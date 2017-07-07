Audi completes takeover of ABT Formula E team ahead of works entry

A heavier presence was part of its plan to convert the ABT team into a full factory entry for season four, with the transition process being completed and confirmed on Friday.
“We’ve been supporting the Formula E commitment with increasing intensity in recent months, on the race days, in the development of the new powertrain and in numerous off-track activities as well,” Audi board member Dr. Peter Mertens said.
“That Audi will be the first German automobile manufacturer to be actively involved in the racing series starting next season is also a clear commitment of our brand to electric mobility, on the race track as of December and next year on the road as well with the new Audi e-tron.”
“Formula E delivers spectacular motorsport in the hearts of fascinating cities and is a tremendous stage to present electric mobility and motorsport in their most emotive forms,” added head of Audi motorsport Dieter Gass.
“We’re currently seeing an extremely exciting season with a gripping title race. I’m happy that now everything has been put on track for a successful future too.”
As part of the transition, ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport will be renamed Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler. Existing drivers Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt are both on long-term deals and are set to be retained for seasons four and five.
Following a week off, the Verizon IndyCar Series picks back up with races on back-to-back weekends in July, beginning with the Iowa Corn Indy 300 (July 9, 5:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN). The visit to the .875-mile oval is the second and final stop at a short oval this year, following April’s Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix.
If April’s outing at Phoenix is any indication, Chevrolet teams should have the advantage. However, in a season defined by unpredictability, Iowa certainly has the potential for a few surprises.
2017 Iowa Corn Indy 300 Talking Points
Championship Battle
To say that the 2017 championship picture is tight would be an understatement, with 72 points covering the top seven in the standings.
Scott Dixon sports a seemingly healthy 34-point lead over Simon Pagenaud. But, mathematically, it is possible for Pagenaud and his Team Penske teammate Helio Castroneves (37 points behind) to leapfrog Dixon, especially if Dixon encounters early trouble (e.g. Juan Pablo Montoya at Iowa in 2015, when he crashed out within the first ten laps).
Further, the tight points gaps mean that even the slightest fluctuation in finishing positions could have drastic implications. For example, Tony Kanaan dominated this race in 2014, leading 247 laps, and appeared destined for victory before a late-race caution. That opened the door for drivers like Ryan Hunter-Reay and Josef Newgarden to pit for fresh tires, which helped them rocket through the field when the race restarted. Hunter-Reay and Newgarden finished first and second that year, pushing Kanaan down to third in the final laps.
A third-place finish is strong on paper, but in the case of Kanaan, it saw him leave 15 points on the table. With the championship as tight as it is, such a loss is hardly insignificant.
Assuming 21 cars will start Sunday evening’s race, the maximum point-swing possible is 45 points. And while Takuma Sato, Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and Graham Rahal cannot mathematically leave Iowa with the championship lead, they remain well-positioned to gain ground.
Chevrolet short oval dominance
The balance of power among the manufacturers has been considerably more equal in 2017, with Honda possibly having the edge in the engine department and currently holding an advantage in race wins (6-4). However, Chevrolet continues to be the dominant force on short ovals.
As a result, one can expect the Penske quartet of Simon Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves, Josef Newgarden, and Will Power to be major players this weekend. However, even though Team Penske is Chevrolet’s most dominant team, one cannot simply give this weekend’s win to someone in the Penske camp.
Ed Carpenter Racing sports a short oval program as stout as anyone’s, and both JR Hildebrand and Ed Carpenter kept the Penskes honest at Phoenix, with Hildebrand finishing third.
What’s more, Ed Carpenter Racing is the defending champion at Iowa, with then ECR driver Newgarden offering a performance unlike any we’ve seen in recent memory, leading 282 laps and nearly lapping the field during the first 109 circuits.
While Chevrolet may have the upperhand, the “David vs. Goliath” battle between Team Penske and Ed Carpenter Racing offers plenty of intra-manufacturer intrigue.
Andretti Autosport looking to regain Iowa form
In looking at the history of the Verizon IndyCar Series at Iowa Speedway, Andretti Autosport surfaces as the track’s main protagonist, with the organization scoring seven victories, including a string of six in a row between 2010 and 2015.
However, last year’s Iowa Corn Indy 300 was somewhat of a disaster for the Michael Andretti-led outfit. While Alexander Rossi managed to finish a respectable sixth, teammates Carlos Munoz and Marco Andretti finished outside the top ten in 12th and 14th, while Ryan Hunter-Reay, a three-time winner at Iowa, suffered an engine failure a little over 100 laps in.
What’s more, they inexplicably lacked pace all weekend. Munoz was their best qualifier, and a lowly 15th at that, while Rossi started in 17th, Andretti in 19th, and Hunter-Reay in 20th.
The 2017 season has seen Andretti Autosport improve its pace significantly, however luck has alluded them at several events this year. While Sato (fourth) and Rossi (ninth) sit in the top ten in the championship, Andretti and Hunter-Reay languish down in 13th and 15th.
If luck is on their side, their history at Iowa Speedway suggests this could be the venue for Andretti Autosport to right the ship.
Ninth different winner in the cards?
Eight different winners have graced Victory Lane so far in 2017, yet a number of heavy hitters remain winless. Most obviously, Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan top the list, but Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, JR Hildebrand, and Ed Carpenter all represent possible winners as well.
With seven races remaining, it seems likely that the 2017 season will see double digit winners, and it’s very possible the series could cross that threshold this weekend.
Lingering questions
Can Josef Newgarden repeat last year’s performance with a new team?
Will the Honda teams be as disadvantaged as we think?
Dale Coyne Racing brings a pair of rookies to Iowa in Ed Jones and Esteban Gutierrez. Jones has quietly impressed thus far in 2017, and has two Iowa podiums in Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, while Gutierrez makes his oval track debut this weekend. What will the Iowa oval have in store for them?
The final word
From last year’s Iowa winner, Josef Newgarden: “I’m really pumped for the race at Iowa. For starters, I won last year, which was huge for me and my career. Secondly, we’re racing again in the No. 2 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Chevy in which I won earlier this season in at Barber. And on top of that, we’re coming off a solid finish at Road America. We’ve been working on our oval program since Texas and have a lot of things we want to try out that we think will give us a really strong car. The whole team is really excited to head to that race and see what we can do.”
Here’s the IndyCar Weekend Schedule:
At-track schedule (all times local):
Saturday, July 8
10:00 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #1, Livestreamed on RaceControl.IndyCar.Com
2:00 p.m. – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (single-car format, two laps each), airs LIVE on NBCSN
6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #2, Livestreamed on RaceControl.IndyCar.Com
Sunday, July 9
3:10 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop practice
4:00 p.m.. – NBCSN on air
4:44 p.m. – Iowa Corn 300 (300 laps/268.2 miles), NBCSN (Live)
Here’s last year’s top 10
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Will Power
3. Scott Dixon
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Mikhail Aleshin
6. Alexander Rossi
7. Tony Kanaan
8. Sebastien Bourdais
9. James Hinchcliffe
10. Charlie Kimball
Formula 1 title rivals Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have both said they would prefer to keep their current teammates than be joined by Fernando Alonso for 2018 as the Spaniard plots his next move.
Should the 2005 and 2006 world champion want the best seat on offer, drives at both Mercedes and Ferrari are available for next year as neither team has confirmed its line-up yet.
Mercedes and Ferrari have won seven races combined so far this year, and are respectively considering the futures of Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen, both of whom are out of contract at the end of the year.
However, the title-fighting drivers at both teams seemed uneasy about the prospect of being partnered by Alonso in 2018, saying they would prefer to work with their current teammates.
“I’m pretty happy with the teammate I have,” Hamilton said.
“So it’s not even a thought in my thought process right now.”
Vettel added: “Well, I’m not responsible to sign the drivers, but if I had a say, I’d say I prefer Kimi.”
Hamilton previously spent one year alongside Alonso at McLaren in 2007 before the Spaniard’s acrimonious exit, while Vettel fought with him for the world title in 2010 and 2012.
Should Alonso leave McLaren at the end of the year, an alternative may be to return to Renault, who he has enjoyed two previous stints with (2003-2006, 2008-2009).
Lewis Hamilton made strong start to the Austrian Grand Prix weekend by topping the opening Formula 1 practice session at the Red Bull Ring for Mercedes, edging out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Hamilton bounced back from his disappointing fifth-place finish in Baku two weeks ago by charging to the head of the field in FP1, turning in a fastest lap time of 1:05.975 to finish almost two-tenths clear of the pack.
Mercedes had been due to score a one-two finish in FP1 as Valtteri Bottas sat second heading into the final minutes, only for Verstappen to improve late on and rise to second place, 0.190 seconds off Hamilton’s time.
Verstappen looked poised to improve his time on his final lap of the session before a spin at Turn 3, leaving him to settle for P2 ahead of Bottas, who also turned his car around earlier in the session.
Sebastian Vettel took fourth place for Ferrari – also having survived an early spin – while Baku race winner Daniel Ricciardo wound up fifth in the second Red Bull, six-tenths of a second behind Hamilton at the top, just ahead of Kimi Raikkonen.
Honda’s ‘Spec 3’ power unit gave McLaren an immediate boost in FP1 as both Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso finished in the top 10, taking P7 and P9 respectively. Daniil Kvyat split the pair in P8 for Toro Rosso, while Force India’s Esteban Ocon completed the top 10.
Practice in Austria continues with FP2 live on the NBC Sports app at 8am ET on Friday.
Leah and Gary Pritchett love each other – except for less than four seconds every now and then.
The Pritchett’s are one of the most unique couples in NHRA drag racing.
Leah is in her first full season as a Top Fuel driver with Don Schumacher Racing and primary sponsor Papa John’s Pizza. She’s had a spectacular breakthrough season already, capturing wins in three of the first 12 races.
She will try to kick off the second half of the 24-race NHRA national event schedule this weekend with yet another win this season in the Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago.
Then there’s Gary – and that’s where the less than four seconds deal comes to the fore.
You see, Gary is a crew member on the Top Fuel dragster of Steve Torrence, who has quickly become Leah’s No. 1 rival.
“This year has definitely brought its challenges,” Leah said. “Before, it was all fun and games, joking matters and all of that (between both teams).
“But then our teams have turned into pretty serious rivals since the beginning of this season.”
Torrence leads the Top Fuel ranks with four wins and is also No. 1 in the standings, where Leah was after eight races thus far in 2017 (she’s dropped to No. 2 heading into this weekend).
And when Torrence and Leah meet on the starting line and run down a drag strip at less than four seconds and more than 325 mph, you might think things have the potential to get a little tense in the Pritchett household.
But that isn’t necessarily the case.
“I think it’s unusual for everybody else but us,” Leah said. “Since we’ve been together six years, we’ve never been on the same team. So, that’s how we know it to work.”
Sure, Gary wants his wife to succeed, but not necessarily at the expense of Torrence. Loyalties are pretty well defined when both teams are side-by-side on a drag strip.
“That’s a great question and I cannot answer that for him, I can guarantee you that,” Leah said with a laugh during Thursday’s Media Day in downtown Chicago. “I think because of the success we’ve had this year, he can’t do anything but want to beat us.
“Say if we were down in 15th place and they’re No. 1, I’m sure he would be hoping for our team much more.
“But we operate completely independent. I know nothing about what happens under his canopy, I mean nothing. It’s like living in Detroit and the wife works for Ford and the husband works for Chevy.”
Only 50 points separate No. 1 Torrence and No. 2 Leah Pritchett heading into this weekend’s race. If weather conditions are optimal, there’s expectations that a number of track – if not national – speed and elapsed time records could fall, and don’t be surprised to see Leah and Torrence meeting each other in Sunday’s final round.
And given the way the season has gone so far for both teams, it’s not out of the question that Leah and Torrence could fight it out for the Top Fuel championship at season’s end.
“If we’re neck-and-neck like we are now come Pomona (the final race of the season and likely the championship-deciding race), we will probably have completely separate hotel rooms – if not completely different hotels,” Leah said with another laugh.
“I’m staying where my team stays and he’ll stay where his team stays.”