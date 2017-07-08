Alonso upbeat after Austria qualifying, P12 ‘maximum’ result

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fernando Alonso felt upbeat about McLaren’s display during Formula 1 qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday after qualifying 12th and only narrowly missing out on a place in Q3.

Alonso entered qualifying on the back foot after being forced to give up his upgraded ‘Spec 3’ Honda power unit after a problem was discovered overnight with the MGU-H.

Alonso was able to take P12 in qualifying on Saturday despite complaining about a lack of power towards the end of Q1, and only finished six-hundredths of a second off a Q3 spot.

“I think it was good. I was happy with the laps and the performance,” Alonso told NBCSN after the session.

“The car has felt good all weekend. This was the maximum we could achieve today. We need to wait and see.

“The team are doing their best to improve the situation. We’ve got the aerodynamic updates and spec for engine better. Now we’re a touch off Q3. It’s a positive note.

“We need to improve the reliability still. I think we’re in a position to do so. Starting P12, we’re close, with a good start or good strategy, we’re close.”

Alonso will enter Sunday’s race chasing his second straight points finish after ending McLaren’s drought in Baku two weeks ago when he finished ninth.

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday.

Follow @LukeSmithF1