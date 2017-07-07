Photo: Larry Chen/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull GRC: Drivers pumped for Indy debut (Sunday at 8p ET, NBCSN)

By Tony DiZinnoJul 7, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Red Bull Global Rallycross heads to Lucas Oil Raceway just outside Indianapolis in Clermont, Ind. this weekend for a return to some normalcy – a single-race weekend in a market pretty close to some of its teams.

This comes after a tough stretch of back-to-back doubleheader races in Thompson, Conn. and Ottawa, Ontario in June. That quartet of races brought the 12-race season to its halfway point.

Race coverage of Round 7 of Red Bull GRC 2017 airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, following live coverage of the Verizon IndyCar Series’ Iowa Corn 300 from Iowa Speedway.

A midseason report is pretty simple to encapsulate in the marquee Supercars class: Variety has ruled the roost through the first six races.

Tanner Foust and Scott Speed have won three of the first six races, Foust having scored his second win of the year last time out at Ottawa race two. But while the dueling Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross pair have half the wins this year, they haven’t been as thoroughly dominant as their last two years.

Steve Arpin’s been the most consistent threat, with his privateer Loenbro Ford winning twice and right in contention.

Sebastian Eriksson delivered Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE’s first win for the new Honda Civic Coupe at Louisville in a dramatic photo finish over Arpin, but it’s been full-season rookie Mitchell deJong who’s been OMSE’s most consistent contender. The past GRC Lites champion has six top-five finishes in as many races, including three third-places from his last four starts.

Foust leads the standings with 418 points heading to Indianapolis this weekend, while the next three behind him are all in striking distance. Arpin has 391, Speed 381 and DeJong 372. Eriksson is fifth on 330 points and risks falling out of the title hunt if he can’t gain some points this weekend.

GRC Lites has been Cyril Raymond’s land of dominance so far. The French driver has taken multiple victories for Olsbergs MSE X Forces and leads that championship on 407 points over Conner Martell (DirtFish Motorsports) on 344 and sports car veteran Colin Braun (CORE autosport) on 333. Braun will drop back in the standings as he’ll miss the GRC Lites this weekend to focus on his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship commitments at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Indianapolis seems a natural venue for GRC to debut and it’s with a bit of excitement it does this weekend.

The 0.767-mile layout at Lucas Oil Raceway runs on most of the oval before cutting inside for the dirt section. The full track details are below:

Track length: .767 miles
Turns: 6
Pavement: 69.2%
Dirt: 30.8%
Joker Lap: Shortcut before Turn 1; .589 miles

Here’s some of the driver comments heading into the weekend.

“True to rallycross form, we’re bringing the racing to a whole new group of fans with the new tour stop in Indianapolis,” Foust said. “It’s a town very familiar with racing, but it will be the first time fans in Indy will see rallycross live. I always love when racing fans see rallycross for the first time, because they’re always so shocked at the excitement and speed of the cars.

“This event has a bit of a different vibe though, since it’s the home of Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross. Our teams of mechanics and engineers will have family and friends present, so I’ll get to see the kids and families we’ve heard a lot about and signed autographs for over the past few years.”

“This track will be the fastest of the year,” deJong said. “The most challenging part of the circuit may be the long arching corners, because they will demand so much focus and attention to detail from the drivers.”

Added Austin Dyne, of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, “It’s pretty cool to be racing in Indy. I have never raced here before except in a charity karting race. I’ve been coming here as a little kid to watch the Indy 500 and back when F1 came here.”

Gutierrez: ‘Complex’ ovals will take time to adapt to

By Tony DiZinnoJul 7, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

For the first time since what is now the INDYCAR Grand Prix in mid-May, the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda will have the same driver on board for consecutive race weekends, as Esteban Gutierrez continues at Iowa after also being at Road America.

Gutierrez will be in his UNIFIN-backed car at Iowa Speedway this weekend for the Iowa Corn 300, for what will be his oval debut.

The Mexican driver has raced on a street course at Belle Isle Park in Detroit and a natural terrain road course at Road America but now steps into his biggest challenge yet, running on the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway.

His oval debut comes after a test last week with fellow rookie Ed Jones, and Gutierrez was impressed by the challenge of running flat out on an oval.

“It’s great to approach the race weekend having done some testing at the track. Obviously, it’s a completely new racing style for me. An oval seems very basic from the outside but it’s actually quite complex,” Gutierrez admitted in the team’s pre-race release.

“I really enjoyed it at the test and I’m very excited to do my first oval race at Iowa. It will definitely take some time for me to adapt, especially racing with other cars around. That will be an interesting experience.

“I’m looking forward to it. It was really fun to drive on the oval, I think it’s very nice how you can really feel every change, every movement in the car because you are on the limit for so long that you are able to feel everything from the car. It’s given me a lot more knowledge about the Indy car.”

Coverage for qualifying of the Iowa Corn 300 takes place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday with race coverage Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

Tost: Sainz’s F1 future to be decided by Red Bull

By Luke SmithJul 7, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Toro Rosso Formula 1 chief Franz Tost says that Carlos Sainz Jr. will have his 2018 plans decided by Red Bull as he remains under contract, despite the Spaniard’s claim that remaining with the team next year is “unlikely”.

Sainz made his F1 debut with Red Bull’s F1 B-team in 2015, and has put in some quietly impressive displays during his time in the sport to attract the attention of teams further up the grid.

Sainz said on Thursday in Austria that he felt a fourth year with Toro Rosso in 2018 was “unlikely”, targeting a seat with Red Bull’s senior team or elsewhere if one was not available.

The comments sparked an angry reaction in the British media from Red Bull F1 chief Christian Horner in the British media, stressing that Sainz would still be racing for Toro Rosso next year.

Toro Rosso’s Tost shared Horner’s view, stressing in Friday’s FIA press conference that Sainz’s future was in Red Bull’s hands.

“This is not a decision of Carlos Sainz. He has a Red Bull contract and Red Bull decides what he will do in the future,” Tost said.

“I’m a little bit confused about this discussion at this stage of the year because Red Bull has paid and financed the complete career of Carlos Sainz.

They paid his Formula BMW season, Formula Renault, then Formula Three, GP3, 3.5 litre World Series and three years in Formula Three.

“Why should Red Bull give him away to any other opponent when they educated him to quite a high level? I think sometimes loyalty – also in Formula One – should play an important game.

“Once more, it’s a decision of Red Bull.”

F1 Paddock Pass: Austrian GP Friday Edition (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJul 7, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT

After the first day of practice for the Austrian Grand Prix and the appropriate catch up with key team members, it’s another special Friday edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass.

NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton checks in after the team member press conference for the latest edition of the show.

In part one, Beat Zahnder addressed Sauber’s lack of a firm team principal in the wake of Monisha Kaltenborn’s departure, while Guenther Steiner talks brakes and more at Haas, and Franz Tost on Toro Rosso’s driver situation for 2018 and beyond.

Part two looks at Honda’s latest upgrade to “Spec 3” for this weekend, with insight from Yusuke Hasegawa and McLaren’s Eric Boullier, while Mercedes’ Toto Wolff gives a “state of the team” update.

In case you missed Thursday’s edition of Paddock Pass or need to see it again, it’s linked here.

Sauber still talking to ‘several candidates’ to replace Kaltenborn

By Luke SmithJul 7, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Sauber is still engaged in talks with “several candidates” over the vacant team principal role following Monisha Kaltenborn’s exit last month, and is in no rush to appoint a replacement.

Kaltenborn left Sauber after 17 years following a disagreement with chairman Pascal Picci over the future direction of the team and alleged unfair treatment of drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein.

Sauber was jointly run by team manager Beat Zehnder and technical director Jörg Zander in Baku, and the pair continue to hold the reins in Austria as a replacement for Kaltenborn is yet to have been decided on.

“I cannot tell you [when a decision will be made] because we are still in talks with several candidates,” Zehnder said.

“And as soon as we have something announce, we will.

“We have to be realistic. It’s only two weeks since Monisha was not with us anymore. Still everything is under control.

“It’s not a big deal for the moment. There is not an immediate decision that has to be taken.

Kaltenborn was instrumental in brokering a deal for Sauber to use Honda engines in 2018, but Zehnder does not feel that her departure will affect the team’s preparations for next season.

“If we haven’t got a team principal for the next half of the year then it might be a problem,” Zehnder said.

“But for the moment, everything is running. Everything is in order.”

Sauber currently sits ninth in the F1 constructors’ championship with five points to its name, three clear of basement team McLaren.