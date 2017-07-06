Photo courtesy LeahPritchett.com

Leah Pritchett, husband Gary have great marriage — but are fierce rivals on the drag strip

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 6, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

Leah and Gary Pritchett love each other – except for less than four seconds every now and then.

The Pritchett’s are one of the most unique couples in NHRA drag racing.

Leah is in her first full season as a Top Fuel driver with Don Schumacher Racing and primary sponsor Papa John’s Pizza. She’s had a spectacular breakthrough season already, capturing wins in three of the first 12 races.

She will try to kick off the second half of the 24-race NHRA national event schedule this weekend with yet another win this season in the Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago.

Then there’s Gary – and that’s where the less than four seconds deal comes to the fore.

You see, Gary is a crew member on the Top Fuel dragster of Steve Torrence, who has quickly become Leah’s No. 1 rival.

“This year has definitely brought its challenges,” Leah said. “Before, it was all fun and games, joking matters and all of that (between both teams).

“But then our teams have turned into pretty serious rivals since the beginning of this season.”

Torrence leads the Top Fuel ranks with four wins and is also No. 1 in the standings, where Leah was after eight races thus far in 2017 (she’s dropped to No. 2 heading into this weekend).

And when Torrence and Leah meet on the starting line and run down a drag strip at less than four seconds and more than 325 mph, you might think things have the potential to get a little tense in the Pritchett household.

But that isn’t necessarily the case.

“I think it’s unusual for everybody else but us,” Leah said. “Since we’ve been together six years, we’ve never been on the same team. So, that’s how we know it to work.”

Sure, Gary wants his wife to succeed, but not necessarily at the expense of Torrence. Loyalties are pretty well defined when both teams are side-by-side on a drag strip.

“That’s a great question and I cannot answer that for him, I can guarantee you that,” Leah said with a laugh during Thursday’s Media Day in downtown Chicago. “I think because of the success we’ve had this year, he can’t do anything but want to beat us.

“Say if we were down in 15th place and they’re No. 1, I’m sure he would be hoping for our team much more.

“But we operate completely independent. I know nothing about what happens under his canopy, I mean nothing. It’s like living in Detroit and the wife works for Ford and the husband works for Chevy.”

Only 50 points separate No. 1 Torrence and No. 2 Leah Pritchett heading into this weekend’s race. If weather conditions are optimal, there’s expectations that a number of track – if not national – speed and elapsed time records could fall, and don’t be surprised to see Leah and Torrence meeting each other in Sunday’s final round.

And given the way the season has gone so far for both teams, it’s not out of the question that Leah and Torrence could fight it out for the Top Fuel championship at season’s end.

“If we’re neck-and-neck like we are now come Pomona (the final race of the season and likely the championship-deciding race), we will probably have completely separate hotel rooms – if not completely different hotels,” Leah said with another laugh.

“I’m staying where my team stays and he’ll stay where his team stays.”

NHRA legend John Force shows he’s still got it — on drag strip and also on pitcher’s mound

Photo courtesy John Force Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 6, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT

With a record 16 NHRA Funny Car championships and another record 148 wins in his career, there’s no question John Force knows how to make things go straight down the middle.

And it’s that kind of philosophy Force relied upon when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday at Wrigley Field for the game between the World Champion Chicago Cubs and visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Force admitted to MotorSportsTalk Thursday that he was nervous heading to the mound. He’s only thrown a first pitch a couple of times in his 50-plus year drag racing career, the most recent time coming several years ago before a Giants game in San Francisco.

Force didn’t want to embarrass himself or his sponsors, so he kept visualizing the task in his mind for the last couple of weeks as a way of preparation.

When the time came for Force to rear back and let the ball fly, he wound up throwing an impressive strike.

Cubs pitcher Eddie Butler served as the catcher for Force’s toss and gave the driver some advice.

“Butler said to go back to your childhood when you throw it,” Force said. “I got out there on that mound and with all the cheering from the crowd, and just like going into the finals of a race, I tried to blank it all out and just got into my zone.

“So I had this big old wind-up and I threw that son of a gun as hard and as solid as I could throw it and it was a strike.”

As it turns out, Butler is a big drag racing fan and especially a Force fan.

It’s kind of hard to judge who was more excited about the event, Force for throwing the pitch or Butler getting to meet his favorite drag racer for the first time.

“Other than throwing out those other two first pitches, it’s been about 40 years or more since I last threw a baseball,” Force said. “I didn’t want to throw it in the dirt.”

Butler and several other Cub players signed the ball for Force as a memorial of the day, and Force — who is competing in this weekend’s Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois — then gave the ball to his grandson, Jacob.

“I did something for my grandkids that I’ll likely never be able to do again,” Force said. “It was really cool.”

F1 Paddock Pass: Austrian Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 6, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

After flyaway races in Canada and Azerbaijan, Formula 1 returns to its European heartland this weekend with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

The key talking point upon arrival in Austria was the fall-out from title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel’s clash two weeks ago in Baku, the pair making contact behind the safety car.

It acted as the first flashpoint in their erstwhile-cordial rivalry in 2017, stoking the fire nicely for another showdown in Austria.

Previewing this weekend’s grand prix in Spielberg with all of the latest news and interviews, NBCSN pit reporter Will Buxton brings you the latest edition of Paddock Pass.

 

Sainz ‘unlikely’ to remain with Toro Rosso beyond end of ’17

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 6, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT

Carlos Sainz Jr. is unlikely to stay with Scuderia Toro Rosso in Formula 1 beyond the end of 2017 as he bids to move up the grid and secure a top-line seat to progress his career.

Following an impressive run of form throughout 2016 and a strong start to the current season, Sainz has been linked with a number of top drives for next year.

The Spaniard has been part of Red Bull’s program for the majority of his career, but a move up to its senior F1 team seems unlikely as both Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen look poised to retain their seats for 2018.

Speaking about his future during Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Sainz said that his main goal was to secure a seat with Red Bull in the future, but added he would look elsewhere for 2018 if a drive did not come up.

“It’s still a very long season ahead. Obviously rumors are always going to come at this stage,” Sainz said.

“As you all know, my target number one is to be with Red Bull next year, fighting for podiums, wins, or whatever they’re fighting for next year. And I’m going to keep pushing for this.

“If that doesn’t happen, a fourth year in Toro Rosso is unlikely, and I don’t want to close the door to any opportunity.

“I’m definitely ready to take a step forward in my career. I’m looking forward to it. I’m ready.

“As I said before, I’m not closing any doors, and we will see.”

Sainz confirmed he was aware of the speculation about his future, yet he stressed the importance of doing his talking on-track.

“There are obviously rumors going around the paddock I heard. Silly season, as you all name it, it’s good fun, but for me the good fun is actually here on track,” Sainz said.

“Up until now it has been a really good season, and we will see. I’ll leave that to other people in my team.

“For me, I have a job to drive a car and do it as fast as possible.”

Hamilton still has ‘utmost respect’ for Vettel despite Baku spat

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 6, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton says his relationship with Sebastian Vettel remains unchanged despite their clash and spat in Baku two weeks ago, claiming to have the “utmost respect” for his Formula 1 title rival.

Vettel and Hamilton came to blows behind the safety car during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the latter receiving a penalty for dangerous driving when he side-swiped Hamilton at slow speed.

Hamilton told NBCSN after the race that he believed the lack of serious penalty set a “dangerous precedent” for the future, and was quoted by foreign media as saying Vettel had been “a disgrace”.

The clash was investigated by the FIA, who opted to take no further action, with Hamilton and Vettel facing the media for the first time since the ruling in Thursday’s press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

When asked if the matter was over, Hamilton said: “It is for me yeah. I’m solely focused on this weekend. I said everything I felt I needed to say at the last race and just left it there.”

The Mercedes driver went on to reveal that he spoke with Vettel about the incident the day after the race, believing that their cordial rivalry and relationship had not changed.

“Sebastian and I spoke after the race on the Monday and then shortly after that he messaged me the day after,” Hamilton said.

“For me, I just said that I still have the utmost respect for him as a driver and will continue to race him hard throughout the rest of the season in the same way I always have. No less hard than we have already up until now.”

Hamilton did, however, want to make clear that he did not brake-test Vettel, as he had been accused of doing.

“My only point to Sebastian was him saying that I had brake-tested him. I said I hope you can correct that in public because people who were watching felt that was something I did and the data obviously showed that was not the case,” Vettel said.

“In actual fact he accelerated. I think he wanted to be as close as possible to me but that was an error in judgment.

“My only point there in my reply to him was that I hope he makes that clear because there was no need for me to do something like that because I was in the lead.

“I accept his apology and we move forward.”

” I’m happy to hear that it doesn’t seem to have a big impact [on their relationship]” added Vettel.

“Obviously what I did was wrong and I apologized. I think it’s totally up to Lewis. I did a mistake and it’s nice to hear that we’re able to move forward.

“I think the respect we have for each other on track, off track, it helps us in this regard.”

Regarding his post-race comments, Hamilton did not wish to take anything he said back, but was happy to move on from the incident and leave it in the past.

“I don’t feel I was particularly upset after the race. If I was it was for other reasons but I don’t feel like I said anything that I would wish to take back,” Hamilton said.

“I’m still under the same opinion of what happened but it is water under the bridge now.

“We have spoken about it and want to move forward so there is no point in saying much more.”