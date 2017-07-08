FIA releases image of ‘Shield’ concept, set for Silverstone FP1 test

The FIA has released the first official image of the ‘Shield’ cockpit safety device concept that is under consideration for introduction to Formula 1 in 2018, with a first public test to take place next week at Silverstone.
F1 bosses have been pushing to introduce some form of cockpit protection in a bid to prevent head injuries on-track, with the ‘Halo’ and ‘Aeroscreen’ devices previously being considered.
The F1 Strategy Group announced in April that it would be moving forward with the Shield and plan to introduce it for 2018, with further track tests planned.
The FIA has now unveiled what the Shield will look like when fitted to the cars, as well as confirming that it will be tested publicly by Ferrari at Silverstone during opening practice for the British Grand Prix next week.
“A transparent open canopy system constructed using polycarbonate, the Shield is aimed at providing significant protection from debris, while ensuring unrestricted forward vision for the driver,” a statement from the FIA reads.
“A possible geometry [shown above] has been developed and the FIA is currently working with teams in Formula 1 on further defining its geometry.
“A number of indoor and outdoor tests are currently being conducted and the Federation’s target is to carry out a first full track test at Monza in September.
“However, in an effort to get initial feedback from drivers at the earliest possible stage of development, a short track will be conducted at next weekend’s British Grand Prix, in the first free practice session. The test will be conducted with Ferrari.”