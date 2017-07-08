Photo courtesy of IMSA

New Chevy Camaro GT4.R scores first win in CTSC at CTMP

By Tony DiZinnoJul 8, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

The new Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R has taken its first win in sports car competition, with Robin Liddell and Matt Bell breaking through in the No. 57 Stevenson Motorsports entry in today’s Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge two-hour race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Liddell and Bell debuted the car in the third race of the season at Circuit of The Americas, and had been building towards this result over the last three races in the GS class. The CTSC season intensified in volume of races starting last week at Watkins Glen, having not raced since COTA in May. But Watkins Glen kicked off a stretch of five races over the next two months, with CTMP today, Lime Rock later this month and Road America and VIR in August.

The Camaro also runs in Pirelli World Challenge and while it’s been a model of consistency with Lawson Aschenbach banking a bevy of podiums for Blackdog Speed Shop, it hasn’t yet won a race in the sprint series. Stevenson was the Continental Tire series GS champion with the previous generation Chevrolet Camaro Z/28.R in 2015 with Liddell and Andrew Davis winning, and their last race win came in September of that year at COTA.

RS1 moved into second place on the final lap with the No. 28 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR driven by Dillon Machavern and Dillon Murcott, while the Motorsports in Action No. 69 McLaren 570S GT4 of Jesse Lazare and Chris Green fell to third on the final lap despite having a likely fuel edge and pitting later on the final pit stop sequence.

In ST, a late-race push from Eric Foss saw the sports car veteran emerge on top in his No. 56 Murillo Racing Porsche Cayman he shares with Jeff Mosing.

CRG-I Do Borrow’s No. 44 Nissan Altima of Owen Trinkler and Sarah Cattaneo came second, Trinkler nearly having a late go at Foss but unable to get him after running wide at Turn 3.

Prior leaders LAP Motorsports were unable to get another win with the No. 37 MINI JCW driven by Mike LaMarra and James Vance, Vance having done well to lead late before Foss came charging and barging through in the final stages.

Early qualifying draws bite Pagenaud, Newgarden, Dixon in Iowa

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJul 8, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

Practice speeds indicated that Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud would fight for the pole for Sunday’s Iowa Corn Indy 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN), with Newgarden going fastest and Pagenaud ending up third.

However, early qualifying draws saw them go out first (Pagenaud) and third (Newgarden), which ultimately put paid to their chances for the pole. Pagenaud ended up qualifying 11th, while Newgarden qualified 16th.

Pagenaud referenced his early draw in a press conference prior to qualifying, and acknowledged it might be problematic. “I’m first in line, so I’m going to be the guinea pig for everybody. Anyway, but that’s the luck of the draw,” Pagenaud said of qualifying early.

After his run, Pagenaud described it as one of the wildest runs he’s ever made. “That was a bit of a scary ride. I don’t know if it was the different kind of rubber laid down by the other series or what, but the Menards Chevy was a little loose,” he detailed.

However, Pagenaud is no less confident heading into the race. “I’m not worried about anything though. I know the car is strong. My teammates that went out later in the session had good runs, so we’ll just need to work through some traffic to get to the front,” he finished.

Newgarden, too, expressed confidence, despite the qualifying struggles. “With the order, Simon (Pagenaud) and I were guinea pigs. The track was a little slick and the Fitzgerald Glider Kits Chevrolet was loose, but I’m really confident we’ll be good for the race. This was all about timing and having to go out third,” he explained.

Scott Dixon, too, was bitten by an early qualifying draw that saw him make the second run of the session, and he could do not better than 17th. This made a tough day all the more challenging, as a penalty from Road America for entering the track after the checkered flag waved on a practice session cost he and the No. 9 NTT Data team 20 minutes of time in the morning practice.

Scott Dixon struggled in qualifying after going out third. He’ll start the Iowa Corn Indy 300 from 17th. Photo: IndyCar

“Definitely a tough day when you lose that much running time in one day,” Dixon said of the penalty. “We didn’t have any testing here, and I think we expected the track to not degrade as much with the track temps and ambient coming up a bit. But it was just all over the place on my run. Not a whole lot of grip and we were all over the place in the No. 9 NTT Data car unfortunately.”

The points leader entering Iowa, the door is already open for his title rivals to make big gains, with all of them qualifying ahead of Dixon. Pagenaud starts 11th, with Helio Castroneves third, Takuma Sato fifth, Josef Newgarden 16th, Will Power first, and Graham Rahal tenth on the grid.

Power supplants Hildebrand to score Iowa pole

By Tony DiZinnoJul 8, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

The pendulum swung back from Helio Castroneves to Will Power winning poles in the Verizon IndyCar Series 2017 season in qualifying for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300 (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Power took this pole though not from Castroneves, but JR Hildebrand, ruining a potential fairytale story where Hildebrand could have secured his first career pole on the same day he had an accident earlier in the day in practice.

Hildebrand had the top spot with a two-lap average speed of 183.811 mph, which held up for nine further cars after going out 11th, in the No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet.

But Power not only beat that speed, but obliterated it, with his two-lap average of 185.210 – a full 1.3 mph quicker than Hildebrand – as the last driver out in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

The pole is Power’s fourth of the year and 48th of his career. Although considering neither a polesitter nor Team Penske has won in the 10 previous races at Iowa Speedway, perhaps it’s not the best place to be starting.

“It was actually a good day to be the last one out,” Power said. “The track was very slippery early. I got good feedback from my teammates.  We made a few changes to the car. Our Verizon Chevy was solid. Looking forward to the race tomorrow. Should be hectic because you are always in traffic. Should be a lot of fun.”

Hildebrand was pleased to be back out in his repaired car, which only needed a rear wing change after crashing in Turn 2 in practice. It’s a career-best start for him; his best had been third on the last short oval of the year in Phoenix, where he finished third.

“I’m not sure it was fun. It was exciting!” Hildebrand told NBCSN’s Robin Miller. “For us, it’s a lot of credit to the team. It was nice to be back out there and push pretty hard. We were close to the limit.”

Their respective teammates qualified third and fourth, with Castroneves in third and Ed Carpenter in fourth.

Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato leapt from 20th in practice to be best Honda on the grid, fifth in the No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda.

Mikhail Aleshin and Tony Kanaan, old sparring partners earlier this year, line up sixth and seventh with Ed Jones a career-best eighth for Dale Coyne Racing, James Hinchcliffe and Graham Rahal completing the top 10 on the grid.

Early draws of the first three positions hurt several of the top-five drivers in points. Points leader Scott Dixon went out second and will start 17th; second-placed Simon Pagenaud was first out and will start 11th; fifth-placed Josef Newgarden went out third and will start 16th.

Elsewhere Marco Andretti reported something broke on his No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda and was lucky not to crash, only posting a two-lap average of 171.710. Meanwhile Carlos Munoz, in his No. 14 ABC Supply Co. Chevrolet, had a near identical incident to Hildebrand’s in qualifying and lost it exiting Turn 2. He didn’t post a speed and will start last in the 21-car field.

Second practice runs tonight from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. CT and local time.

Speeds are below.

Grosjean leads Haas into Austria Q3 as suspension issue costs Magnussen

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 8, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

Romain Grosjean led Haas’ charge during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday as a suspension issue cost Kevin Magnussen a chance to match his teammate’s Q3 run.

Grosjean finished just half a second behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to take seventh on the grid for Haas and score his best qualifying result since the opening race of the year in Australia.

The Frenchman was forced to stop his car on-track at the end of Q3 due to an electrical issue, inadvertently preventing his rivals from going any faster and shuffling him down the order.

After struggling for much of the season with recurring brake problems, the result offered Grosjean a boost as he bids to add to his points haul on Sunday.

“We’ve been quick all weekend, Kevin and I. We’ve both been pretty happy with the car,” Grosjean said.

“Unfortunately, Kevin had the suspension issue in Q1, otherwise I think he would’ve been up there with us. Inbetween Q1 and Q2 we found some performance. We had good grip in the car. I think we just lost an electric connection on the car at the end. I’m hoping it’s nothing more serious than that.

“It’s a long race tomorrow. It’s going to be tough on the brakes, tough on the engine and tough physically. It’s the second time this year though, after Melbourne, where I feel the tires are working well and I can really enjoy myself and push the car to the limit.”

Magnussen suffered a suspension failure during Q1 when running over the kerbs at Turn 3, and while his time was still good enough to get into Q2, he could take no part, resigning him to 15th in the final standings.

“We were looking good, so it’s really frustrating not getting the whole qualifying. It’s really unfortunate to break the rear suspension,” Magnussen said.

“It’s just bad luck. I think we could’ve gone on to Q3 today and had a really good chance of points tomorrow. Now it looks more difficult.

“We had been performing well all weekend. We had good pace and were in the top-10. I’m gutted not to get anything out of it.”

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday.

IMSA: Cadillac, Porsche, Lexus, Performance Tech all nab CTMP poles

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Tony DiZinnoJul 8, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

Qualifying is in the books for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, a standard length race for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in its lone trip to Canada this year in Bowmanville, Ontario.

With his third pole of the season and fifth for the Cadillac DPi-V.R, Ricky Taylor topped the overall timesheets for the overall and Prototype pole.

Both GT classes saw first-time 2017 polesitters at Porsche and Lexus, while PC as usual saw James French on top for Performance Tech.

PROTOTYPE

Ricky Taylor scored his third pole and the fifth for the Cadillac DPi-V.R in seven Prototype class races this season in qualifying for the Prototype class with a best time of 1:08.459.

Taylor shares the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac with brother Jordan and will look to resume on top after a rare off weekend at Watkins Glen, with suspension damage costing the team several laps in the opening minute of the race. After five straight wins to open 2017, the Taylors ended the sixth race in sixth place.

After barely missing the win at Watkins Glen last week, the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson was again an impressive second with Misha Goikhberg qualifying very well at a 1:08.587 in the “banana boat” car he shares with Stephen Simpson. That was first of the three LMP2-spec cars, and only 0.128 off the pole pace.

Tequila Patron ESM’s two Nissan Onroak DPis were third and fourth, with the No. 2 car qualified by Scott Sharp at 1:08.886. Sharp shares his car with Ryan Dalziel while Pipo Derani moves over to the No. 22 car this week, sharing it with Johannes van Overbeek, and JVO having done well to qualify fourth.

The first of two Mazda RT24-Ps made it all three DPi manufacturers in the top five positions, Jonathan Bomarito doing the business in the No. 55 Mazda at 1:08.959. He shares his Soul Red car with Tristan Nunez.

Impressively, all 10 cars in class were covered by only 1.5 seconds. Of note, the latest lineup in the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217 Gibson saw Nick Boulle do an excellent job of posting a lap of 1:09.958, one one thousandth of a second clear of Tom Long’s No. 70 Mazda. Boulle and David Ostella share the PR1/Mathiasen entry this week, both young drivers and PC class veterans in their Prototype class debuts.

GT LE MANS

Dirk Werner has returned to the Porsche family as a factory driver this year, and the experienced German has delivered the first pole for the new mid-engined Porsche 911 RSR in its first season of global competition.

Werner’s best lap of 1:14.085 in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR edged his old manufacturer, BMW, with Bill Auberlen clocking in a 1:14.103 in his No. 25 BMW Team RLL BMW M6 GTLM. Werner co-drives with Patrick Pilet, Auberlen with Alexander Sims, and the latter pair looks for its second straight win after winning at Watkins Glen last week.

The second Porsche (No. 912) and second BMW (No. 24) cars were next up, with the two Ford GTs ahead of the two Corvettes.

GT DAYTONA

Acura got its first pole with the new NSX GT3 last race in the hands of Andy Lally a week ago at Watkins Glen. The second new Japanese manufacturer got its first pole with its new car in the hands of another American driver today at Bowmanville, Ontario.

Sage Karam pulled off the feat for the 3GT Racing team today with the sole qualifying Lexus RC F GT3, the No. 14 Lexus he shares with Scott Pruett, following a storming lap of 1:16.563.

Teammate – and roommate – Jack Hawksworth was unable to qualify the sister No. 15 car following a heavy accident at Turn 3 in practice before qualifying. The Englishman was OK but the car has sustained heavy damage and is questionable to start the race.

With Karam on pole it makes seven drivers, from seven different manufacturers (Alessandro Pier Guidi, Ferrari, Tristan Vautier, Mercedes-AMG, Bryan Sellers, Lamborghini, Mathieu Jaminet, Porsche, Lawson Aschenbach, Audi, Andy Lally, Acura) who have been on the pole in GTD this season.

PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

James French and Garett Grist figured to battle for the PC class pole, but unsurprisingly it was French taking the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports to his fifth pole this season and fourth consecutive. His best time was 1:11.471, 1.722 seconds clear of Grist.

French and teammate Pato O’Ward look for their sixth win in as many PC races this season for the Brent O’Neill-led team.

Grist, who along with fellow Canadian James Vance make their PC class returns after various starts in the past with Starworks Motorsport (Grist at Sebring this year) and Performance Tech (Vance, twice in 2015), are the latest pairing in the revolving door of the No. 26 BAR1 Motorsports car.

Meanwhile Don Yount qualified the No. 20 BAR1 car third. He’ll share that one with Ryan Lewis, the Indianapolis-based Englishman deputizing for Buddy Rice this weekend as Rice oversees Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s GRC Lites program at Indianapolis.