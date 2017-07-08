Bottas beats Vettel to capture second F1 pole in Austria qualifying

By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 9:09 AM EDT

Valtteri Bottas edged out Formula 1 championship leader Sebastian Vettel to capture his second career pole in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday in Spielberg.

Bottas turned in a fastest lap of 1:04.251 in the early part of Q3 to beat Vettel by just 0.042 seconds with his first run, with the time ultimately being good enough for pole.

Yellow flags shown for Romain Grosjean’s stricken Haas meant that neither driver was able to improve, handing Bottas his second F1 pole position.

Having been hit with a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, Mercedes opted to put Lewis Hamilton on an alternate strategy for the race start in Austria, getting the Briton through Q2 on the super-soft compound.

Hamilton finished almost two-tenths behind Bottas in third place, meaning he will start eighth on Sunday. However, with the rest of the pack starting on ultra-softs, Hamilton will be able to go longer into the race before pitting and will enjoy a pace advantage towards the end after pitting.

Red Bull failed to put up a fight to Mercedes and Ferrari at the front of the pack, finishing fifth and sixth with Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, the latter struggling to get into a rhythm as he tried a number of different lines on the track.

Grosjean took seventh for Haas ahead of the Force India duo of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, while Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the top 10 for Toro Rosso.

Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on a place in Q3 for Renault, qualifying 11th as he once again led the French marque’s charge with struggling teammate Jolyon Palmer ailing to 16th place.

McLaren failed to put its upgraded Honda power unit in Stoffel Vandoorne’s car to good use as the Belgian finished 13th in Q2, just behind teammate Fernando Alonso who had been forced to revert back to the ‘Spec 2′ engine earlier in the day following a problem.

Alonso had reported a lack of power early in the session, believing to have sustained another engine issue, but was able to finish just 0.05 seconds off a place in Q3.

Kevin Magnussen’s hopes of repeating his charge into the top 10 from FP3 were dashed when he suffered a suspension failure after running over the kerb at Turn 3, damaging his Haas car.

The Dane was able to make it through to Q2, but could take no part in the session, leaving him 15th on the grid behind Daniil Kvyat.

Williams’ miserable weekend in Spielberg continued as both Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll were eliminated in Q1, finishing 17th and 18th as the new updates for the FW40 car continued to cause headaches.

Sauber drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein finished at the foot of the timesheets, finishing over seven-tenths of a second off a berth in Q2.

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday.

FIA releases image of ‘Shield’ concept, set for Silverstone FP1 test

FIA
By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT

The FIA has released the first official image of the ‘Shield’ cockpit safety device concept that is under consideration for introduction to Formula 1 in 2018, with a first public test to take place next week at Silverstone.

F1 bosses have been pushing to introduce some form of cockpit protection in a bid to prevent head injuries on-track, with the ‘Halo’ and ‘Aeroscreen’ devices previously being considered.

The F1 Strategy Group announced in April that it would be moving forward with the Shield and plan to introduce it for 2018, with further track tests planned.

The FIA has now unveiled what the Shield will look like when fitted to the cars, as well as confirming that it will be tested publicly by Ferrari at Silverstone during opening practice for the British Grand Prix next week.

“A transparent open canopy system constructed using polycarbonate, the Shield is aimed at providing significant protection from debris, while ensuring unrestricted forward vision for the driver,” a statement from the FIA reads.

“A possible geometry [shown above] has been developed and the FIA is currently working with teams in Formula 1 on further defining its geometry.

“A number of indoor and outdoor tests are currently being conducted and the Federation’s target is to carry out a first full track test at Monza in September.

“However, in an effort to get initial feedback from drivers at the earliest possible stage of development, a short track will be conducted at next weekend’s British Grand Prix, in the first free practice session. The test will be conducted with Ferrari.”

Wolff: Bottas ‘has done enough’ to secure 2018 Mercedes F1 seat

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Valtteri Bottas appears to be closing in on an extended Mercedes Formula 1 deal after team boss Toto Wolff said he “has done enough to secure his place” with the German marque for 2018.

Bottas joined Mercedes in January following F1 world champion Nico Rosberg’s shock retirement, signing a one-year deal.

The Finn has made a strong start to life with Mercedes, taking his maiden F1 pole and win within his first four races, and currently sits third in the drivers’ championship.

Bottas has proven popular with triple-champion teammate Lewis Hamilton, who has said he would like the ex-Williams racer to remain alongside him in the future.

Wolff recently admitted that Bottas was in an “uncomfortable situation” waiting to get a decision on his future, but stressed Mercedes would not rush into a decision.

Speaking to NBCSN in Austria for Friday’s edition of Paddock Pass, Wolff stated that Bottas’ on-track displays so far this season had been good enough to secure a seat for 2018.

However, Wolff confirmed that Mercedes was thinking more long-term when making a firm decision about the Finn’s future, reasoning the delay.

“I think he has done enough to secure his place,” Wolff said.

“We just need to make a decision on what happens beyond ’18 and ’19, and we are looking at the situation.

“It is not down to him to ramp up his game or confirm his performance, that plays no role.

“He is certainly capable.”

When asked if Bottas was looking good for a one-year extension, Wolff said: “We’re going to decide through the summer.”

The driver market for 2018 features a number of high-profile drivers who are out of contract, including world champions Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

Alonso is known to be evaluating his options as he bids to return to winning ways in F1 and add to his trophy haul, with a Mercedes seat being one of the most lucrative on the grid.

However, the prospect of partnering the Spaniard with Hamilton for a second time after their volatile season together at McLaren in 2007 seems unlikely.

Hamilton even said himself on Thursday that he would prefer to keep Bottas at Mercedes than be joined by Alonso for a second time.

Vettel currently leads the F1 drivers’ championship with Ferrari after taking three wins so far this season, and is set to discuss a new contract with the Italian team over the summer.

Should Bottas be handed a one-year extension, his deal length would match up with Hamilton’s, making them both out of contract at the end of 2018 and allow Mercedes to manage both seats in tandem.

Alonso switches back to ‘Spec 2’ Honda F1 engine after problem

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

Fernando Alonso will complete the remainder of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend using Honda’s ‘Spec 2’ Formula 1 engine after a problem was found on his updated power unit following Friday’s practice sessions.

After a difficult start to the season with Honda’s struggling power unit, McLaren was handed a boost heading into the Austria weekend when the Japanese manufacturer confirmed it would be introducing its ‘Spec 3’ engine after a successful practice run two weeks ago.

Both McLaren and Honda seemed happy with the updated power unit following practice as Alonso and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne finished inside the top 10.

However, Alonso will now move back to the ‘Spec 2’ power unit after Honda discovered a problem on his upgraded internal combustion engine (ICE) following FP2.

“Last night we detected an issue with Fernando’s MGU-H. We have changed his PU,” a spokesperson from Honda confirmed.

“All newly fitted components have been used during previous grands prix so there will be no penalties.

“The ICE will be Spec 2 from day two in Azerbaijan.”

Vettel leads final Austria F1 practice, Hamilton suffers brake disc failure

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 6:10 AM EDT

Formula 1 championship leader Sebastian Vettel bounced back from a difficult Friday to lead final practice for the Austrian Gand Prix on Saturday morning for Ferrari as title rival Lewis Hamilton suffered a brake disc failure late on.

Hamilton led both FP1 and FP2 for Mercedes on Friday, and headed the timesheets for much of FP3 before Vettel was able to move a quarter of a second clear in the final 15 minutes of the session with a best lap of 1:05.092.

Hamilton was unable to respond after suffering a brake disc failure during a flying lap, causing him to run straight on at Turn 3 before nursing his car back to the pits.

“It was a problem with the team side of the brake system for Lewis, i.e. not an issue with components supplied to us by a third party,” a spokesman from Mercedes confirmed.

“The relevant parts will be replaced for qualifying. The result was a disc failure but not caused by an issue with the disc.”

Hamilton’s early lap was still good enough to give him P2 at the end of the session ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, while Kimi Raikkonen took fourth place for Ferrari.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo ended FP3 fifth and sixth for Red Bull at its home track, while Haas enjoyed a strong showing to take P7 and P8 through Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean respectively.

Daniil Kvyat was ninth for Toro Rosso ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr., who bounced back from an early engine issue to complete the top 10.

Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 8am ET on Saturday.