Spotlight firmly on Stroll after brilliant podium in Baku

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) The spotlight is on teenage driver Lance Stroll at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix following his brilliant podium finish two weeks ago.
The 18-year-old Canadian produced the drive of his young career to finish third at the Azerbaijan GP, answering his critics in style.
Having secured a podium in just the eighth race of his career, he now has a strong platform to build on.
“For sure he’s young, he has a lot to learn but he proved that he’s growing,” Williams teammate Felipe Massa said, with a “much better performance than (observers) were expecting.”
At 36, Massa is twice Stroll’s age and knows all about the pressures of F1. He was agonizingly close to winning the F1 title when driving for Ferrari – losing it to Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the 2008 season.
Now in his last year in F1, Massa is committed to helping Stroll.
“I met him when he was seven or eight years old, so I really have no problem to pass on everything I can to help him,” the Brazilian said. “He’s a lot more confident.”
Stroll was once part of the prestigious driver academy at Ferrari where he first met Massa.
Although Stroll won last year’s European Formula 3 championship by a large margin, being the son of billionaire investor Lawrence Stroll allowed critics the freedom to speculate his seat at Williams was more down to financial backing than his own talent.
Failure to finish four of the first six races of his debut season gave those critics even more ammunition.
Stroll responded with ninth at his home GP in Montreal and followed that up with his brilliant performance in Baku – narrowly missing out on second place to Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.
“Before, I just did not have the confidence to push the car, because the car was just not giving me what I needed,” Stroll said. “(The car) is also getting more from me.”
Massa’s experience, Stroll says, will prove vital over the course of the year.
“At the moment I am at a stage in my career where I do not always know what I need from the car and Felipe does,” Stroll said. “I need to start feeling what needs to be done with the car. Sometimes it might go in the wrong direction, but it is a learning process.”
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car feels ‘fantastically fast’ in Austria
The British driver is targeting a fightback in Austria after finishing fifth last time out in Baku after his headrest came loose, and was pleased to enjoy a relatively stress-free Friday to set himself up for the rest of the weekend.
“It’s been a really good Friday with no major headaches to complain about so far,” Hamilton said. “We had to swap out a spark plug during FP2, but the guys did a great job to turn the car around and we still managed to complete our program.
“Most importantly, the car feels fantastically fast here. There’s already a nice balance and it feels good out on-track.
“This car is so quick in comparison to what we raced here last year. It’s tricky, but a proper thrill to hook up a lap.
“The team is in good spirits and we’re all up for another exciting fight with the Ferraris this weekend.”
Teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third in both sessions, and was pleased with the impact of the updates brought by the team to Austria for the race weekend.
“There’s a good feeling inside the team and the car is clearly quick here. It was great to see that the upgrades the team worked so hard to deliver for this weekend worked straight out of the box,” Bottas said.
“Aerodynamically we’ve made another step forward from Baku, which is encouraging. This track punishes you if you make a mistake, and I tested those limits, but that’s something I can learn from and build upon for the rest of the weekend.
“The balance of the car feels good and we’ll fine tune the setup some more tonight to be ready for qualifying. Ferrari are looking strong here too, so we’re expecting another interesting weekend ahead.”
Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc continued his perfect pole position record in Formula 2 by topping qualifying at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on Saturday, extending his championship lead in the process.
2016 GP3 champion Leclerc stepped up to F2 – rebranded after operating as GP2 since 2005 – for 2017 and has immediately impressed in the series, enjoying a 42-point lead in the drivers’ championship heading into this weekend’s round in Austria.
Leclerc took his fifth pole in five races in Saturday’s qualifying session for Prema Racing, turning in a fastest lap of 1:13.396 to finish three-tenths of a second clear at the head of the field, as well as picking up two bonus points.
Leclerc finished ahead of MP Motorsport’s Sergio Sette Camara in P2, the Brazilian still doing enough to secure his first front row start in F2 despite spinning out on his final lap.
Leclerc’s Prema teammate and fellow Ferrari junior Antonio Fuoco took third, while Alexander Albon qualified fourth upon his return from a collarbone injury.
Oliver Rowland’s hopes of cutting the gap to Leclerc in the championship were dealt a blow as he could only qualify fifth, with Honda youngster Nobuharu Matsushita taking P6.
McLaren junior Nyck de Vries was seventh ahead of Luca Ghiotto and Nicholas Latifi while Norman Nato completed the top 10.
Lewis Hamilton completed a sweep of Friday’s Formula 1 practice sessions in Austria by topping the timesheets in FP2 at the Red Bull Ring, posting the fastest-ever lap of the track in the process.
Hamilton topped FP1 earlier in the day for Mercedes before finding yet more time in the afternoon session, edging out F1 title rival Sebastian Vettel at the head of the field.
A fastest lap of 1:05.483 gave Hamilton P1 by 0.147 seconds in FP2, but the Briton had a number of complaints with his car throughout the session.
A spark plug change cost Hamilton some time on-track midway through the running before he reported a front wing issue late on, forcing Mercedes to pit the three-time world champion and investigate the issue.
Nevertheless, Hamilton was able to retain P1 at the end of the day ahead of Ferrari’s Vettel, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas slotting into third place despite a spin on his qualifying simulation.
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo took P4 and P5 respectively for Red Bull, with all of the top five drivers being covered by less than four-tenths of a second. Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen lagged behind in P6, 0.661 seconds down on Hamilton’s lap.
Kevin Magnussen led Haas into the top 10 despite its ongoing brake woes, taking P7, while Fernando Alonso built on McLaren’s impressive FP1 performance to finish the day eighth-fastest. Nico Hulkenberg was ninth for Renault, with Romain Grosjean completing the top 10 in the second Haas.
FP2 will be replayed on NBCSN at 3pm ET on Friday, with the next live on-track action coming with FP3 on Saturday morning on the NBC Sports app from 5am ET.
Following a week off, the Verizon IndyCar Series picks back up with races on back-to-back weekends in July, beginning with the Iowa Corn Indy 300 (July 9, 5:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN). The visit to the .875-mile oval is the second and final stop at a short oval this year, following April’s Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix.
If April’s outing at Phoenix is any indication, Chevrolet teams should have the advantage. However, in a season defined by unpredictability, Iowa certainly has the potential for a few surprises.
2017 Iowa Corn Indy 300 Talking Points
Championship Battle
To say that the 2017 championship picture is tight would be an understatement, with 72 points covering the top seven in the standings.
Scott Dixon sports a seemingly healthy 34-point lead over Simon Pagenaud. But, mathematically, it is possible for Pagenaud and his Team Penske teammate Helio Castroneves (37 points behind) to leapfrog Dixon, especially if Dixon encounters early trouble (e.g. Juan Pablo Montoya at Iowa in 2015, when he crashed out within the first ten laps).
Further, the tight points gaps mean that even the slightest fluctuation in finishing positions could have drastic implications. For example, Tony Kanaan dominated this race in 2014, leading 247 laps, and appeared destined for victory before a late-race caution. That opened the door for drivers like Ryan Hunter-Reay and Josef Newgarden to pit for fresh tires, which helped them rocket through the field when the race restarted. Hunter-Reay and Newgarden finished first and second that year, pushing Kanaan down to third in the final laps.
A third-place finish is strong on paper, but in the case of Kanaan, it saw him leave 15 points on the table. With the championship as tight as it is, such a loss is hardly insignificant.
Assuming 21 cars will start Sunday evening’s race, the maximum point-swing possible is 45 points. And while Takuma Sato, Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and Graham Rahal cannot mathematically leave Iowa with the championship lead, they remain well-positioned to gain ground.
Chevrolet short oval dominance
The balance of power among the manufacturers has been considerably more equal in 2017, with Honda possibly having the edge in the engine department and currently holding an advantage in race wins (6-4). However, Chevrolet continues to be the dominant force on short ovals.
As a result, one can expect the Penske quartet of Simon Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves, Josef Newgarden, and Will Power to be major players this weekend. However, even though Team Penske is Chevrolet’s most dominant team, one cannot simply give this weekend’s win to someone in the Penske camp.
Ed Carpenter Racing sports a short oval program as stout as anyone’s, and both JR Hildebrand and Ed Carpenter kept the Penskes honest at Phoenix, with Hildebrand finishing third.
What’s more, Ed Carpenter Racing is the defending champion at Iowa, with then ECR driver Newgarden offering a performance unlike any we’ve seen in recent memory, leading 282 laps and nearly lapping the field during the first 109 circuits.
While Chevrolet may have the upperhand, the “David vs. Goliath” battle between Team Penske and Ed Carpenter Racing offers plenty of intra-manufacturer intrigue.
Andretti Autosport looking to regain Iowa form
In looking at the history of the Verizon IndyCar Series at Iowa Speedway, Andretti Autosport surfaces as the track’s main protagonist, with the organization scoring seven victories, including a string of six in a row between 2010 and 2015.
However, last year’s Iowa Corn Indy 300 was somewhat of a disaster for the Michael Andretti-led outfit. While Alexander Rossi managed to finish a respectable sixth, teammates Carlos Munoz and Marco Andretti finished outside the top ten in 12th and 14th, while Ryan Hunter-Reay, a three-time winner at Iowa, suffered an engine failure a little over 100 laps in.
What’s more, they inexplicably lacked pace all weekend. Munoz was their best qualifier, and a lowly 15th at that, while Rossi started in 17th, Andretti in 19th, and Hunter-Reay in 20th.
The 2017 season has seen Andretti Autosport improve its pace significantly, however luck has alluded them at several events this year. While Sato (fourth) and Rossi (ninth) sit in the top ten in the championship, Andretti and Hunter-Reay languish down in 13th and 15th.
If luck is on their side, their history at Iowa Speedway suggests this could be the venue for Andretti Autosport to right the ship.
Ninth different winner in the cards?
Eight different winners have graced Victory Lane so far in 2017, yet a number of heavy hitters remain winless. Most obviously, Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan top the list, but Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, JR Hildebrand, and Ed Carpenter all represent possible winners as well.
With seven races remaining, it seems likely that the 2017 season will see double digit winners, and it’s very possible the series could cross that threshold this weekend.
Lingering questions
Can Josef Newgarden repeat last year’s performance with a new team?
Will the Honda teams be as disadvantaged as we think?
Dale Coyne Racing brings a pair of rookies to Iowa in Ed Jones and Esteban Gutierrez. Jones has quietly impressed thus far in 2017, and has two Iowa podiums in Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, while Gutierrez makes his oval track debut this weekend. What will the Iowa oval have in store for them?
The final word
From last year’s Iowa winner, Josef Newgarden: “I’m really pumped for the race at Iowa. For starters, I won last year, which was huge for me and my career. Secondly, we’re racing again in the No. 2 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Chevy in which I won earlier this season in at Barber. And on top of that, we’re coming off a solid finish at Road America. We’ve been working on our oval program since Texas and have a lot of things we want to try out that we think will give us a really strong car. The whole team is really excited to head to that race and see what we can do.”
Here’s the IndyCar Weekend Schedule:
At-track schedule (all times local):
Saturday, July 8
10:00 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #1, Livestreamed on RaceControl.IndyCar.Com
2:00 p.m. – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (single-car format, two laps each), airs LIVE on NBCSN
6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #2, Livestreamed on RaceControl.IndyCar.Com
Sunday, July 9
3:10 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop practice
4:00 p.m.. – NBCSN on air
4:44 p.m. – Iowa Corn 300 (300 laps/268.2 miles), NBCSN (Live)
Here’s last year’s top 10
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Will Power
3. Scott Dixon
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Mikhail Aleshin
6. Alexander Rossi
7. Tony Kanaan
8. Sebastien Bourdais
9. James Hinchcliffe
10. Charlie Kimball