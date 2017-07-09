Getty Images

F1: Austrian Grand Prix race videos on NBCSN (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 9, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

Videos from today’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on CNBC are linked below.

Valtteri Bottas returned to the top for his second victory of the year, using an excellent start to his advantage and then defending from Sebastian Vettel at the end of the race.

With a mix of post-race interviews and in-race highlights, there was a lot to digest. The post-race edition of Paddock Pass will also attempt to recap it all.

POST-RACE INTERVIEWS/FEATURES

Valtteri Bottas post-podium

Daniel Ricciardo’s latest shoey

Lewis Hamilton frustrated with fourth

Kimi Raikkonen on a tough fifth

Romain Grosjean a solid sixth

IndyCar Paddock Pass: Iowa (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 9, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

NBCSN’s coverage of the Verizon IndyCar Series continues from this weekend at the Iowa Speedway, ahead of Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300 (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

The NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass is also along for the ride, and this week features interviews from the shortest track on the calendar, the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway bullring.

Anders Krohn checks in for the latest edition of the show from Newton, Iowa, and pulls double duty as he’s doing this in addition to making his pit reporting debut.

On tap in this week’s episode are interviews with Simon Pagenaud, Mikhail Aleshin, James Hinchcliffe, Esteban Gutierrez and Scott Dixon.

You can see the episode above. Past IndyCar Paddock Pass episodes are below:


Ricciardo: Austria podium proves Red Bull is catching leaders

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 9, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT

Daniel Ricciardo believes that his charge to third place in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix is proof that Red Bull has cut the gap to leading Formula 1 teams Mercedes and Ferrari across the course of the 2017 season.

Ricciardo started fourth at the Red Bull Ring before passing Kimi Raikkonen early on, and came under pressure from the recovering Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages.

Ricciardo was able to hold Hamilton back and finish 1.4 seconds ahead in third place, clinching Red Bull a podium at its home race.

“It’s a relief especially when you’re being hunted, especially at the end of the race,” Ricciardo told NBCSN.

“I had some sweat coming down in my eyes. Little things towards the end of the race just make it a bit more tricky. So it was just a combination.

“Obviously Lewis has a lot of pace, especially with that car. I was like the odds are probably against me to hold on, but I was kind of relishing that challenge. He got close, but I felt like I defended well. We pushed to the limit but I felt it was still clean and fair.

“Crossing the line, another podium, to do it here in front of Red Bull was special.”

Red Bull had been marooned as the third-fastest team in the early part of the season, failing to put up any kind of fight to Mercedes and Ferrari in the opening rounds.

The team has cut the gap through the season, though, with Ricciardo finishing just six seconds behind race winner Valtteri Bottas in Austria, signaling the progress made.

“That probably outweighs everything else. For me personally, the podium, it’s another awesome trophy in the cabinet, but to be within 10 seconds, and everyone finished,” Ricciardo said.

“Baku we won, but for sure some guys had some issues. We had genuine pace today, on a circuit which isn’t our strongest.

“There’s a lot of positives to take and I’m really happy with the way the team’s moving and for sure it would have been nice to be here in Melbourne, but all we can ask for now is to keep getting better, and we are, so that’s good.”

Iowa weekend IndyCar, MRTI notes

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 9, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Notes from this weekend’s Iowa Corn 300 for the Verizon IndyCar Series, and the pair of Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires races (Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda) are below.

Coverage for Indy Lights and IndyCar run back to back today, at 4 and 5 p.m. ET, on NBCSN.

DIXON PENALIZED FOR ROAD AMERICA WARMUP INFRACTION

Missing warmup at Road America came with a cost for Scott Dixon, with penalties formally announced Saturday morning. Per INDYCAR:

INDYCAR has imposed penalties against Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 9 entry for violations of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series Rule Book during the KOHLER Grand Prix race weekend June 23-25 at Road America.

The No. 9 entry driven by Scott Dixon was cited for three violations:

  • The No. 9 car entered the track 56 seconds after the checkered flag had waved concluding the race morning warmup practice on June 25, a violation of Rule 7.2.9.1;
  • At the same time, the No. 9 car entered the pit lane from the paddock area under its own power instead of being pushed or towed to pit lane, a violation of Rule 7.9.1;
  • The No. 9 car failed to obey the direction of INDYCAR, a violation of Rule 9.3.1.7.

INDYCAR, the sanctioning body for the Verizon IndyCar Series, has imposed a monetary fine against the team and ordered that the No. 9 entry serve a time penalty of 20 minutes at the conclusion of the first practice session today at Iowa Speedway.

XTRAC RENEWS WITH INDYCAR

There’s been a number of partnership extensions announced between INDYCAR and its key stakeholders this year. Xtrac joins that list, having been announced on Friday. INDYCAR’s release is below:

INDYCAR announced a multiyear extension today with Xtrac, Inc. that continues the brand’s longtime position as the official supplier of transmissions for the Verizon IndyCar Series.

Xtrac is one of INDYCAR’s longest-tenured partners and its parts are utilized across the motorsports landscape in disciplines such as Formula One, sports cars – including IMSA, GT and touring cars – and rally competition. Xtrac began supplying transmissions for several Indy car teams in the 1990s and became the exclusive supplier to the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2000.

“Working with INDYCAR since the 2000 season, when Xtrac were first awarded the sole gearbox supply contract, has been an extremely rewarding time for us,” said Andrew Heard, Xtrac vice president. “We are now on the third design of gearbox and each one has been developed to help increase reliability and safety. Having the contract extended gives us the confidence to keep investing in our support of this fantastic open-wheel race series.

“In May of this year, we increased the size of our support facility in Indianapolis by nearly 100 percent, which will allow us to help the Verizon IndyCar Series to continue to flourish in the coming years.”

As part of the agreement, Xtrac will continue to provide a championship award at the season-ending Verizon IndyCar Series championship celebration and an award to the winner of the Indianapolis 500.

“INDYCAR appreciates the contribution Xtrac has made to the sport and looks forward to this extended partnership,” said Jay Frye, INDYCAR president of competition and operations. “Commitments from companies like Xtrac are crucial to the fabric of the Verizon IndyCar Series.”

Xtrac was established in 1984 and has locations in England, Mooresville, North Carolina, and the renovated space in Indianapolis.

“I’m honored on behalf of everyone at Xtrac for INDYCAR to have recognized our longstanding partnership with this contract extension,” said Adrian Moore, Xtrac managing director. “Such is the importance to Xtrac of our presence in Indianapolis, I was proud to open our expanded facility during the month of May. We’ve had fantastic support from both INDYCAR and the city of Indianapolis itself. It’s the perfect location for our U.S. facility and I look forward to us growing further with the city and INDYCAR.”

GUTIERREZ’S NEW LIVERY

To go along with his oval debut, the sign of Esteban Gutierrez’s confirmation throughout the rest of the Verizon IndyCar Series season until Sebastien Bourdais’ return came with a new livery to his No. 18 UNIFIN Honda for Dale Coyne Racing.

The more predominately blue and white colors add yet another blue and white car to the field.

HINCH’S CAREER TURNS 100

James Hinchcliffe, the 2013 Iowa winner, will make his 100th Verizon IndyCar Series race start on Sunday in the No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda.

“We had a successful test at Iowa this week, so I’m looking forward to getting back on track for the race weekend. I’ve had some not so great results in the past couple of weeks, but I won in Iowa in 2013 so hopefully we can come away with another win and turn around our luck for the rest of the season,” Hinchcliffe said going into the weekend.

Hinchcliffe was part of an impressive rookie class in 2011, along with Charlie Kimball and JR Hildebrand who are both still in this year’s field. Ana Beatriz, James Jakes and Sebastian Saavedra also enjoyed multiyear careers after having their first full season that year.

Kimball had his 100th start at Sonoma last year while Hildebrand, after missing several years, is set to make his 56th start this weekend.

PAGENAUD’S VOTING BLOC

Defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion Simon Pagenaud has been nominated for an ESPY award as best driver, and has had his dog Norman leading his campaign.

HERTA, ASKEW SCORE INDY LIGHTS, USF2000 POLES

A pair of Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires races are on tap for today with a 100-lap Indy Lights race (airs 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN; stream link here) and a 60-lap USF2000 race.

Young American stars Colton Herta (Indy Lights) and Oliver Askew (USF2000) have the pole positions. Grids are here (Indy Lights, USF2000).

BARON, AGREN BACK IN USF2000

A pair of welcome names are back in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda this weekend.

Ayla Agren returns to Team Pelfrey’s third car after missing Road America. Agren told NBC Sports at Road America, as she was there driving Chevrolet event cars and supporting the Pelfrey team, she felt confident of a return for the 0.894-mile oval.

Alexandre Baron, meanwhile, is back in the Mazda Road to Indy for the first time in three years. The Frenchman won races in USF2000 with Afterburner Autosport in 2013, then won a race with Belardi in 2014 in Indy Lights, both in partial seasons. The talented young driver will be in ArmsUp Motorsports’ second car, replacing Bruna Tomaselli, this weekend at Iowa and next weekend in Toronto.

Hamilton takes heart from run to P4 in Austria, limits points loss

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 9, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton took heart from his run to fourth place in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, ensuring that Formula 1 title rival Sebastian Vettel’s championship lead only stands at 20 points.

Hamilton was resigned to eighth place on the starting grid in Spielberg after a gearbox change triggered a five-place penalty earlier in the week.

Hamilton ran fourth heading into the closing stages after a charge on the ultra-softs late on thanks to his reverse strategy, but failed to make a pass on Daniel Ricciardo, crossing the line 1.4 seconds further back.

“It’s been a difficult weekend, but I can take heart that I limited the damage to Sebastian in the points and that I went forward through the field,” Hamilton said after the race.

“The car was great today, I could push the entire race on the tires and I gave it absolutely everything out there.

“I really don’t think there was much left in the car at the end of the race, but I was probably a bit too kind in my fight with Daniel – and left him too much space. I won’t do that again.”

Finishing fourth, Hamilton lost more ground on F1 title rival Vettel in the championship standings, but is happy to have limited the damage of a rough weekend.

“We’ve slipped further behind Sebastian again, but there’s a long way to go. I’ll keep battling and I’ll never give up,” Hamilton said, before praising race-winning teammate Valtteri Bottas.

“Valtteri did a great job all weekend and thoroughly deserves the win. He’s just 15 points behind me now and he’s very much in this title fight.”

Hamilton’s attention now turns to his home grand prix at Silverstone next weekend where he hopes to kick-start a better run of form.

“I’m really looking forward to Silverstone. I’ve got a few days to put this weekend behind me, I can’t wait to see the home crowd again and start with a clean slate,” Hamilton said.

“I hope I can use Silverstone as a springboard for the second half of my season.”