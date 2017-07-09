Getty Images

Bottas dominates en route to Austrian GP victory ahead of Vettel

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 9, 2017, 9:26 AM EDT

Valtteri Bottas delivered the most dominant display of his Formula 1 career to date en route to his second victory for Mercedes in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, beating championship leader Sebastian Vettel despite a late charge.

Starting from pole, Bottas led for all but one lap at the Red Bull Ring to give Mercedes its fifth win of the year as teammate Lewis Hamilton recovered from a grid penalty to finish fourth.

Bottas appeared to make a clean getaway from pole to stream clear of Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen behind, leading the front-runners through the first corner.

Hamilton stayed out of trouble to gain a couple of places, but Max Verstappen was less fortunate, getting caught in an incident with Fernando Alonso and Daniil Kvyat.

A late stamp on the brakes saw Kvyat run straight into the rear of Alonso, sending him straight into Verstappen’s path and eliminating both cars in the process.

Bottas was soon put under investigation for an apparent jump start, only for race control to find his reaction time was in fact near-perfect, just 0.2 seconds after lights out. In the clear, the Finn began to put down the hammer, pulling out a five-second lead over Vettel.

With the majority of the field targeting a one-stop strategy, most began to struggle with excess wear almost 20 laps complete. Hamilton, however, was more comfortable after starting on super-softs, becoming the fastest man on circuit in his pursuit of Raikkonen for fourth place.

The three-time champion struggled to find enough pace to make a pass, forcing Mercedes to rethink his strategy and bring him in at the end of Lap 32 for a set of ultra-softs to take him to the end of the race.

Hamilton quickly found pace on the fresh ultra-soft tires, posting a new lap record at the Red Bull Ring to spark more of the front-runners into a stop. Ricciardo and Vettel came in one lap after another in order to corner off the Mercedes driver, leaving Bottas and Raikkonen as the only leaders yet to stop.

Bottas had managed to put the hammer down prior to Vettel’s stop to extend his lead over the pack to more than eight seconds, but the decision to keep him out longer meant that by the time he had completed his stop at the end of Lap 41, his advantage was now just three seconds.

After enjoying one lap in the lead, Raikkonen’s tires soon began to fade badly, allowing Bottas to slip ahead before Ferrari brought its own flying Finn into the pits. Hamilton’s earlier stop paid off, giving him P4 when Raikkonen emerged behind, eight seconds down with fresher super-softs to take to the end.

At the front, Vettel soon began to find his feet on his own super-soft rubber, beating Hamilton’s lap record as he worked to reduce the gap to Bottas at the front. Ferrari informed its championship leader that rain was also possible in the closing stages, prompting him to turn up the wick.

Vettel was able to cut the gap to Bottas to less than a second entering the final three laps, getting within DRS range and applying pressure on the Finn in a flurry of déjà vu from the Russian Grand Prix earlier this year.

However, Vettel ultimately ran out of laps as the Finn crossed the line after 71 laps to secure his second F1 victory, winning by just six-tenths of a second.

The race to complete the podium went down to the final lap as Daniel Ricciardo sought to hold off a charging Hamilton.

A sequence of fastest laps despite regular complaints about his tires saw Hamilton draw to within DRS range of Ricciardo late on and even try a pass with two laps to go, but the Red Bull driver fought back and was able to finish a second clear in P3.

Kimi Raikkonen’s bold strategy backfired as he ailed to fifth place for Ferrari, finishing ahead of Haas’ Romain Grosjean, who took the team’s best result of the year in sixth.

Force India drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon bounced back from their fracas in Baku to finish seventh and eighth respectively without any on-track incidents, extending the team’s buffer in P4 in the constructors’ championship.

Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll benefitted from the early drama and some clever strategic work to recover from Williams’ worst qualifying result in fourth years and deliver a double points finish, crossing the line P9 and P10 respectively.

Jolyon Palmer narrowly missed out on his first point of the year, crossing the line 11th for Renault, while McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne wound up 12th at the flag ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and the Sauber pair of Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson.

Daniil Kvyat was the last classified finisher in P16, three laps down on Bottas, with teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. retiring after 44 laps. Haas’ Kevin Magnussen also sustained a DNF with smoke coming out the back of his car before half distance.

Bottas enters thick of F1 title fight after Austria win, ‘loving every moment’

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 9, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT

Valtteri Bottas entered the thick of the Formula 1 championship fight by taking his second win of the season on Sunday in Austria, giving the Finn the belief he can battle with Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas fended off Vettel in the dying stages at the Red Bull Ring to hold on and take victory for Mercedes, harking back to his maiden F1 win in Russia earlier this year.

Bottas had controlled the race and was more than eight seconds clear of Vettel at one stage, only for a bold strategy from Ferrari to bring the German driver back into contention.

“I had a bit of a déjà vu in the end with what happened in Russia, he was catching up. The problem in the last stint, I had a massive blister on the rear left since lap five of that stint, so that made it quite tricky,” Bottas explained on the podium.

“In the beginning I could control the pace, but in the end the backmarkers made it quite tricky. Really happy, it’s only my second win in my career. Thank you guys for the support. Massive thank you to the team for making this possible, so thank you guys.

“It’s still a long year ahead. We’re not even halfway. This makes good for the points, but it’s still early days and we’re still developing as a team.”

The result saw Bottas draw to within 35 points of Vettel at the front of the drivers’ championship, and is now just 15 back from Hamilton, who has been perceived to be leading Mercedes’ charge this season.

When asked about a title bid, Bottas said: “We’re not even in the halfway of the year, so definitely I believe and the team believes.

“Still a long year ahead. Like I said, we are still developing. I’m just loving every moment and it’s going to be good.”

Despite his jovial mood on the podium, Bottas could not be persuaded to be inducted into the ‘shoey’ club by Daniel Ricciardo, instead hurrying away with his trophy in hand.

Leclerc wins Saturday, spins Sunday, extends F2 points lead

FIA Formula 2
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 9, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

Ferrari junior driver Charles Leclerc extended his Formula 2 championship lead despite enjoying mixed fortunes over the Red Bull Ring race weekend in support of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Leclerc continued his 100 per cent record of F2 poles on Friday in Spielberg, and carried his form through to the feature race on Saturday, taking a controlled victory.

After retaining his lead at the start, Leclerc managed to perfect his strategy and stay ahead of his rivals throughout, swapping from prime to options tires in the closing stages.

The Monegasque driver ultimately crossed the line 1.3 seconds clear of DAMS’ Nicholas Latifi after the Canadian went on a late charge with fresh tires, gaining a number of positions.

Leclerc’s Prema Racing teammate, Antonio Fuoco, took third place ahead of Oliver Rowland, who slipped 59 points behind in the title race.

Rowland was able to claw back some of the points difference on Sunday when Leclerc spun out after making light contact with Fuoco five laps into the sprint race, forcing him to retire for the third time this season.

A third-place finish saw Rowland reduce Leclerc’s advantage to 49 points as Artem Markelov scored his second win of the season for Russian Time. Alexander Albon capped off his racing return from injury with his maiden F2 podium in second place.

Formula 2 returns next weekend in support of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

WATCH LIVE: Austrian GP on CNBC, NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Luke SmithJul 9, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

The Formula 1 season nears its halfway point in Austria on Sunday with round nine of the 20-race season as the title fight continues to hot up between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

F1 AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE STREAM

After coming to blows two weeks ago in Baku, Vettel and Hamilton’s rivalry was the talk of the paddock in Spielberg, but the pair have apparently patched things up and cooled tensions.

Neither driver was able to bag pole position on Saturday, with that honor instead going to Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, after edging out Vettel in the Q3 shootout.

Bottas heads into Sunday’s race chasing his second grand prix victory, while Hamilton has a fightback to complete after a penalty dropped him to eighth place on the grid.

With Vettel second for Ferrari and the likes of Kimi Raikkonen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Max Verstappen all lurking at the front, the stage is set for a close battle on Sunday.

You can watch the Austrian Grand Prix live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday. CLICK HERE to watch via live stream.

Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett will be on the call for the race, with pit reporter Will Buxton providing updates and interviews throughout the race live from Spielberg.

Also be sure to follow the @F1onNBCSports Twitter account for live updates throughout the race.

Ocon ‘needs a couple of years’ to be ready for Mercedes F1 seat

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 9, 2017, 6:30 AM EDT

Force India driver Esteban Ocon needs to spend “a couple of years” developing further down the Formula 1 grid before he is ready for a seat with Mercedes, according to team chief Toto Wolff.

Ocon, 20, is a member of Mercedes’ junior program, and made his F1 debut with Manor last year in Belgium before moving up to Force India for 2017.

Ocon has impressed through his opening eight races with Force India, scoring points in all but one race and recording a best finish of fifth place at the Spanish Grand Prix.

With Mercedes taking its time to decide upon Valtteri Bottas’ future beyond the end of this season, Ocon had seemed like a potential option to move up and join the world champion team for 2018 alongside Lewis Hamilton.

However, Wolff feels that the Frenchman needs to continue to make mistakes and find his feet in F1 before he will be ready to jump up to a top-line drive.

“He’s very impressive, but he needs a couple of years,” Wolff told NBCSN in Friday’s edition of Paddock Pass.

“He’s very young, 20 years old. We can’t afford to have a learning ground in a Mercedes.”

Wolff made reference to Ocon’s recent clashes with Force India teammate Sergio Perez, with the pair coming together in Baku two weeks ago in an incident that cost the team a possible podium finish.

“You need to have done it all, lost a couple of front wings at the starts and touched your teammate,” Wolff said.

“He has a bright future, but as it stands, experience is a very important factor for us.”

Wolff confirmed to NBCSN on Friday that Bottas had “done enough” to secure himself a seat with Mercedes for 2018, but that a final decision would not be taken until the summer.