What an amazing day,” Rosberg said, speaking to the crowd after his show run.

“For me it was great fun, good memories with my old car going up the hill. I gave it everything this time, absolutely flat out.

“It’s been special to come here today because I’ve been here eight times even, and it’s my first time back here as world champion. That’s amazing.”

 

Massa enjoying F1 more, open to continuing into 2018 with Williams

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 2, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT

Felipe Massa is open to extending his Formula 1 career through to the 2018 season with Williams, saying he has started to enjoy racing in the sport more after un-retiring over the winter.

Massa had been due to end his F1 career in Abu Dhabi last year, only for a seat with Williams to arise following Nico Rosberg’s shock decision to retire and Mercedes’ move for Valtteri Bottas.

Massa, who made his F1 race debut in 2002, has been in a fine vein of form so far this season with Williams, scoring 20 points through the opening eight races, and was in the fight for a podium in Baku before being forced to retire.

In an interview with the official Formula 1 website, Massa admitted that he was enjoying F1 more than before, having been given a second chance in the sport by Williams.

“I am enjoying it more. It was a big decision to carry on, but once you have taken up that new challenge it also makes you happy,” Massa said.

“I am with a team that likes and respects me a lot – and they listen to me. That all makes you happy, and that is what you see.”

When asked if there was a chance he could continue racing in F1 next year, Massa said: “Maybe, yes. I mentioned that some weeks ago, yes.

“Things are going well. I feel very competitive, as I like the car that I am driving. I love the new rules. For my driving style everything works very well. The only thing that has to be sorted out is the ‘luck issue’!

“So I don’t see any point not carrying on. But I am not in a hurry. I enjoy my situation race by race, and then the time will come to make the talking.

“I am sure it will not take long.”