Getty Images

F1 Paddock Pass: Austrian Grand Prix post-race (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 9, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

The Austrian Grand Prix is complete from the Red Bull Ring and the continual ebb and flow of this season in Formula 1 rolls on, with the momentum back to Mercedes after Valtteri Bottas’ second win of the year.

Bottas’ win and his incredible start are among the talking points in the latest edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series, Paddock Pass, with NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton.

The post-race edition is below. Further episodes from the weekend are also linked below in case you missed them.

Here’s the post-race edition:

IMSA: Chaotic race sees Action Express, BMW score victory in Canada

Photo courtesy of IMSA
Leave a comment
By Kyle LavigneJul 9, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship saw a chaotic Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park after a pair of rain showers hit in the final hour of the race, which scrambled the running order and caused several incidents in the final minutes.

In the end, Dane Cameron and Eric Curran survived the carnage and chaos to take the overall and Prototype win the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi for Action Express. BMW Team RLL went 1-2 in GTLM, with the No. 25 of Bill Auberlen and Alexander Sims leading the No. 24 of Martin Tomczyk and John Edwards in their BMW M6 GTLM entries.

In GT Daytona, the No. 57 Stevenson Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3 of Lawson Aschenbach and Andrew Davis claimed victory, while the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports team continued its perfect season with another win for drivers James French and Pato O’Ward.

Reports for each class are below.

Prototype

It appeared that the battle for the win would be between Wayne Taylor Racing and JDC-Miller Motorsports, with Misha Goikhberg and Stephen Simpson each pulling off spectacular passes for the lead on the No. 10 Cadillac DPi as they worked traffic, with Simpson’s move seeing him put two wheels on the grass as he made a pass on the back straightaway.

However, the first rain shower jumbled the running order, as half the track became soaking wet while the other half stayed dry. Simpson pitted the No. 85 Oreca LMP2, joining several other Prototype runners, while Jordan Taylor stayed out on slicks in the No. 10 entry.

Even though Taylor quickly fell back when the race restarted with 38 minutes remaining, the track quickly dried, forcing those ahead of Taylor to pit again for slick tires, which vaulted Taylor back into the lead.

However, a smooth run to the checkered flag came to an end as Taylor attempted to lap several GT cars in turn 4. Taylor clipped the right-front of Tommy Milner in the No. 4 Corvette after trying an outside pass, and both cars spun into the tire barriers, bringing out another caution. The contact ended the day for Milner, while Taylor managed to continue, but with heavy damage to the back of the car.

He continued in the lead under caution, the pits being closed because this caution came within 15 minutes of the previous one, but Taylor immediately lost the lead to Dane Cameron when racing resumed with ten minutes remaining.

Cameron and the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac DPi emerged in the lead ahead of Simpon’s No. 85, who managed to pass the Cameron’s teammate Joao Barbosa, in the No. 5 Cadillac DPi, on the outside of turn 5, with Barbosa even making slight contact and spinning in the aftermath.

However, Cameron was able to keep Simpson at bay until a final caution in the dying minutes. With another rain storm hitting the track, the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier LMP2, with David Ostella at the wheel, spun off into the tire barriers in turn 8 and flipped upside down. Ostella did walk away under his own power, but his incident saw the race end under caution, with Cameron and Eric Curran taking the win over Simpson and Misha Goikhberg. Scott Sharp and Ryan Dalziel finished third in the No. 2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi.

GTLM

The no. 25 entry from BMW Team RLL took its second win in a row, with Bill Auberlen and Alexander Sims dominating much of the race. Teammates Martin Tomczyk and John Edwards finished second in the No. 24 entry, making it a BMW 1-2, while Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe brought the No. 67 Ford GT home in third for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing.

Corvette Racing appeared to have an edge in strategy in the first half of the race, with both the No. 3 and No. 4 cars going the longest before stopping for the first time, making it known that they planned to only make two pit stops. However, the rain showers put paid to their strategy. While Tommy Milner crashed out with Jordan Taylor in the aforementioned incident, Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia finished fourth.

GT Daytona

The No. 57 Steven Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3 scored its first victory of the year with drivers Lawson Aschenbach and Andrew Davis, denying the No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 from Michael Shank Racing its third win in a row. Andy Lally and Katherine Legge did finish in second, with Christina Nielsen and Alessandro Balzan finishing third in the Scuderia Corsa No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3.

Pole sitter Sage Karam rocketed off into the lead with his Lexus RCF GT3 in the opening stint, but he and the No. 14 3GT Racing team saw their chances for the win go by the wayside during their first pit stop, as they incurred a penalty for the tires spinning while it was up on the jacks. He and co-driver Scott Pruett finished fifth.

Prototype Challenge

Performance Tech Motorsports continued its run of perfection in 2017, with drivers James French and Pato O’Ward taking another win. However, this was not nearly as smooth as the others, as O’Ward impacted a tire carcass on the track, which seriously damaged the front nose assembly.

The team lost the lead, but was able to regain it in the final minutes after staying on slick tires during the brief rain showers. As the No. 20 and 26 entries from BAR1 Motorsports, who pitted for rain tires, pitted once more slicks, O’Ward moved the No. 38 back into the lead and held it to the end.

Don Yount and Ryan Lewis finished second in the No. 20, ahead of James Vance and Garett Grist.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

WATCH LIVE: Iowa Corn 300 at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 9, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

After a race at the longest race track on the Verizon IndyCar Series schedule, 4.014 miles at Road America, the series now heads to its shortest track, the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway for today’s Iowa Corn 300.

You can see the 300-lapper from Iowa Speedway live from 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with pre-race coverage for the first half hour before race start just after 5:30 p.m. ET (stream link here).

Kevin Lee is on the call along with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy, with Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt, Anders Krohn and Robin Miller in the pits.

This comes in a big block of racing today. Formula 1 kicked off the day from the Austrian Grand Prix on CNBC.

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires coverage takes place at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, the lead-in to Iowa. Jake Query is on the call there with Krohn alongside in the booth and Hargitt in pit lane (stream link here).

Coverage will run from 5 through 8 p.m. ET, with Red Bull Global Rallycross coverage from Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Raceway coming up at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Iowa is one of the most physical races on the calendar and offers up a number of interesting questions:

  • Can Will Power end the drought of polesitters and Team Penske drivers at Iowa? Neither has won here.
  • Will JR Hildebrand break through for his elusive first victory and emulate Josef Newgarden’s dominance from second on the grid, in a No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing?
  • Does Newgarden, who won last year and came second the two years before that, win again?
  • Do any of the Hondas have anything to play for on what may be another Chevrolet-dominated race? Takuma Sato is the best positioned Honda on the grid, in fifth, as Andretti Autosport looks to reassert itself at the top here.

IndyCar Paddock Pass: Iowa (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 9, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

NBCSN’s coverage of the Verizon IndyCar Series continues from this weekend at the Iowa Speedway, ahead of Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300 (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

The NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass is also along for the ride, and this week features interviews from the shortest track on the calendar, the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway bullring.

Anders Krohn checks in for the latest edition of the show from Newton, Iowa, and pulls double duty as he’s doing this in addition to making his pit reporting debut.

On tap in this week’s episode are interviews with Simon Pagenaud, Mikhail Aleshin, James Hinchcliffe, Esteban Gutierrez and Scott Dixon.

You can see the episode above. Past IndyCar Paddock Pass episodes are below:


Ricciardo: Austria podium proves Red Bull is catching leaders

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 9, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT

Daniel Ricciardo believes that his charge to third place in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix is proof that Red Bull has cut the gap to leading Formula 1 teams Mercedes and Ferrari across the course of the 2017 season.

Ricciardo started fourth at the Red Bull Ring before passing Kimi Raikkonen early on, and came under pressure from the recovering Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages.

Ricciardo was able to hold Hamilton back and finish 1.4 seconds ahead in third place, clinching Red Bull a podium at its home race.

“It’s a relief especially when you’re being hunted, especially at the end of the race,” Ricciardo told NBCSN.

“I had some sweat coming down in my eyes. Little things towards the end of the race just make it a bit more tricky. So it was just a combination.

“Obviously Lewis has a lot of pace, especially with that car. I was like the odds are probably against me to hold on, but I was kind of relishing that challenge. He got close, but I felt like I defended well. We pushed to the limit but I felt it was still clean and fair.

“Crossing the line, another podium, to do it here in front of Red Bull was special.”

Red Bull had been marooned as the third-fastest team in the early part of the season, failing to put up any kind of fight to Mercedes and Ferrari in the opening rounds.

The team has cut the gap through the season, though, with Ricciardo finishing just six seconds behind race winner Valtteri Bottas in Austria, signaling the progress made.

“That probably outweighs everything else. For me personally, the podium, it’s another awesome trophy in the cabinet, but to be within 10 seconds, and everyone finished,” Ricciardo said.

“Baku we won, but for sure some guys had some issues. We had genuine pace today, on a circuit which isn’t our strongest.

“There’s a lot of positives to take and I’m really happy with the way the team’s moving and for sure it would have been nice to be here in Melbourne, but all we can ask for now is to keep getting better, and we are, so that’s good.”