Steiner: Magnussen more capable of driving around Haas F1 brake problems

Haas Formula 1 chief Guenther Steiner says that Kevin Magnussen is more capable of driving around its ongoing braking problems than teammate Romain Grosjean, allowing him to charge to the team’s best result of the year in Baku nine days ago.

Brakes have been a problem for the Haas team ever since its debut in F1 at the start of 2016, with a change of supplier earlier this year failing to remedy the problem.

Grosjean has been particularly vocal about the problems, with his radio transmissions regularly appearing on TV broadcasts, while Magnussen has been more reserved about the issues.

Previewing this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Haas team boss Steiner put his driver’s varying results in Baku down to their different experiences with the braking issue, with Grosjean coming off worse.

“It’s not that Kevin didn’t have the problems with the brakes. With his driving style – for him it’s easier to drive around it, or make it less evident,” Steiner said.

“He was not happy with the brakes in FP2. For the race, he had to lift and coast, as well, because we had some issues.

“With Romain’s driving style, the brakes need to be perfect, or as close to perfect as can be. At the moment, we are not there.

“The cars as a setup – suspension-wise and aero-wise – are pretty similar all the time. But their driving styles – how they go into a corner – that’s a little bit different.

“In the end the cars are not far apart. The drivers work with their race engineer, but the cars, in principle, are very similar.”

