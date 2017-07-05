Photo: Getty Images

Dixon to be subject of documentary

By Kyle LavigneJul 5, 2017

Four-time Verizon IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon is set to be the subject of an upcoming documentary. Directed by Bryn Evans and produced by Matthew Metcalfe, who also produced “McLaren,” a documentary about motorsports pioneer and legend Bruce McLaren, the film will spotlight Dixon and offer a behind-the-scenes look at his life and racing career.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary is currently in production, with film crews spending time with Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing at several IndyCar events this year. They also followed his ventures at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans.

To date, Dixon has four IndyCar championships, 41 wins, one behind Michael Andretti for third on the all-time wins list, and one Indianapolis 500 victory. Also, Dixon has two overall wins at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and finished on the GTE Pro podium at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans.

F1 returns to Europe with Austrian Grand Prix on CNBC, NBCSN

By Luke SmithJul 5, 2017

After flyaway rounds in Canada and Azerbaijan, Formula 1 returns to Europe this weekend with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the first in a double-header to kick-start July.

Live coverage from Austria will be broadcast across the NBC Sports Group’s networks this weekend, NBCSN and CNBC, with every session live on the NBC Sports app.

Raceday coverage begins live on Sunday at 7:30am ET on CNBC, with qualifying being shown on Saturday live at 8am ET on NBCSN.

Second practice will be shown live on the NBC Sports app from 8am ET on Friday before being replayed on NBCSN at 3pm ET.

FP1 and FP3 will also be live on the NBC Sports app on Friday at 4am ET and Saturday at 5am ET respectively.

F1’s return to Europe comes at a critical point in the fight for the drivers’ championship following Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton’s clash last time out in Baku, the pair coming to blows behind the safety car.

Vettel was deemed to have driven dangerously towards Hamilton, but controversially avoided further punishment earlier this week when the FIA announced it would not take any further action.

While Vettel has apologized, it is likely to offer much comfort to Hamilton, who still sits 14 points adrift of his Ferrari rival in the championship after only finishing fifth last time out.

The Austrian Grand Prix also acts as Red Bull’s home race, with the team arriving in Spielberg on a high after an unlikely victory in Baku thanks to Daniel Ricciardo.

While Ferrari and Mercedes are expected to vie for top honors at the front of the pack once again, Red Bull will be lurking to try and pick up any chance it gets to jump ahead.

Here’s the schedule for the Austrian Grand Prix including the network and time:

  • Austrian GP Free Practice 1 – Friday July 7, 4am-5:30am ET (NBC Sports app)
  • Austrian GP Free Practice 2 – Friday July 7, 8am-9:30am ET (NBC Sports app)
  • Austrian GP Free Practice 2 replay – Friday July 7, 3pm-4:30pm ET (NBCSN)
  • Austrian GP Free Practice 3 – Saturday July 8, 5am-6am ET (NBC Sports app)
  • Austrian GP Qualifying – Saturday July 8, 8am-9:30am ET (NBCSN)
  • Austrian GP Race – Sunday July 9, 7:30am-10:30am ET (CNBC)
  • Austrian GP Race replay – Sunday July 9, 2pm-5pm ET (NBCSN)

Steiner: Magnussen more capable of driving around Haas F1 brake problems

By Luke SmithJul 4, 2017

Haas Formula 1 chief Guenther Steiner says that Kevin Magnussen is more capable of driving around its ongoing braking problems than teammate Romain Grosjean, allowing him to charge to the team’s best result of the year in Baku nine days ago.

Brakes have been a problem for the Haas team ever since its debut in F1 at the start of 2016, with a change of supplier earlier this year failing to remedy the problem.

Grosjean has been particularly vocal about the problems, with his radio transmissions regularly appearing on TV broadcasts, while Magnussen has been more reserved about the issues.

Previewing this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Haas team boss Steiner put his driver’s varying results in Baku down to their different experiences with the braking issue, with Grosjean coming off worse.

“It’s not that Kevin didn’t have the problems with the brakes. With his driving style – for him it’s easier to drive around it, or make it less evident,” Steiner said.

“He was not happy with the brakes in FP2. For the race, he had to lift and coast, as well, because we had some issues.

“With Romain’s driving style, the brakes need to be perfect, or as close to perfect as can be. At the moment, we are not there.

“The cars as a setup – suspension-wise and aero-wise – are pretty similar all the time. But their driving styles – how they go into a corner – that’s a little bit different.

“In the end the cars are not far apart. The drivers work with their race engineer, but the cars, in principle, are very similar.”

Honda gives McLaren boost with ‘Spec 3’ power unit upgrade for Austria

By Luke SmithJul 4, 2017

McLaren has been given a boost ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix after Honda confirmed it would be bringing its updated ‘Spec 3’ Formula 1 power unit to the race following a successful test in Baku.

McLaren has struggled for form throughout the 2017 season, scoring its first points of the year at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago thanks to a race of attrition.

A lack of performance and reliability from the Honda power unit has been the root of McLaren’s struggles, causing the relationship between the two marques to near breaking point.

Honda had planned to debut its updated power unit last month in Canada, but could only complete an initial test in Baku with Fernando Alonso during Friday practice.

After a successful test, Honda confirmed on Monday that it would be giving both Alonso and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne the ‘Spec 3’ power unit for the Austria weekend, acting as a boost to McLaren’s chances.

“At the previous round in Azerbaijan, we were able to bank our first points of the year and I think it brought some brightness into our team,” Honda’s head of F1 Yusuke Hasegawa said.

“We also tested the updated PU, the Spec 3, with Fernando on Friday and we were able to confirm some progress in terms of the power output.

“We have proceeded with the mapping back at the factory utilizing the data we collected, and we are going to bring the Spec 3 for both drivers this weekend.

“I think we have some improvements in our competitiveness and I am looking forward to seeing our performance in Austria.”

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier is hopeful that the Spec 3 upgrade can help the team to keep up the momentum gained in recent weeks, starting at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

“After the excitement and incident of Azerbaijan, I hope that Austria will once again deliver a thrilling race for Formula 1,” Boullier said.

“The circuit itself seems to produce good, close racing, and its configuration should certainly suit our car better than the high speeds and long straights of both Montreal, Baku and the forthcoming race at Silverstone.

“In fact, we had one of our strongest showings in Austria last year, when Jenson was third in a rain-affected qualifying session, and went on to finish a very competitive sixth.

“There’s been no let-up in our development push all season, and, while the result in Azerbaijan was nothing to truly celebrate, it was a sign that we are working well and able to capitalize whenever an opportunity presents itself.

“With a number of improvements planned for the Austrian weekend, not least the proposed new Spec 3 power unit upgrade from Honda, I’m hopeful that we’ll be in a position to get amid the other midfield runners and take a useful step forwards.”

IndyCar history: Fourth of July races

By Kyle LavigneJul 3, 2017

Several times in its history, the Verizon IndyCar Series has hosted an event near the Fourth of July. Yet, only a few times has a race actually been held on that day.

The last time a race was held on July 4 was in 2010, with Will Power taking victory at Watkins Glen, the last time IndyCar visited the famed New York road course until its return last year.

Only six years prior, Buddy Rice accomplished a similar feat in 2004, winning at Kansas Speedway on July 4.

KANSAS CITY, KS – JULY 4: Buddy Rice, driving the #15 Rahal Letterman Racing Argent/Pioneer Honda GForce, crosses the line side by side with his second placed teammate Vitor Meira in the #17 Centrix Honda GForce to win the Indy Racing League IndyCar Series Argent Mortgage Indy 300 on July 4, 2004 at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Gavin Lawrence/Getty Images)

However, those have been the only two races held on July 4 in the 21st century. Previously, the last time an IndyCar event took place on July 4 was in 1982, with Bobby Rahal winning at Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport.

Of note: twice since 2000 has a race been held on July 3, with Sebastien Bourdais winning at Cleveland in 2004 (run under the Champ Car World Series banner) and Tony Kanaan winning at Kansas in 2005.

Similarly, two races have been held on July 5 since 2000. The aforementioned Bourdais won at Cleveland on that date in 2003 (then under CART sanctioning), and in 2009, the late Justin Wilson gave Dale Coyne Racing its maiden IndyCar win at Watkins Glen.

WATKINS GLEN, NY – JULY 05: Justin Wilson driver of the #18 Z-Line Design Dale Coyne Racing Dallara Honda celebrates with his team after their first ever victory at the IRL IndyCar Series Camping World Grand Prix at The Glen on July 5, 2009 at the Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Darrell Ingham/Getty Images)

The most recent event the Verizon IndyCar Series has held on the weekend of July 4 came in 2014, when Juan Pablo Montoya scored a victory at Pocono Raceway on July 6.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.