Photo courtesy of IMSA

IMSA: Cadillac, Porsche, Lexus, Performance Tech all nab CTMP poles

Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 8, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

Qualifying is in the books for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, a standard length race for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in its lone trip to Canada this year in Bowmanville, Ontario.

With his third pole of the season and fifth for the Cadillac DPi-V.R, Ricky Taylor topped the overall timesheets for the overall and Prototype pole.

Both GT classes saw first-time 2017 polesitters at Porsche and Lexus, while PC as usual saw James French on top for Performance Tech.

PROTOTYPE

Ricky Taylor scored his third pole and the fifth for the Cadillac DPi-V.R in seven Prototype class races this season in qualifying for the Prototype class with a best time of 1:08.459.

Taylor shares the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac with brother Jordan and will look to resume on top after a rare off weekend at Watkins Glen, with suspension damage costing the team several laps in the opening minute of the race. After five straight wins to open 2017, the Taylors ended the sixth race in sixth place.

After barely missing the win at Watkins Glen last week, the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson was again an impressive second with Misha Goikhberg qualifying very well at a 1:08.587 in the “banana boat” car he shares with Stephen Simpson. That was first of the three LMP2-spec cars, and only 0.128 off the pole pace.

Tequila Patron ESM’s two Nissan Onroak DPis were third and fourth, with the No. 2 car qualified by Scott Sharp at 1:08.886. Sharp shares his car with Ryan Dalziel while Pipo Derani moves over to the No. 22 car this week, sharing it with Johannes van Overbeek, and JVO having done well to qualify fourth.

The first of two Mazda RT24-Ps made it all three DPi manufacturers in the top five positions, Jonathan Bomarito doing the business in the No. 55 Mazda at 1:08.959. He shares his Soul Red car with Tristan Nunez.

Impressively, all 10 cars in class were covered by only 1.5 seconds. Of note, the latest lineup in the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217 Gibson saw Nick Boulle do an excellent job of posting a lap of 1:09.958, one one thousandth of a second clear of Tom Long’s No. 70 Mazda. Boulle and David Ostella share the PR1/Mathiasen entry this week, both young drivers and PC class veterans in their Prototype class debuts.

GT LE MANS

Dirk Werner has returned to the Porsche family as a factory driver this year, and the experienced German has delivered the first pole for the new mid-engined Porsche 911 RSR in its first season of global competition.

Werner’s best lap of 1:14.085 in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR edged his old manufacturer, BMW, with Bill Auberlen clocking in a 1:14.103 in his No. 25 BMW Team RLL BMW M6 GTLM. Werner co-drives with Patrick Pilet, Auberlen with Alexander Sims, and the latter pair looks for its second straight win after winning at Watkins Glen last week.

The second Porsche (No. 912) and second BMW (No. 24) cars were next up, with the two Ford GTs ahead of the two Corvettes.

GT DAYTONA

Acura got its first pole with the new NSX GT3 last race in the hands of Andy Lally a week ago at Watkins Glen. The second new Japanese manufacturer got its first pole with its new car in the hands of another American driver today at Bowmanville, Ontario.

Sage Karam pulled off the feat for the 3GT Racing team today with the sole qualifying Lexus RC F GT3, the No. 14 Lexus he shares with Scott Pruett, following a storming lap of 1:16.563.

Teammate – and roommate – Jack Hawksworth was unable to qualify the sister No. 15 car following a heavy accident at Turn 3 in practice before qualifying. The Englishman was OK but the car has sustained heavy damage and is questionable to start the race.

With Karam on pole it makes seven drivers, from seven different manufacturers (Alessandro Pier Guidi, Ferrari, Tristan Vautier, Mercedes-AMG, Bryan Sellers, Lamborghini, Mathieu Jaminet, Porsche, Lawson Aschenbach, Audi, Andy Lally, Acura) who have been on the pole in GTD this season.

PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

James French and Garett Grist figured to battle for the PC class pole, but unsurprisingly it was French taking the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports to his fifth pole this season and fourth consecutive. His best time was 1:11.471, 1.722 seconds clear of Grist.

French and teammate Pato O’Ward look for their sixth win in as many PC races this season for the Brent O’Neill-led team.

Grist, who along with fellow Canadian James Vance make their PC class returns after various starts in the past with Starworks Motorsport (Grist at Sebring this year) and Performance Tech (Vance, twice in 2015), are the latest pairing in the revolving door of the No. 26 BAR1 Motorsports car.

Meanwhile Don Yount qualified the No. 20 BAR1 car third. He’ll share that one with Ryan Lewis, the Indianapolis-based Englishman deputizing for Buddy Rice this weekend as Rice oversees Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s GRC Lites program at Indianapolis.

Vettel relishing fight for Austria F1 victory in ‘phenomenal’ Ferrari

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

Formula 1 championship leader Sebastian Vettel is confident of challenging for his first Austrian Grand Prix victory on Sunday, calling his Ferrari car “phenomenal” after qualifying second at the Red Bull Ring.

Vettel bounced back from a difficult Friday to top final practice on Saturday morning, and was just 0.042 seconds off pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas’ time for Mercedes, having lost his final run in Q3 due to yellow flags.

With F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton starting down in eighth after being hit with a grid penalty, Vettel is relishing an exciting race at the front of the pack as he bids to extend his 14-point advantage in the drivers’ standings.

“The car was really good, last qualifying also for the last run, but then it was a bit of anti-climax with the yellow flags,” Vettel said, reviewing his qualifying session.

“But yeah, very happy. It’s a great track, shame it’s a bit short but really enjoyable with a lot of high-speed corners.

“The car’s been really phenomenal so looking forward to tomorrow. I think we have to look after ourselves, do our own race.

“It will be a tough race with Valtteri. He’s been quick all weekend, also yesterday, setting a good pace, so we will see. I think it should be a good race.”

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday.

Newgarden leads, Hildebrand spins in Iowa first practice

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 8, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

Both Josef Newgarden and Ed Carpenter Racing will look to follow up Newgarden’s dominant performance at the Iowa Corn 300 (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET, NBCSN) at this year’s stop on the calendar.

For most of the first Verizon IndyCar Series practice Saturday at the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway, it was Carpenter on top – until the final five minutes when Newgarden supplanted his old boss and old teammate.

Newgarden took his No. 2 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Team Penske Chevrolet to a best speed of 185.609 mph (17.3397 seconds) near the end of the session, leading a Team Penske top-three sweep in the session.

Teammate Will Power and Simon Pagenaud were next at 185.260 and 184.401 mph, respectively, in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet and No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet.

Carpenter took the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet to a best speed of 184.137 mph. Carpenter makes his fourth start of the season, all on ovals, with Spencer Pigot back in his usual spectator role for the oval races.

The session was initially only meant to be 75 minutes, but was extended five minutes following Carpenter’s teammate JR Hildebrand crashing in Turn 2 in his No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet with just under 15 minutes remaining. Hildebrand got his left side wheels below the white line and spun backwards into the Turn 2 wall.

While Hildebrand got his hands off the steering wheel, it was fortunate he did so. The steering wheel popped off the car on impact and flew into the air, which also happened last year when Charlie Kimball had an accident in practice at Pocono Raceway and it popped off.

Marco Andretti was fifth and top Honda. Andretti’s most recent IndyCar win came in 2011 at Iowa Speedway, part of Andretti Autosport’s run of six consecutive victories at the track from 2010 through 2015.

Scott Dixon had a shortened session with penalties assessed following the Road America weekend, forced to sit out the final 20 minutes for three violations: entering the course after a checkered flag in the warmup, entering the pit lane from the paddock under power and failing to observe INDYCAR direction.

Speeds are below. Qualifying comes up at 2 p.m. CT, 3 p.m. ET, live on NBCSN.

Second F1 pole ‘special feeling’ for Bottas, but Ferrari threat lingers

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

Valtteri Bottas was left with a “special feeling” after picking up his second Formula 1 pole position in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, but the Finn remains wary of the threat posed by Ferrari in Spielberg.

Bottas edged out F1 championship leader Sebastian Vettel by 0.042 seconds in the final stage of qualifying to secure his second pole position, his first coming earlier this year in Bahrain.

Bottas will lead Mercedes’ charge against Ferrari in Austria after teammate Lewis Hamilton was hit with a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, dropping him to eighth on the grid.

“What a special feeling. It’s only the second pole for me and hopefully there’s more to come,” Bottas said after the session.

“It was a good lap in Q3, if not quite perfect. Today was all about building up the confidence in the car. I got it set up nicely and it’s great to get the second pole position of my career.”

With Ferrari drivers Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen starting second and third, Bottas may be outnumbered off the start, but he is keen to keep his head down and remain focused.

“I’m going to focus on my own race, rather than looking behind me tomorrow, but we will not underestimate the Ferraris,” Bottas said.

“It’s going to be close and should be an interesting fight. Hopefully Lewis can fight back and we can score strong points for the team.

“The weather could be important tomorrow but starting first, I won’t complain if the rain stays away. The car feels great, especially on high fuel, and I’m ready to win.

“That’s the only target. It’s been too long since Russia.”

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday.

Chad Boat not medically cleared for Indy Lights debut at Iowa

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 8, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

The Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires field was expected to grow by one to 15 cars for Iowa Speedway, as Belardi Auto Racing was set to field Chad Boat for his series debut.

But the short track veteran and sometimes stock car driver has been ruled out in advance, not medically cleared, as initially reported by Trackside Online. It pushes his debut back to Gateway Motorsports Park next month.

The team’s release is below.

As reported in the motorsports media, Belardi Auto Racing can confirm that driver Chad Boat, who was set to make his Indy Lights debut this weekend at Iowa Speedway, has not been medically cleared to race in the Mazda Iowa 100 Presented by Cooper Tires due to injuries sustained during a National USAC midget race on Sunday, July 2.

“To say I’m disappointed doesn’t begin to describe how I’m feeling right now, but I trust the doctors and medical staff at INDYCAR and know they have my best interest in mind,” said Boat. “I’ll continue to follow the instructions I’m receiving for recovery and look forward to being back soon. Thanks to Pristine Auction and Belardi Auto Racing for the opportunity.”

Boat was evaluated at Iowa Speedway’s medical center on Friday morning where INDYCAR’s medical staff made the official call.

“We’re all extremely disheartened that Chad won’t be able to run the #84 with us this weekend, but we remain excited and positive about the future based on his pace in last week’s test,” added Brian Belardi, Team Owner. “We’ll have him back with the team at Gateway in August and we’ll keep looking to the future.”

The 25-year-old will be back with the team at Gateway Motorsports Park in the No. 84 Pristine Auction Dallara IL-15 on August 26. Indy Lights fans can use the time to get up-to-speed on the quick Cornelius, NC driver by following Boat on Twitter at @ChadBoat for all racing updates.