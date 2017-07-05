F1 returns to Europe with Austrian Grand Prix on CNBC, NBCSN

After flyaway rounds in Canada and Azerbaijan, Formula 1 returns to Europe this weekend with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the first in a double-header to kick-start July.

Live coverage from Austria will be broadcast across the NBC Sports Group’s networks this weekend, NBCSN and CNBC, with every session live on the NBC Sports app.

Raceday coverage begins live on Sunday at 7:30am ET on CNBC, with qualifying being shown on Saturday live at 8am ET on NBCSN.

Second practice will be shown live on the NBC Sports app from 8am ET on Friday before being replayed on NBCSN at 3pm ET.

FP1 and FP3 will also be live on the NBC Sports app on Friday at 4am ET and Saturday at 5am ET respectively.

F1’s return to Europe comes at a critical point in the fight for the drivers’ championship following Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton’s clash last time out in Baku, the pair coming to blows behind the safety car.

Vettel was deemed to have driven dangerously towards Hamilton, but controversially avoided further punishment earlier this week when the FIA announced it would not take any further action.

While Vettel has apologized, it is likely to offer much comfort to Hamilton, who still sits 14 points adrift of his Ferrari rival in the championship after only finishing fifth last time out.

The Austrian Grand Prix also acts as Red Bull’s home race, with the team arriving in Spielberg on a high after an unlikely victory in Baku thanks to Daniel Ricciardo.

While Ferrari and Mercedes are expected to vie for top honors at the front of the pack once again, Red Bull will be lurking to try and pick up any chance it gets to jump ahead.

Here’s the schedule for the Austrian Grand Prix including the network and time:

Austrian GP Free Practice 1 – Friday July 7, 4am-5:30am ET (NBC Sports app)

Austrian GP Free Practice 2 – Friday July 7, 8am-9:30am ET (NBC Sports app)

Austrian GP Free Practice 2 replay – Friday July 7, 3pm-4:30pm ET (NBCSN)

Austrian GP Free Practice 3 – Saturday July 8, 5am-6am ET (NBC Sports app)

Austrian GP Qualifying – Saturday July 8, 8am-9:30am ET (NBCSN)

Austrian GP Race – Sunday July 9, 7:30am-10:30am ET (CNBC)

Austrian GP Race replay – Sunday July 9, 2pm-5pm ET (NBCSN)

The hills are alive with the sound of horsepower! 🏎 Here are your TV/stream times for the Austrian GP on @NBCSN, @CNBC and @NBCSportsApp 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/9MPFUVJc3D — F1 on NBC Sports (@F1onNBCSports) June 29, 2017

