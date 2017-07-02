Rosberg returns to F1 action with Goodwood hillclimb run (VIDEOS/PHOTOS)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg made his return to Formula 1 action on Sunday at the historic Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, getting behind the wheel of a Mercedes W05 car on the hillclimb.

Rosberg announced his shock retirement from F1 just five days after winning his maiden title in Abu Dhabi last year with Mercedes, quitting racing altogether in order to spend more time with his family.

Rosberg has remained close with Mercedes ever since, continuing to be one of its ambassadors, and made an appearance in the paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix last month.

As part of the annual showcase at Goodwood, Rosberg made an appearance in the W05 car that won both championships in 2014 and took the German driver to second place in the drivers’ standings.

at Goodwood driving up the hill now!👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/ypTJjaMlVZ — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) July 2, 2017

First time back in the car at @fosgoodwood @nico_rosberg photos: mini paul pic.twitter.com/x8k085pM5A — Georg Nolte (@GeorgNolte) July 2, 2017

“Thank you all for being so supportive and for all coming out today. What an amazing day,” Rosberg said, speaking to the crowd after his show run.

“For me it was great fun, good memories with my old car going up the hill. I gave it everything this time, absolutely flat out.

“It’s been special to come here today because I’ve been here eight times even, and it’s my first time back here as world champion. That’s amazing.”

