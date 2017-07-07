Sauber still talking to ‘several candidates’ to replace Kaltenborn

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Sauber is still engaged in talks with “several candidates” over the vacant team principal role following Monisha Kaltenborn’s exit last month, and is in no rush to appoint a replacement.

Kaltenborn left Sauber after 17 years following a disagreement with chairman Pascal Picci over the future direction of the team and alleged unfair treatment of drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein.

Sauber was jointly run by team manager Beat Zehnder and technical director Jörg Zander in Baku, and the pair continue to hold the reins in Austria as a replacement for Kaltenborn is yet to have been decided on.

“I cannot tell you [when a decision will be made] because we are still in talks with several candidates,” Zehnder said.

“And as soon as we have something announce, we will.

“We have to be realistic. It’s only two weeks since Monisha was not with us anymore. Still everything is under control.

“It’s not a big deal for the moment. There is not an immediate decision that has to be taken.

Kaltenborn was instrumental in brokering a deal for Sauber to use Honda engines in 2018, but Zehnder does not feel that her departure will affect the team’s preparations for next season.

“If we haven’t got a team principal for the next half of the year then it might be a problem,” Zehnder said.

“But for the moment, everything is running. Everything is in order.”

Sauber currently sits ninth in the F1 constructors’ championship with five points to its name, three clear of basement team McLaren.

