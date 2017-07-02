Nico Rosberg (Twitter)

Rosberg returns to F1 action with Goodwood hillclimb run (VIDEOS/PHOTOS)

By Luke SmithJul 2, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg made his return to Formula 1 action on Sunday at the historic Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, getting behind the wheel of a Mercedes W05 car on the hillclimb.

Rosberg announced his shock retirement from F1 just five days after winning his maiden title in Abu Dhabi last year with Mercedes, quitting racing altogether in order to spend more time with his family.

Rosberg has remained close with Mercedes ever since, continuing to be one of its ambassadors, and made an appearance in the paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix last month.

As part of the annual showcase at Goodwood, Rosberg made an appearance in the W05 car that won both championships in 2014 and took the German driver to second place in the drivers’ standings.

“Thank you all for being so supportive and for all coming out today. What an amazing day,” Rosberg said, speaking to the crowd after his show run.

“For me it was great fun, good memories with my old car going up the hill. I gave it everything this time, absolutely flat out.

“It’s been special to come here today because I’ve been here eight times even, and it’s my first time back here as world champion. That’s amazing.”

 

Massa enjoying F1 more, open to continuing into 2018 with Williams

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 2, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT

Felipe Massa is open to extending his Formula 1 career through to the 2018 season with Williams, saying he has started to enjoy racing in the sport more after un-retiring over the winter.

Massa had been due to end his F1 career in Abu Dhabi last year, only for a seat with Williams to arise following Nico Rosberg’s shock decision to retire and Mercedes’ move for Valtteri Bottas.

Massa, who made his F1 race debut in 2002, has been in a fine vein of form so far this season with Williams, scoring 20 points through the opening eight races, and was in the fight for a podium in Baku before being forced to retire.

In an interview with the official Formula 1 website, Massa admitted that he was enjoying F1 more than before, having been given a second chance in the sport by Williams.

“I am enjoying it more. It was a big decision to carry on, but once you have taken up that new challenge it also makes you happy,” Massa said.

“I am with a team that likes and respects me a lot – and they listen to me. That all makes you happy, and that is what you see.”

When asked if there was a chance he could continue racing in F1 next year, Massa said: “Maybe, yes. I mentioned that some weeks ago, yes.

“Things are going well. I feel very competitive, as I like the car that I am driving. I love the new rules. For my driving style everything works very well. The only thing that has to be sorted out is the ‘luck issue’!

“So I don’t see any point not carrying on. But I am not in a hurry. I enjoy my situation race by race, and then the time will come to make the talking.

“I am sure it will not take long.”

Marquez takes Sachsenring MotoGP victory as Folger stars

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 2, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

Marc Marquez continued his incredible record at the Sachsenring by taking his eighth consecutive world championship victory in Sunday’s MotoGP race, albeit after a serious challenge from rookie Jonas Folger.

Marquez extended his pole record at the Sachsenring on Saturday after leading qualifying, and stayed out front in the early part of the race with Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa in tow.

After picking off Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo, Folger managed to fight past both Honda riders on his satellite Yamaha bike, hitting the head of the pack six laps in.

Folger’s hopes of a fairytale victory on home soil were dashed when he ran deep at Turn 1 five laps later, allowing Marquez to move back past.

The German rider stayed within sight of the leader through the remainder of the race and applied pressure, only for his tires to fade late on and leave him to settle for P2 at the flag.

The victory for Marquez continues his stunning record at the Sachsenring across all three rungs of the motorcycle world championship ladder, having claimed every pole and victory on offer at the track dating back to 2010 when he raced in the 125 cc class.

Marquez also moved back into the lead of the MotoGP riders’ championship with the win, running five points clear of Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales, who could only finish fourth in Germany behind Pedrosa.

Valentino Rossi finished fifth on the second factory Yamaha ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Aleix Espargaro, while previous points leader Andrea Dovizioso ailed to eighth place at the checkered flag. Johann Zarco and Cal Crutchlow completed the top 10.

MotoGP now embarks on its summer break, returning in one month’s time at Brno in the Czech Republic.

Magnussen: ‘Cool’ Haas F1 can compete for points at every race

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 2, 2017, 9:09 AM EDT

Kevin Magnussen finds it “cool” that Haas is now in a position to fight for points at every race after making more progress through its second season in Formula 1.

NASCAR team co-owner Gene Haas took his eponymous operation onto the F1 grid in 2016, enjoying a solid debut campaign that saw the team finish eighth in the constructors’ championship with 29 points.

Haas has made an even stronger start to 2017, picking up 21 points through the opening eight races and ticking off its first double-points finish in Monaco.

Magnussen even found himself running third at one stage in Baku before eventually finishing seventh, but the Dane is boosted by the team’s form.

“I definitely feel that at each race points are possible, which is a really cool feeling,” Magnussen said.

“It’s good going into every race knowing that you can fight for something. It’s cool. The team had performed extremely well in its first season.

“Now, in its second season, it looks like we’ve made improvements and have already taken small steps forward, and that’s not easy in the second year of a Formula 1 team.”

IMSA: Derani lap record highlights Watkins Glen qualifying

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Kyle LavigneJul 1, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

A morning rain shower presented a chance that qualifying for Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen might be held on a wet track. However, following the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge race on Saturday morning, the track was dry enough for slick tires during qualifying.

Some damp spots persisted on the 3.40-mile road course, which made for some challenging moments, especially early in qualifying, but it also saw a couple of blistering performances for some drivers.

Quick reports are below.

 

PROTOTYPE

“The Derani Effect” was in full force in the Prototype class, as Pipo Derani set a lap record to score the Prototype and overall pole for Tequila Patron ESM, his first career pole in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Derani’s best lap of 1:34.405 was a little over a tenth of a second ahead of second-place Olivier Pla in the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier LMP2, while Christian Fittipaldi took third in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi for Action Express. Ricky Taylor qualified fourth in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi.

 

PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

A straightforward session in Prototype Challenge saw James French put the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports entry on pole, with a fastest lap of 1:40.049 in his Oreca FLM09. He led the Bar1 Motorsports duo of Don Yount (No. 20) and Brian Alder (No. 26), with Alder briefly spinning as time expired.

GTLM

A frantic session saw the top spot change hands about every time a car crossed the start/finish line. However, it was Ford Chip Ganassi Racing’s Joey Hand in the No. 66 Ford GT who secured pole with a blistering lap time of 1:42.507, nearly three tenths of a second up on second-place Alex Sims in the No. 24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM. Teammate Martin Tomczyk put the No. 25 BMW in third.

 

GT DAYTONA

New York native Andy Lally grabbed pole in the No. 93 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 with a best lap of 1:46.051, eclipsing Lawson Aschenbach in the No. 57 Steven Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3 by more than two tenths of a second. Jack Hawksworth qualified third in the No. 15 Lexus RCF GT3 for 3GT Racing.

However, the session was far from clean for the 3GT squad, as both cars spun exiting turn nine in separate incidents. Hawksworth was lucky to only brush the outside wall with the back of the car and was able to return to the pits. However, the No. 14 entry, in the hands of Sage Karam, was not as fortunate, as Karam bounced off the inside wall with the front of the car, ripping the front bodywork completely off the chassis. Karam was not hurt in the incident, but it did end the session prematurely as it occurred in the final minutes.

Also of note: NBCSN’s Townsend Bell, piloting the No. 23 Alex Job Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3, suffered gearbox problems that limited his running. He will start 16th in class.

Qualifying results can be viewed here. The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen begins Sunday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

