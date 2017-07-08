Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton to start eighth in Austria following F1 grid penalty

By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT

Formula 1 championship contender Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix from eighth place on the grid after taking a five-place penalty for a gearbox change.

Hamilton arrived in Spielberg trailing Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel by 14 points at the top of the standings, having finished fifth two weeks ago in Baku when a faulty headrest cost him a likely victory.

Hamilton’s hopes of a second straight Austrian Grand Prix victory were dealt a blow on Friday evening when the FIA technical delegate revealed Mercedes had changed the gearbox on his car before it had completed its minimum cycle.

The penalty was formally confirmed by the stewards on Saturday ahead of qualifying, where Hamilton took third place on the grid behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Vettel.

As a result, Hamilton will drop to P8 on the final grid for the race, but is set to start on super-soft tires that will last longer than the rest of the top 10’s tires, all of whom will take to the grid on ultra-softs.

“Congratulations to Valtteri, he did a fantastic job and has been driving well all weekend,” Hamilton said.

“Obviously Sebastian is very quick this weekend so I’m happy to be third. I would loved to have improved my lap, but just wasn’t to be.

“I’ll do the best job I can [in the race]. I obviously want to try and get up there and get a one-two with Valtteri so I’ll do the best job I can to get further up.

“I have the super-soft tomorrow but I think it’s generally a slower tire than they are on but can maybe go longer. We will see.”

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday.

Second F1 pole ‘special feeling’ for Bottas, but Ferrari threat lingers

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

Valtteri Bottas was left with a “special feeling” after picking up his second Formula 1 pole position in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, but the Finn remains wary of the threat posed by Ferrari in Spielberg.

Bottas edged out F1 championship leader Sebastian Vettel by 0.042 seconds in the final stage of qualifying to secure his second pole position, his first coming earlier this year in Bahrain.

Bottas will lead Mercedes’ charge against Ferrari in Austria after teammate Lewis Hamilton was hit with a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, dropping him to eighth on the grid.

“What a special feeling. It’s only the second pole for me and hopefully there’s more to come,” Bottas said after the session.

“It was a good lap in Q3, if not quite perfect. Today was all about building up the confidence in the car. I got it set up nicely and it’s great to get the second pole position of my career.”

With Ferrari drivers Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen starting second and third, Bottas may be outnumbered off the start, but he is keen to keep his head down and remain focused.

“I’m going to focus on my own race, rather than looking behind me tomorrow, but we will not underestimate the Ferraris,” Bottas said.

“It’s going to be close and should be an interesting fight. Hopefully Lewis can fight back and we can score strong points for the team.

“The weather could be important tomorrow but starting first, I won’t complain if the rain stays away. The car feels great, especially on high fuel, and I’m ready to win.

“That’s the only target. It’s been too long since Russia.”

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday.

Chad Boat not medically cleared for Indy Lights debut at Iowa

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoJul 8, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

The Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires field was expected to grow by one to 15 cars for Iowa Speedway, as Belardi Auto Racing was set to field Chad Boat for his series debut.

But the short track veteran and sometimes stock car driver has been ruled out in advance, not medically cleared, as initially reported by Trackside Online. It pushes his debut back to Gateway Motorsports Park next month.

The team’s release is below.

As reported in the motorsports media, Belardi Auto Racing can confirm that driver Chad Boat, who was set to make his Indy Lights debut this weekend at Iowa Speedway, has not been medically cleared to race in the Mazda Iowa 100 Presented by Cooper Tires due to injuries sustained during a National USAC midget race on Sunday, July 2.

“To say I’m disappointed doesn’t begin to describe how I’m feeling right now, but I trust the doctors and medical staff at INDYCAR and know they have my best interest in mind,” said Boat. “I’ll continue to follow the instructions I’m receiving for recovery and look forward to being back soon. Thanks to Pristine Auction and Belardi Auto Racing for the opportunity.”

Boat was evaluated at Iowa Speedway’s medical center on Friday morning where INDYCAR’s medical staff made the official call.

“We’re all extremely disheartened that Chad won’t be able to run the #84 with us this weekend, but we remain excited and positive about the future based on his pace in last week’s test,” added Brian Belardi, Team Owner. “We’ll have him back with the team at Gateway in August and we’ll keep looking to the future.”

The 25-year-old will be back with the team at Gateway Motorsports Park in the No. 84 Pristine Auction Dallara IL-15 on August 26. Indy Lights fans can use the time to get up-to-speed on the quick Cornelius, NC driver by following Boat on Twitter at @ChadBoat for all racing updates.

Alonso upbeat after Austria qualifying, P12 ‘maximum’ result

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT

Fernando Alonso felt upbeat about McLaren’s display during Formula 1 qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday after qualifying 12th and only narrowly missing out on a place in Q3.

Alonso entered qualifying on the back foot after being forced to give up his upgraded ‘Spec 3’ Honda power unit after a problem was discovered overnight with the MGU-H.

Alonso was able to take P12 in qualifying on Saturday despite complaining about a lack of power towards the end of Q1, and only finished six-hundredths of a second off a Q3 spot.

“I think it was good. I was happy with the laps and the performance,” Alonso told NBCSN after the session.

“The car has felt good all weekend. This was the maximum we could achieve today. We need to wait and see.

“The team are doing their best to improve the situation. We’ve got the aerodynamic updates and spec for engine better. Now we’re a touch off Q3. It’s a positive note.

“We need to improve the reliability still. I think we’re in a position to do so. Starting P12, we’re close, with a good start or good strategy, we’re close.”

Alonso will enter Sunday’s race chasing his second straight points finish after ending McLaren’s drought in Baku two weeks ago when he finished ninth.

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday.

Bottas beats Vettel to capture second F1 pole in Austria qualifying

By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 9:09 AM EDT

Valtteri Bottas edged out Formula 1 championship leader Sebastian Vettel to capture his second career pole in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday in Spielberg.

Bottas turned in a fastest lap of 1:04.251 in the early part of Q3 to beat Vettel by just 0.042 seconds with his first run, with the time ultimately being good enough for pole.

Yellow flags shown for Romain Grosjean’s stricken Haas meant that neither driver was able to improve, handing Bottas his second F1 pole position.

Having been hit with a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, Mercedes opted to put Lewis Hamilton on an alternate strategy for the race start in Austria, getting the Briton through Q2 on the super-soft compound.

Hamilton finished almost two-tenths behind Bottas in third place, meaning he will start eighth on Sunday. However, with the rest of the pack starting on ultra-softs, Hamilton will be able to go longer into the race before pitting and will enjoy a pace advantage towards the end after pitting.

Red Bull failed to put up a fight to Mercedes and Ferrari at the front of the pack, finishing fifth and sixth with Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, the latter struggling to get into a rhythm as he tried a number of different lines on the track.

Grosjean took seventh for Haas ahead of the Force India duo of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, while Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the top 10 for Toro Rosso.

Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on a place in Q3 for Renault, qualifying 11th as he once again led the French marque’s charge with struggling teammate Jolyon Palmer ailing to 16th place.

McLaren failed to put its upgraded Honda power unit in Stoffel Vandoorne’s car to good use as the Belgian finished 13th in Q2, just behind teammate Fernando Alonso who had been forced to revert back to the ‘Spec 2′ engine earlier in the day following a problem.

Alonso had reported a lack of power early in the session, believing to have sustained another engine issue, but was able to finish just 0.05 seconds off a place in Q3.

Kevin Magnussen’s hopes of repeating his charge into the top 10 from FP3 were dashed when he suffered a suspension failure after running over the kerb at Turn 3, damaging his Haas car.

The Dane was able to make it through to Q2, but could take no part in the session, leaving him 15th on the grid behind Daniil Kvyat.

Williams’ miserable weekend in Spielberg continued as both Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll were eliminated in Q1, finishing 17th and 18th as the new updates for the FW40 car continued to cause headaches.

Sauber drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein finished at the foot of the timesheets, finishing over seven-tenths of a second off a berth in Q2.

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday.