Steiner: Magnussen more capable of driving around Haas F1 brake problems

Haas Formula 1 chief Guenther Steiner says that Kevin Magnussen is more capable of driving around its ongoing braking problems than teammate Romain Grosjean, allowing him to charge to the team’s best result of the year in Baku nine days ago.
Brakes have been a problem for the Haas team ever since its debut in F1 at the start of 2016, with a change of supplier earlier this year failing to remedy the problem.
Grosjean has been particularly vocal about the problems, with his radio transmissions regularly appearing on TV broadcasts, while Magnussen has been more reserved about the issues.
Previewing this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Haas team boss Steiner put his driver’s varying results in Baku down to their different experiences with the braking issue, with Grosjean coming off worse.
“It’s not that Kevin didn’t have the problems with the brakes. With his driving style – for him it’s easier to drive around it, or make it less evident,” Steiner said.
“He was not happy with the brakes in FP2. For the race, he had to lift and coast, as well, because we had some issues.
“With Romain’s driving style, the brakes need to be perfect, or as close to perfect as can be. At the moment, we are not there.
“The cars as a setup – suspension-wise and aero-wise – are pretty similar all the time. But their driving styles – how they go into a corner – that’s a little bit different.
“In the end the cars are not far apart. The drivers work with their race engineer, but the cars, in principle, are very similar.”
McLaren has been given a boost ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix after Honda confirmed it would be bringing its updated ‘Spec 3’ Formula 1 power unit to the race following a successful test in Baku.
McLaren has struggled for form throughout the 2017 season, scoring its first points of the year at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago thanks to a race of attrition.
A lack of performance and reliability from the Honda power unit has been the root of McLaren’s struggles, causing the relationship between the two marques to near breaking point.
Honda had planned to debut its updated power unit last month in Canada, but could only complete an initial test in Baku with Fernando Alonso during Friday practice.
After a successful test, Honda confirmed on Monday that it would be giving both Alonso and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne the ‘Spec 3’ power unit for the Austria weekend, acting as a boost to McLaren’s chances.
“At the previous round in Azerbaijan, we were able to bank our first points of the year and I think it brought some brightness into our team,” Honda’s head of F1 Yusuke Hasegawa said.
“We also tested the updated PU, the Spec 3, with Fernando on Friday and we were able to confirm some progress in terms of the power output.
“We have proceeded with the mapping back at the factory utilizing the data we collected, and we are going to bring the Spec 3 for both drivers this weekend.
“I think we have some improvements in our competitiveness and I am looking forward to seeing our performance in Austria.”
McLaren racing director Eric Boullier is hopeful that the Spec 3 upgrade can help the team to keep up the momentum gained in recent weeks, starting at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.
“After the excitement and incident of Azerbaijan, I hope that Austria will once again deliver a thrilling race for Formula 1,” Boullier said.
“The circuit itself seems to produce good, close racing, and its configuration should certainly suit our car better than the high speeds and long straights of both Montreal, Baku and the forthcoming race at Silverstone.
“In fact, we had one of our strongest showings in Austria last year, when Jenson was third in a rain-affected qualifying session, and went on to finish a very competitive sixth.
“There’s been no let-up in our development push all season, and, while the result in Azerbaijan was nothing to truly celebrate, it was a sign that we are working well and able to capitalize whenever an opportunity presents itself.
“With a number of improvements planned for the Austrian weekend, not least the proposed new Spec 3 power unit upgrade from Honda, I’m hopeful that we’ll be in a position to get amid the other midfield runners and take a useful step forwards.”
Several times in its history, the Verizon IndyCar Series has hosted an event near the Fourth of July. Yet, only a few times has a race actually been held on that day.
The last time a race was held on July 4 was in 2010, with Will Power taking victory at Watkins Glen, the last time IndyCar visited the famed New York road course until its return last year.
Only six years prior, Buddy Rice accomplished a similar feat in 2004, winning at Kansas Speedway on July 4.
However, those have been the only two races held on July 4 in the 21st century. Previously, the last time an IndyCar event took place on July 4 was in 1982, with Bobby Rahal winning at Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport.
Of note: twice since 2000 has a race been held on July 3, with Sebastien Bourdais winning at Cleveland in 2004 (run under the Champ Car World Series banner) and Tony Kanaan winning at Kansas in 2005.
Similarly, two races have been held on July 5 since 2000. The aforementioned Bourdais won at Cleveland on that date in 2003 (then under CART sanctioning), and in 2009, the late Justin Wilson gave Dale Coyne Racing its maiden IndyCar win at Watkins Glen.
The most recent event the Verizon IndyCar Series has held on the weekend of July 4 came in 2014, when Juan Pablo Montoya scored a victory at Pocono Raceway on July 6.
The 2017 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season has been feast or famine for some drivers expected to be championship favorites.
Colton Herta has two wins and one additional podium, but has also recorded five finishes of tenth or worse. Aaron Telitz, too, is a race winner this year and has four additional finishes of fifth or better to his name, but his season has also been blighted by three finishes of 11th or worse.
Matheus Leist (15th and 11th), Nico Jamin (13th and 14th), and Zachary Claman De Melo (14th, 11th, and 10th) are also race winners who have suffered poor finishes at various times this year.
This highlights a remarkable aspect of Kyle Kaiser’s 2017 campaign. The Juncos Racing driver, in his third Indy Lights season, has finished every lap of the season so far, scored a victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (Race 2), finished on the podium five additional times, and has a worst finish of ninth. In fact, his season results run as follows: 6-4-2-2-3-1-9-3-2.
The remarkable run of consistency has propelled Kaiser to the lead of the Indy Lights championship as the series heads to Iowa Speedway next weekend.
However, one should not mistake Kaiser’s consistency for conservative driving. As he explained after Road America, running conservatively could leave him vulnerable to other competitors, so he remains as aggressive as he can be.
“I don’t want to put myself at risk by not being defensive or not being aggressive. I’m trying to drive the way I normally drive and hope everybody else respects the racing room,” Kaiser asserted.
Multiple factors have converged to see Kaiser leap to the fore, but the engineering side of the team may be the biggest. Kaiser currently works with Peter Dempsey, a former competitor in the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires and current Indy Lights engineer at Juncos Racing, and the relationship between the two has been a productive one.
“I like Peter a lot,” Kaiser said of Dempsey’s influence. “He worked with me in Pro Mazda, so we had a really good relationship. He’s been super helpful.”
The leadership of Juncos Technical Director Ernesto Gonella has also been a big influence. And while his style is a little unorthodox, as Kaiser explained, it’s highly effective.
“He just goes by feel. Every morning, he goes ‘What does the air feel like?’ He’s really cool, I love the way he works. He totally relates to the driver, which makes it a lot easier.”
The next race at Iowa Speedway presents a unique challenge for Indy Lights as the lone short oval on the calendar, and Kaiser has personal experience with the difficulties of driving on short ovals. “I had a little accident there last year in practice, and that really was a wake-up call. You got to respect these short ovals.”
However, given that his first Indy Lights win came on a short oval (Phoenix Raceway, 2016), Kaiser is confident his run of success will continue. “I like the short ovals. I got my first win at Phoenix, so I think we’ll have a good setup and hopefully we’ll be up front again.”
Kaiser heads to Iowa Speedway with a 27-point lead over Matheus Leist in the championship standings.
Sebastian Vettel has issued a public apology for his clash with Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton in Azerbaijan, admitting that he “overreacted” after thinking he was being brake tested.
Vettel gave Hamilton a side-swipe with his Ferrari behind the safety car in response to the alleged brake test, resulting in a penalty for dangerous driving and a further investigation from the FIA.
The FIA announced on Monday that the matter had been resolved, with Vettel avoiding further punishment after admitting full responsibility for the clash and agreeing to take part in educational activities with junior series.
Vettel issued a statement soon after the ruling from the FIA in which he gave his side of the story before admitting that he overreacted to Hamilton’s move behind the safety car.
“Concerning the incidents of Baku I’d like to explain myself: during the re-start lap, I got surprised by Lewis and ran into the back of his car,” Vettel said.
“With hindsight, I don’t believe he had any bad intentions. In the heat of the action I then overreacted, and therefore I want to apologize to Lewis directly, as well as to all the people who were watching the race. I realize that I was not setting a good example.
“I had no intention at anytime to put Lewis in danger, but I understand that I caused a dangerous situation.
“Therefore, I would like to apologize to the FIA. I accept and respect the decisions that were taken at today’s meeting in Paris, as well as the penalty imposed by the Stewards in Baku.
“I love this sport and I am determined to represent it in a way that can be an example for future generations.”