Sauber still talking to ‘several candidates’ to replace Kaltenborn

By Luke SmithJul 7, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Sauber is still engaged in talks with “several candidates” over the vacant team principal role following Monisha Kaltenborn’s exit last month, and is in no rush to appoint a replacement.

Kaltenborn left Sauber after 17 years following a disagreement with chairman Pascal Picci over the future direction of the team and alleged unfair treatment of drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein.

Sauber was jointly run by team manager Beat Zehnder and technical director Jörg Zander in Baku, and the pair continue to hold the reins in Austria as a replacement for Kaltenborn is yet to have been decided on.

“I cannot tell you [when a decision will be made] because we are still in talks with several candidates,” Zehnder said.

“And as soon as we have something announce, we will.

“We have to be realistic. It’s only two weeks since Monisha was not with us anymore. Still everything is under control.

“It’s not a big deal for the moment. There is not an immediate decision that has to be taken.

Kaltenborn was instrumental in brokering a deal for Sauber to use Honda engines in 2018, but Zehnder does not feel that her departure will affect the team’s preparations for next season.

“If we haven’t got a team principal for the next half of the year then it might be a problem,” Zehnder said.

“But for the moment, everything is running. Everything is in order.”

Sauber currently sits ninth in the F1 constructors’ championship with five points to its name, three clear of basement team McLaren.

F1 Paddock Pass: Austrian GP Friday Edition (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJul 7, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT

After the first day of practice for the Austrian Grand Prix and the appropriate catch up with key team members, it’s another special Friday edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass.

NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton checks in after the team member press conference for the latest edition of the show.

In part one, Beat Zahnder addressed Sauber’s lack of a firm team principal in the wake of Monisha Kaltenborn’s departure, while Guenther Steiner talks brakes and more at Haas, and Franz Tost on Toro Rosso’s driver situation for 2018 and beyond.

Part two looks at Honda’s latest upgrade to “Spec 3” for this weekend, with insight from Yusuke Hasegawa and McLaren’s Eric Boullier, while Mercedes’ Toto Wolff gives a “state of the team” update.

In case you missed Thursday’s edition of Paddock Pass or need to see it again, it’s linked here.

Lewis Hamilton hit with five-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

By Luke SmithJul 7, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton is set to receive a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix after Mercedes was forced to change the gearbox on his car ahead of practice.

Hamilton kicked off the Red Bull Ring weekend in style by leading both FP1 and FP2 for Mercedes, only for his hopes of a second straight Austria victory to be dashed after FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer confirmed the gearbox change.

Gearboxes are required to last six straight events, with Hamilton failing to meet this requirement, forcing Bauer to inform the stewards of the change.

“[Hamilton] did finish the last race in Baku and this gearbox change was before the six consecutive Events expired,” Bauer’s technical report reads.

“As this is not in compliance with Article 23.5a of the 2017 Formula One Sporting Regulations, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Hamilton will receive a five-place grid penalty once the stewards act, meaning he will start Sunday’s race from no higher than sixth on the grid.

Spotlight firmly on Stroll after brilliant podium in Baku

Associated PressJul 7, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) The spotlight is on teenage driver Lance Stroll at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix following his brilliant podium finish two weeks ago.

The 18-year-old Canadian produced the drive of his young career to finish third at the Azerbaijan GP, answering his critics in style.

Having secured a podium in just the eighth race of his career, he now has a strong platform to build on.

“For sure he’s young, he has a lot to learn but he proved that he’s growing,” Williams teammate Felipe Massa said, with a “much better performance than (observers) were expecting.”

At 36, Massa is twice Stroll’s age and knows all about the pressures of F1. He was agonizingly close to winning the F1 title when driving for Ferrari – losing it to Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the 2008 season.

Now in his last year in F1, Massa is committed to helping Stroll.

“I met him when he was seven or eight years old, so I really have no problem to pass on everything I can to help him,” the Brazilian said. “He’s a lot more confident.”

Stroll was once part of the prestigious driver academy at Ferrari where he first met Massa.

Although Stroll won last year’s European Formula 3 championship by a large margin, being the son of billionaire investor Lawrence Stroll allowed critics the freedom to speculate his seat at Williams was more down to financial backing than his own talent.

Failure to finish four of the first six races of his debut season gave those critics even more ammunition.

Stroll responded with ninth at his home GP in Montreal and followed that up with his brilliant performance in Baku – narrowly missing out on second place to Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

“Before, I just did not have the confidence to push the car, because the car was just not giving me what I needed,” Stroll said. “(The car) is also getting more from me.”

Massa’s experience, Stroll says, will prove vital over the course of the year.

“At the moment I am at a stage in my career where I do not always know what I need from the car and Felipe does,” Stroll said. “I need to start feeling what needs to be done with the car. Sometimes it might go in the wrong direction, but it is a learning process.”

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car feels ‘fantastically fast’ in Austria

By Luke SmithJul 7, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton was buoyed by Mercedes’ performance during Friday’s Formula 1 practice sessions ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, saying the W08 car feels “fantastically fast”.

Hamilton stormed to the top of the timesheets in both FP1 and FP2 for Mercedes, posting the fastest ever lap of the Red Bull Ring in the afternoon running to finish 0.147 seconds clear of the field.

The British driver is targeting a fightback in Austria after finishing fifth last time out in Baku after his headrest came loose, and was pleased to enjoy a relatively stress-free Friday to set himself up for the rest of the weekend.

“It’s been a really good Friday with no major headaches to complain about so far,” Hamilton said. “We had to swap out a spark plug during FP2, but the guys did a great job to turn the car around and we still managed to complete our program.

“Most importantly, the car feels fantastically fast here. There’s already a nice balance and it feels good out on-track.

“This car is so quick in comparison to what we raced here last year. It’s tricky, but a proper thrill to hook up a lap.

“The team is in good spirits and we’re all up for another exciting fight with the Ferraris this weekend.”

Teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third in both sessions, and was pleased with the impact of the updates brought by the team to Austria for the race weekend.

“There’s a good feeling inside the team and the car is clearly quick here. It was great to see that the upgrades the team worked so hard to deliver for this weekend worked straight out of the box,” Bottas said.

“Aerodynamically we’ve made another step forward from Baku, which is encouraging. This track punishes you if you make a mistake, and I tested those limits, but that’s something I can learn from and build upon for the rest of the weekend.

“The balance of the car feels good and we’ll fine tune the setup some more tonight to be ready for qualifying. Ferrari are looking strong here too, so we’re expecting another interesting weekend ahead.”