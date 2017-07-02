Massa enjoying F1 more, open to continuing into 2018 with Williams

Felipe Massa is open to extending his Formula 1 career through to the 2018 season with Williams, saying he has started to enjoy racing in the sport more after un-retiring over the winter.

Massa had been due to end his F1 career in Abu Dhabi last year, only for a seat with Williams to arise following Nico Rosberg’s shock decision to retire and Mercedes’ move for Valtteri Bottas.

Massa, who made his F1 race debut in 2002, has been in a fine vein of form so far this season with Williams, scoring 20 points through the opening eight races, and was in the fight for a podium in Baku before being forced to retire.

In an interview with the official Formula 1 website, Massa admitted that he was enjoying F1 more than before, having been given a second chance in the sport by Williams.

“I am enjoying it more. It was a big decision to carry on, but once you have taken up that new challenge it also makes you happy,” Massa said.

“I am with a team that likes and respects me a lot – and they listen to me. That all makes you happy, and that is what you see.”

When asked if there was a chance he could continue racing in F1 next year, Massa said: “Maybe, yes. I mentioned that some weeks ago, yes.

“Things are going well. I feel very competitive, as I like the car that I am driving. I love the new rules. For my driving style everything works very well. The only thing that has to be sorted out is the ‘luck issue’!

“So I don’t see any point not carrying on. But I am not in a hurry. I enjoy my situation race by race, and then the time will come to make the talking.

“I am sure it will not take long.”

