Mercedes AMG Motorsport

F1 Preview: 2017 Austrian Grand Prix

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 6, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

After flyaway races in Canada and Azerbaijan, Formula 1 returns to its European heartland this weekend with the Austrian Grand Prix to start a stretch of races on the continent taking us to the beginning of fall.

Austria returned to the F1 calendar in 2014 after an 11-year absence at the redesigned and rebranded Red Bull Ring, with the race since becoming a firm favorite among drivers, fans and teams.

While it may be Red Bull Racing’s home race, it is Mercedes who has ruled the roost in recent years with three straight victories between Nico Rosberg (2) and Lewis Hamilton (1).

Hamilton arrives in Austria looking to bounce back from a difficult Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend that saw him lose more ground on title rival Sebastian Vettel following a controversial clash.

Contact between Hamilton and Vettel behind the safety car saw the latter receive an in-race penalty for dangerous driving, but escaped further punishment after making a formal apology.

Hamilton was unimpressed by his rival’s actions, acting as the first needle between the title contenders in 2017 after a cordial start to their battle through the opening seven races.

With a 14-point lead, can Vettel kick on and extend his advantage in Austria? Or will Hamilton bounce back and cut the gap at the top? All will be revealed in Spielberg this weekend…

2017 Austrian Grand Prix – Talking Points

Will the Hamilton-Vettel fight rumble on?

The clash between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel caused shockwaves in the F1 world, with the aftershock even being felt across global sport, such is the interest in having a sporting rivalry boil over in such fashion.

The parties involved may have said that it is case closed and moved on from the incident, but Hamilton and Vettel will both be barraged with questions over the Austria weekend – as, most probably, will the rest of the paddock – and their responses will be of interest.

Vettel has fulfilled the FIA’s requests by issuing a public apology, although he is yet to speak about it on the record. The first opportunity will come during the press conference on Friday, where he will be sat alongside – you guessed it – Hamilton.

Hamilton made his feelings clear about the incident speaking to NBCSN after the race in Baku, believing it to set a “dangerous precedent” for future clashes. Mercedes’ F1 chief Toto Wolff may have moved on, but will Hamilton toe the party line?

Mercedes looks to pull clear after Baku pace advantage

Away from the clash, Mercedes and Ferrari have been going head-to-head all season long, seemingly level-pegged and only experiencing a performance swing depending on circuit or tire characteristics.

But Baku appeared to change that. Mercedes finished a full second clear of Ferrari in qualifying, and Hamilton rarely looked challenged in the race up front. Mercedes had an advantage that was perhaps only neared by Ferrari in Monaco, and even that was circuit-specific.

So can Mercedes kick on in Austria? The German marque has a 100 per cent record since the race’s revival to defend, and will want to send out a statement to its rivals by taking another victory on Red Bull’s home turf.

Red Bull looks to build on Baku victory

Daniel Ricciardo’s victory in Azerbaijan two weeks ago may have marked a big breakthrough for Red Bull as its first win of the season, but the team is under no illusions about where it stands in the F1 pecking order.

Clearly Mercedes and Ferrari remain the teams to beat in F1, so Red Bull’s challenge will be to once again pick up the pieces if either of them drop the ball. It worked a treat in Baku.

The Austrian Grand Prix has been a strange race for Red Bull in recent years though. Despite being a promotional goldmine for the brand and a celebratory event for the team, its results have been left wanting, scoring just one podium finish from a possible six in the last three years through Max Verstappen last year.

While a repeat result may prove difficult this year given Mercedes and Ferrari’s advantage, it will be interesting to see just how close Red Bull can get.

Fractures at Force India?

The clash between Hamilton and Vettel was not the only one of note in Baku, with a tangle between Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon on one of the safety car restarts costing Force India a shot at a podium finish – or perhaps even bigger things.

The pair made contact while running third and fourth respectively, with Perez pointing the finger at Ocon. Force India said earlier this week that it would not change its approach in regards to letting its drivers race, although it did take steps to remind its drivers that the team result must not be hurt by their own on-track battles.

Ocon and Perez are yet to talk about the incident, with a meeting scheduled for later today, but after two straight races with clashes, both will need to be careful if they want to capitalize on the team’s growing ability.

McLaren hopes to impress with Spec 3 power unit

Some rare good news for McLaren arrived earlier this week: Honda’s ‘Spec 3’ power unit update that was tested in Baku is now ready to go in both cars this weekend in Austria, giving Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne a boost for the Red Bull Ring.

McLaren arrived back in Europe on a high after scoring its first points of the year in Baku, with Alonso getting two on the board for ninth place. While it was by no means representative of where the team stands, it was progress nonetheless.

Honda has so much ground to make up that a single upgrade is likely to make a world of difference to the team. That said, McLaren will hope to take a step forward against its rivals and maybe get in the mix for points once again in Austria, should signs of improvement come from Honda.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix – Facts and Figures

Track: Red Bull Ring
Corners: 10
Lap Record: Michael Schumacher 1:08.337 (2003)
Tire Compounds: Ultra-Soft/Super-Soft/Soft
2016 Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 Pole Position: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:07.922
2016 Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:08.411
DRS Zone: T10 to T1, T3 to T4

2017 Austrian Grand Prix – TV/Stream Times

MRTI: Iowa Speedway preview

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
Leave a comment
By Kyle LavigneJul 6, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

The Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda resume action this weekend at Iowa Speedway, the lone short oval on the 2017 calendar for Indy Lights and the only oval period for USF2000.

After completing their fourth double-headers of 2017 at Road America, both series will contest only one race around the .875-mile oval this weekend. Indy Lights will feature a 100-lap affair, dubbed the Mazda Iowa 100, while USF2000’s will be 60 laps, similarly dubbed the Mazda Iowa 60. Both races are scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Below are quick previews for both series.

INDY LIGHTS

  • Top 5 in points: 1. Kyle Kaiser, 199, 2. Matheus Leist, 172, 3. Colton Herta, 161, 4. Nico Jamin, 159, T-5. Aaron Telitz, 149, T-5. Neil Alberico, 149.
  • The Indy Lights field increases to 15 drivers this week, with Chad Boat driving an extra entry for Belardi Auto Racing. This is Boat’s first start in Indy Lights, and will be the first of two starts he’ll make in the 2017 season. He will also race at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 26.
  • Seven drivers entered have raced at Iowa Speedway previously in Indy Lights: Santi Urrutia, Shelby Blackstock, Zachary Claman DeMelo, Neil Alberico, Juan Piedrahita, Dalton Kellett, and Kyle Kaiser.  Chad Boat has also raced at Iowa previously, in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards, but never in a single-seater.
  • Matheus Leist won the only other oval race this year (the Freedom 100 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway). Points leader Kyle Kaiser suffered his worst finish of the season (ninth) in the same event, but has previously won on a short oval (Phoenix Raceway, 2016).
  • Recent winners at Iowa Speedway: Félix Serrallés (2016), Max Chilton (2015).

 

USF2000

  • Top five in points: 1. Oliver Askew, 215, Rinus van Kalmthout, 191, 3. Kaylen Frederick, 144, 4. Parker Thompson, 134, 5. Calvin Ming, 112.

    Oliver Askew saw his championship lead dramatically reduced at Road America. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
  • This is the first time USF2000 is competing at Iowa Speedway since 2010. Sage Karam was victorious that year.
  • Points leader Oliver Askew is looking to rebound from a difficult outing at Road America, when loose camber shims on the left-front wheel relegated him to a 17th-place finish in Race 1. While he finished third in Race 2, Rinus van Kalmthout swept the weekend, his first victories in USF2000, and only trails Askew by 24 points heading into the weekend.
  • The field sees a slight drop down to 14 entries. Perhaps most notable among the drivers absent is David Malukas, who won the pole and finished second in Race 1 at Road America.

The USF2000 race will roll off at 2:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, with Indy Lights slated for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

Kubica puts F1 comeback chances at ’80 to 90 per cent’

Renault Sport
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 6, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica says his chances of a comeback are at “80 to 90 per cent” after enjoying a successful test with Renault as part of his long-running comeback from injury.

Kubica raced in F1 between 2006 and 2010, taking one grand prix victory, but was forced to quit ahead of the 2011 season after suffering severe injuries to his right arm and hand in a rally accident.

Kubica made his motorsport comeback in rallying, racing in the FIA World Rally Championship before returning to circuit racing last year with a handful of one-off events.

The Pole has recently tested a number of single-seater cars, culminating in half a day’s running at Valencia with Renault in a 2012 F1 car.

Speaking to Auto Express following a showrun in a Renault F1 car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Kubica said that he felt comfortable behind the wheel once again, allaying any fears he had about his capability.

“My first target was to see if I could be capable of doing it. So this is more or less done,” Kubica said.

“Second, let’s say, realistically talking, is raising the game slowly and step by step. F1 is a tough competition and I have been away from racing a long time.

“I think most of the question marks I had are gone, and I’m very comfortable with it. Actually it was a huge relief for me because this test would have been a case of ‘yes, I can do this’ or ‘no, I have to close the door on F1 forever’.

“I know it seems strange because I was away for a very long time and I kept quiet, but I never said that I’d never be back. Because I knew that there is a chance for me.

“I always said it would be very difficult. But Valencia showed, in fact, that it’s not really as difficult as I thought. It’s more possible than I ever thought. It’s a good feeling and I’m happy that I have this day done.”

When asked about his chances of making a full-time comeback racing in F1, Kubica said that the test had changed his perspective completely, giving himself strong odds to do so.

“If you asked me how much I was realistically thinking that coming back to F1 was possible, I would have put myself up to 10 or maximum 20 per cent chance,” Kubica said.

“The clock is running, not just the classification, but also getting older. F1 is going so fast that some people forget. Not everyone, but some.

“Because I’m very realistic, and I’m keeping my feet on the ground, I’d [now] put it at 80 or 90 per cent.”

Kubica is set to enjoy a second private test with Renault in the near future, making him a player in the evolving driver market for F1 in 2018.

Austrian GP will show if Hamilton-Vettel rift has healed

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 6, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) Formula One’s governing body is confident that the most controversial moment of a gripping title race is officially resolved, after Sebastian Vettel completed the formality of publicly apologizing to archrival Lewis Hamilton for driving dangerously.

This weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix will show if the rift between the fiercely competitive multiple world champions has really been healed, or whether the pressure of race day could bring it back out into the open on Sunday.

Vettel, who has four world titles to Hamilton’s three, escaped further punishment from the FIA this week after they ordered a review of his deliberate collision with Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago.

An irate Vettel swerved into Hamilton, albeit at slow speed, because he thought the British driver had slammed his brakes on recklessly late, right in front of him, seconds earlier.

It was another incident that underlined how, despite 45 Grand Prix wins, the vastly experienced Vettel is prone to moments of uncontrolled volatility. Yet Hamilton, for all his brilliant driving, retains a steely edge to his driving that some – such as Vettel and Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg over the last three years – consider overly provocative.

Despite the view that he was in the wrong in Baku, Vettel effectively escaped with a slap on the wrist.

Having met with Vettel and Ferrari’s team principal Maurizio Arrivabene at its headquarters in Paris, and with the addition of an apology from the German driver on his personal website, FIA president Jean Todt deemed that the time penalty given to Vettel during the race was sufficient punishment.

Hamilton, scheduled to attend a news conference later Thursday in Spielberg, may feel that Vettel got away lightly considering that the difference in points remains the same.

Vettel leads him by 14 points after eight races, so the apology arguably makes little difference in terms of the standings.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team, curiously restrained in its criticism of Vettel two weeks ago, is trying to tackle different issues.

“Every great Formula One season is marked by a great rivalry,” Mercedes’ head of motorsport Toto Wolff said. “As calm as it started, it was only a matter of time until the rivalry would eventually become more fierce and controversial.

“We have moved past that moment now and it is a closed chapter,” Wolff continued. “Our focus since Baku has been on our own shortcomings, reviewing both the design and procedures around our headrest which cost Lewis the win two weeks ago.”

The heated clash took the spotlight away from the fact that Hamilton arguably missed out on victory – finishing one spot behind fourth-place Vettel – because he had to change his car’s faulty headrest at the same time Vettel was in the pit lane serving out his time penalty.

Mercedes has dominated recent seasons, but 2017 has been difficult for the team.

Mercedes has notably had to deal with tire issues related to the disparity between the front and rear axles causing an imbalance highlighted in practice and qualifying.

“The sweet spot (of the car) is still difficult to find,” Wolff said. “Clearly, we are not the only team who took time to understand the combination of the new regulations and tires.”

All of this contributes to the exciting aura of uncertainty hanging over this year’s championship.

With Mercedes showing signs of weakness, Ferrari is gaining in confidence as it chases its first drivers’ title since Kimi Raikkonen – Vettel’s current teammate – won in 2007 and its first constructors’ title since 2008.

All of this is great news for a revamped F1 which, in its first year of new ownership, is committed to winning back fans for good.

“There is great respect between Mercedes and Ferrari, not only because of the challenging battle on track but because we are pushing for the same goal: to see Formula One flourish,” Wolff said. “The new owners could hardly have asked for a better start to this new era than this epic battle between Mercedes and Ferrari.”

Dixon to be subject of documentary

Photo: Getty Images
1 Comment
By Kyle LavigneJul 5, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Four-time Verizon IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon is set to be the subject of an upcoming documentary. Directed by Bryn Evans and produced by Matthew Metcalfe, who also produced “McLaren,” a documentary about motorsports pioneer and legend Bruce McLaren, the film will spotlight Dixon and offer a behind-the-scenes look at his life and racing career.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary is currently in production, with film crews spending time with Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing at several IndyCar events this year. They also followed his ventures at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans.

To date, Dixon has four IndyCar championships, 41 wins, one behind Michael Andretti for third on the all-time wins list, and one Indianapolis 500 victory. Also, Dixon has two overall wins at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and finished on the GTE Pro podium at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.