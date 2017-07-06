Kubica set for second F1 test with Renault to ‘assess capabilities’

Renault has confirmed that Robert Kubica will enjoy a second private Formula 1 test in the near future in order to see whether he is capable of making a full-time return to racing.
Kubica raced in F1 between 2006 and 2010 before his single-seater career was put on hold after sustaining severe injuries to his right arm and hand in a rally accident.
After a number of years in rallying, Kubica enjoyed his first F1 test in six years last month with Renault, completing laps in a 2012 car in order to give him a feel of a grand prix racer once again.
Kubica was buoyed by the test, saying last week that he felt there was an “80 to 90 per cent” chance of a full-time return in the future.
Renault confirmed on Thursday that Kubica would be getting a second test at Paul Ricard in the near future, but that this would be a more intense run to truly evaluate if he can make a return to racing in the future.
“Whilst the first day of testing at Valencia was no more than to let Robert get reacquainted with the feel of driving again, this second test will be to assess his capabilities to return to the highest level of competition,” Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul said.
“This is a new phase in his personal and professional journey and we are proud to support him in the form of lending our infrastructure at Paul Ricard that is suitable for professional and non-professional drivers.
“There are still many hurdles for him to overcome, and he knows better than anyone else that only his performance will determine if he can one day return to being a professional driver.”