Getty Images

Hamilton edges Verstappen in opening Austria F1 practice

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 7, 2017, 5:35 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton made strong start to the Austrian Grand Prix weekend by topping the opening Formula 1 practice session at the Red Bull Ring for Mercedes, edging out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton bounced back from his disappointing fifth-place finish in Baku two weeks ago by charging to the head of the field in FP1, turning in a fastest lap time of 1:05.975 to finish almost two-tenths clear of the pack.

Mercedes had been due to score a one-two finish in FP1 as Valtteri Bottas sat second heading into the final minutes, only for Verstappen to improve late on and rise to second place, 0.190 seconds off Hamilton’s time.

Verstappen looked poised to improve his time on his final lap of the session before a spin at Turn 3, leaving him to settle for P2 ahead of Bottas, who also turned his car around earlier in the session.

Sebastian Vettel took fourth place for Ferrari – also having survived an early spin – while Baku race winner Daniel Ricciardo wound up fifth in the second Red Bull, six-tenths of a second behind Hamilton at the top, just ahead of Kimi Raikkonen.

Honda’s ‘Spec 3’ power unit gave McLaren an immediate boost in FP1 as both Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso finished in the top 10, taking P7 and P9 respectively. Daniil Kvyat split the pair in P8 for Toro Rosso, while Force India’s Esteban Ocon completed the top 10.

Practice in Austria continues with FP2 live on the NBC Sports app at 8am ET on Friday.

Vettel, Hamilton would prefer current F1 teammates to partnering Alonso

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 7, 2017, 6:30 AM EDT

Formula 1 title rivals Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have both said they would prefer to keep their current teammates than be joined by Fernando Alonso for 2018 as the Spaniard plots his next move.

Alonso is out of contract with McLaren at the end of 2017, and has stressed that he must be in a car that is capable of winning races next season after three years languishing down the order due to continual issues with Honda’s power units.

While McLaren could ditch Honda and rekindle its previous partnership with Mercedes for next year, Alonso is known to be evaluating options elsewhere.

Should the 2005 and 2006 world champion want the best seat on offer, drives at both Mercedes and Ferrari are available for next year as neither team has confirmed its line-up yet.

Mercedes and Ferrari have won seven races combined so far this year, and are respectively considering the futures of Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen, both of whom are out of contract at the end of the year.

However, the title-fighting drivers at both teams seemed uneasy about the prospect of being partnered by Alonso in 2018, saying they would prefer to work with their current teammates.

“I’m pretty happy with the teammate I have,” Hamilton said.

“So it’s not even a thought in my thought process right now.”

Vettel added: “Well, I’m not responsible to sign the drivers, but if I had a say, I’d say I prefer Kimi.”

Hamilton previously spent one year alongside Alonso at McLaren in 2007 before the Spaniard’s acrimonious exit, while Vettel fought with him for the world title in 2010 and 2012.

Should Alonso leave McLaren at the end of the year, an alternative may be to return to Renault, who he has enjoyed two previous stints with (2003-2006, 2008-2009).

Leah Pritchett, husband Gary have great marriage — but are fierce rivals on the drag strip

Photo courtesy LeahPritchett.com
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 6, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

Leah and Gary Pritchett love each other – except for less than four seconds every now and then.

The Pritchett’s are one of the most unique couples in NHRA drag racing.

Leah is in her first full season as a Top Fuel driver with Don Schumacher Racing and primary sponsor Papa John’s Pizza. She’s had a spectacular breakthrough season already, capturing wins in three of the first 12 races.

She will try to kick off the second half of the 24-race NHRA national event schedule this weekend with yet another win this season in the Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago.

Then there’s Gary – and that’s where the less than four seconds deal comes to the fore.

You see, Gary is a crew member on the Top Fuel dragster of Steve Torrence, who has quickly become Leah’s No. 1 rival.

“This year has definitely brought its challenges,” Leah said. “Before, it was all fun and games, joking matters and all of that (between both teams).

“But then our teams have turned into pretty serious rivals since the beginning of this season.”

Torrence leads the Top Fuel ranks with four wins and is also No. 1 in the standings, where Leah was after eight races thus far in 2017 (she’s dropped to No. 2 heading into this weekend).

And when Torrence and Leah meet on the starting line and run down a drag strip at less than four seconds and more than 325 mph, you might think things have the potential to get a little tense in the Pritchett household.

But that isn’t necessarily the case.

“I think it’s unusual for everybody else but us,” Leah said. “Since we’ve been together six years, we’ve never been on the same team. So, that’s how we know it to work.”

Sure, Gary wants his wife to succeed, but not necessarily at the expense of Torrence. Loyalties are pretty well defined when both teams are side-by-side on a drag strip.

“That’s a great question and I cannot answer that for him, I can guarantee you that,” Leah said with a laugh during Thursday’s Media Day in downtown Chicago. “I think because of the success we’ve had this year, he can’t do anything but want to beat us.

“Say if we were down in 15th place and they’re No. 1, I’m sure he would be hoping for our team much more.

“But we operate completely independent. I know nothing about what happens under his canopy, I mean nothing. It’s like living in Detroit and the wife works for Ford and the husband works for Chevy.”

Only 50 points separate No. 1 Torrence and No. 2 Leah Pritchett heading into this weekend’s race. If weather conditions are optimal, there’s expectations that a number of track – if not national – speed and elapsed time records could fall, and don’t be surprised to see Leah and Torrence meeting each other in Sunday’s final round.

And given the way the season has gone so far for both teams, it’s not out of the question that Leah and Torrence could fight it out for the Top Fuel championship at season’s end.

“If we’re neck-and-neck like we are now come Pomona (the final race of the season and likely the championship-deciding race), we will probably have completely separate hotel rooms – if not completely different hotels,” Leah said with another laugh.

“I’m staying where my team stays and he’ll stay where his team stays.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NHRA legend John Force shows he’s still got it — on drag strip and also on pitcher’s mound

Photo courtesy John Force Racing
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 6, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT

With a record 16 NHRA Funny Car championships and another record 148 wins in his career, there’s no question John Force knows how to make things go straight down the middle.

And it’s that kind of philosophy Force relied upon when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday at Wrigley Field for the game between the World Champion Chicago Cubs and visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Force admitted to MotorSportsTalk Thursday that he was nervous heading to the mound. He’s only thrown a first pitch a couple of times in his 50-plus year drag racing career, the most recent time coming several years ago before a Giants game in San Francisco.

Force didn’t want to embarrass himself or his sponsors, so he kept visualizing the task in his mind for the last couple of weeks as a way of preparation.

When the time came for Force to rear back and let the ball fly, he wound up throwing an impressive strike.

Cubs pitcher Eddie Butler served as the catcher for Force’s toss and gave the driver some advice.

“Butler said to go back to your childhood when you throw it,” Force said. “I got out there on that mound and with all the cheering from the crowd, and just like going into the finals of a race, I tried to blank it all out and just got into my zone.

“So I had this big old wind-up and I threw that son of a gun as hard and as solid as I could throw it and it was a strike.”

As it turns out, Butler is a big drag racing fan and especially a Force fan.

It’s kind of hard to judge who was more excited about the event, Force for throwing the pitch or Butler getting to meet his favorite drag racer for the first time.

“Other than throwing out those other two first pitches, it’s been about 40 years or more since I last threw a baseball,” Force said. “I didn’t want to throw it in the dirt.”

Butler and several other Cub players signed the ball for Force as a memorial of the day, and Force — who is competing in this weekend’s Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois — then gave the ball to his grandson, Jacob.

“I did something for my grandkids that I’ll likely never be able to do again,” Force said. “It was really cool.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

F1 Paddock Pass: Austrian Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 6, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

After flyaway races in Canada and Azerbaijan, Formula 1 returns to its European heartland this weekend with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

The key talking point upon arrival in Austria was the fall-out from title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel’s clash two weeks ago in Baku, the pair making contact behind the safety car.

It acted as the first flashpoint in their erstwhile-cordial rivalry in 2017, stoking the fire nicely for another showdown in Austria.

Previewing this weekend’s grand prix in Spielberg with all of the latest news and interviews, NBCSN pit reporter Will Buxton brings you the latest edition of Paddock Pass.

 