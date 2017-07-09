Photos and video courtesy NHRA

NHRA at Joliet — The haves keep on having: Capps, Torrence, Tonglet win again

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 9, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT

JOLIET, Illinois — There doesn’t seem to be any stopping NHRA drivers Ron Capps in Funny Car, Steve Torrence in Top Fuel and motorcycle rider LE Tonglet, who all captured wins in Sunday’s final round of the Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway.

They are the haves of the sport, while those they keep beating are the have nots. Here’s how Sunday played out:

* In Funny Car, 2016 series champion Capps earned his career-high sixth win of the season, but it was his first win ever at Route 66. Capps (4.026 seconds at 319.67 mph) earned his 55th career win, defeating Don Schumacher Racing teammate Tommy Johnson Jr. (4.047 seconds at 319.90 mph).

“It’s been a season you can’t even dream about, especially coming off a championship,” Capps said.

Capps, who is in the running to become NHRA’s first winner of an ESPY (this Wednesday), increased his lead in the Funny Car point standings to 1,208 points, a nearly 200-point edge over second-ranked Matt Hagan (1,022).

It was also the 60th career win (both Funny Car and Top Fuel) for Capps’ crew chief, Rahn Tobler.

“60 wins is huge, he’s had a pretty storied career,” Capps said of Tobler. “To get together with him in 2012 is a dream. He’s become an older brother to me, he’s really become family to me.”

As for Capps, who has been racing for more than 30 years, he feels that he’s in his prime at the age of 52.

“I feel like I’m peaking right now, Capps said. “I took a lot of years for granted with Snake (when he raced for Don “Snake” Prudhomme). I was just living in the moment. Now, I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been, I work hard or harder than anybody.”

* In Top Fuel, Torrence rolled to his fifth win in the first 13 races of the 2017 NHRA national event season. Torrence (3.779 seconds at 326.08 mph) defeated two-time defending champ Antron Brown (3.786 seconds at 326.71 mph).

You can’t get much closer than this: Torrence defeated Brown by a mere .005 of a second at the finish line.

Ironically, Torrence is now 3-22 lifetime vs. Brown, including 2-1 in final round meetings this season.

“I didn’t have a good car for the first half of the races I raced (Brown) and then I had a mental block,” Torrence said. “Finally, I just got it in the back of my mind and pushed it out. The kind of driver he is, he’s just the whole package. If there’s anybody I would want to emulate, it would be him.”

It was Torrence’s 13th career Top Fuel win; he’s never won more than three races in a single season. With 11 more national events remaining, and the roll he’s been on of late, it’s likely he’ll keep the  most successful season of his career going.

“You don’t want to stop or slow that momentum down,” Torrence said. “We’re bringing our A game every time. It feels really great to have our car, the confidence in our car and tuner and guys on the team. We used to have bullets to drop, but now we’re dropping bombs.”

Torrence remains No. 1 in the Top Fuel point standings with a 101 point edge (1,188 to 1,087) over Leah Pritchett.

“I’m not even thinking championship, I don’t even want to say the word ‘championship,'” Torrence said. “That’s a goal, but the only way you can get to that is one round at a time.”

* In Pro Stock Motorcycle, LE Tonglet continued to be the hottest rider in the sport, earning his fourth win in the last six races (in one of those other two races, teammate Jerry Savoie won, meaning the White Alligator/Nitro Fish team has won five of the last six national events).

Tonglet (6.835 seconds at 195.99 mph) defeated Hector Arana Jr. (6.878 seconds at 193.29 mph).

Tonglet remains No. 1 in the rider stanings, leading Eddie Krawiec (601 to 460 points).

* In Pro Stock, Drew Skillman became the ninth different winner in the category in 2017 and also earning his fourth career Pro Stock win. Skillman (6.627 seconds at 209.23 mph) defeated Erica Enders (6.655 seconds at 207.37 mph).

Skillman is eighth in the Pro Stock points (723 points); Bo Butner remains No. 1 in the standings (1,148 points to second-ranked Greg Anderson (1,009).

We'll have more information, including full results, updated standings and videos of the four final rounds, shortly. Please check back soon.

Castroneves finally snaps winless drought at Iowa

By Tony DiZinnoJul 9, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT

With a mix of veteran savvy, ultimate pace and better traffic management, and with his longer term future in the Verizon IndyCar Series now up for discussion, Helio Castroneves responded in the best way possible Sunday by snapping a three-plus year winless drought in the Iowa Corn 300.

The driver of the No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet made the ultimate pass for the lead with just under 30 laps to go as JR Hildebrand, who’d got ahead of him on the final pit stop sequence, got balked in traffic.

Castroneves got a monster run out of Turn 4 and past the No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet to launch past on corner exit, with Hildebrand unable to hold off the surge.

Hildebrand fought back in the final 15 laps but was unable to catch up to Castroneves, who scored his first victory since Detroit race two in 2014. He led more than 200 laps after starting third.

The result was huge in responding to stories over the weekend this is poised to be his final full-time season in IndyCar with Team Penske’s impending but not officially announced sports car program set to debut next year.

Ryan Hunter-Reay drove brilliantly from 15th up to third for a needed podium finish in his No. 28 DHL Honda, a great result in an otherwise difficult season.



MRTI Notebook: Iowa

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneJul 9, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

The Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda visited their first short oval of 2017 (and the only oval for USF2000). While USF2000 saw a return to normalcy of sorts, Indy Lights saw a bit of a championship shakeup.

Below are reports on both races.

INDY LIGHTS: LEIST GAINS GROUND ON KAISER WITH THIRD WIN OF 2017

Matheus Leist had to start tenth at Iowa Speedway, but immediately was on the charge and ran in the top three by lap 30.

He then made quick work of both Kyle Kaiser and Colton Herta, using an outside pass on the latter in turns three and four, to vault himself into the lead.

Leist ran unchallenged from there and led the final 69 laps to score a decisive victory, his third of 2017 and his second straight on an oval (he won the Freedom 100 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May).

“I’m so happy. I think this was my best race this year,” an elated Leist said afterward. “Of course, the Freedom 100 was great but I led the whole race. Here, I needed to move forward and I did. I’m so happy for the team – we needed to make some points today.”

He added that the car’s strong handling allowed him to maintain his lead without abusing the tires. “The car was just so good so I was able to open a gap, save my tires and get the win. It is a very difficult championship since everything here is new to me so I am being realistic. We’re in a good position now so if we can keep winning, we can keep fighting,” he finished.

The win also sees Leist make a big dent in Kyle Kaiser’s championship lead. Kaiser, who had been running second to Leist in the second half of the race, began falling back as the finish drew closer. Both Santi Urrutia and Dalton Kellett passed him on lap 77, dropping Kaiser to fourth. Herta then mounted a charge and passed Kaiser with eight laps remaining, dropping Kaiser to fifth.

As a result, Leist has closed to within 12 points of Kaiser as the series heads to the Streets of Toronto next week.

Behind Leist, Urrutia managed to outduel Kellett for second, while Kellett came home third, which matches his best finish of the season (he finished third at the Freedom 100).

Herta finished fourth to keep himself in the championship picture, and he now trails Kaiser by 36 points.

USF2000: ASKEW’S DOMINATION RETURNS

Oliver Askew won from the pole at Iowa Speedway. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

After having a tough outing at Road America, where he finished 17th and third, Oliver Askew regained his dominant form from earlier in the season to claim his sixth victory of the year at Iowa Speedway. In his first oval start, Askew started from pole and led all 60 laps on his way to victory.

Having never run on ovals before, Askew wasn’t entirely sure how things would go. “I had no experience on an oval at all coming into this year, so I don’t think anyone knew what to expect. The team told me it was halfway and I thought that should have been the race distance!” Askew quipped.

Askew credited his dominant run down to setup changes made by Cape Motorsports overnight. “We struggled a bit yesterday but we made a really good change last night and were quick today,” he explained. “It’s hard to pass here but we knew that if we got the pole and through the first couple of corners, we’d be set. It was awesome to be able to pull away.”

Title rival Rinus van Kalmthout came home second, nearly four seconds back of Askew, while Calvin Ming rounded out the podium in third.

With his win, Askew increases his championship lead over van Kalmthout to 32 points. Kaylen Frederick, who finished sixth, remains in third, but at a deficit of 89 points to Askew.

IMSA: Chaotic race sees Action Express, BMW score victories in Canada

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Kyle LavigneJul 9, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship saw a chaotic Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park after a pair of rain showers hit in the final hour of the race, which scrambled the running order and caused several incidents in the final minutes.

In the end, Dane Cameron and Eric Curran survived the carnage and chaos to take the overall and Prototype win the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi for Action Express. BMW Team RLL went 1-2 in GTLM, with the No. 25 of Bill Auberlen and Alexander Sims leading the No. 24 of Martin Tomczyk and John Edwards in their BMW M6 GTLM entries.

In GT Daytona, the No. 57 Stevenson Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3 of Lawson Aschenbach and Andrew Davis claimed victory, while the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports team continued its perfect season with another win for drivers James French and Pato O’Ward.

Reports for each class are below.

Prototype

It appeared that the battle for the win would be between Wayne Taylor Racing and JDC-Miller Motorsports, with Misha Goikhberg and Stephen Simpson each pulling off spectacular passes for the lead on the No. 10 Cadillac DPi as they worked traffic, with Simpson’s move seeing him put two wheels on the grass as he made a pass on the back straightaway.

However, the first rain shower jumbled the running order, as half the track became soaking wet while the other half stayed dry. Simpson pitted the No. 85 Oreca LMP2, joining several other Prototype runners, while Jordan Taylor stayed out on slicks in the No. 10 entry.

Even though Taylor quickly fell back when the race restarted with 38 minutes remaining, the track quickly dried, forcing those ahead of Taylor to pit again for slick tires, which vaulted Taylor back into the lead.

However, a smooth run to the checkered flag came to an end as Taylor attempted to lap several GT cars in turn 4. Taylor clipped the right-front of Tommy Milner in the No. 4 Corvette after trying an outside pass, and both cars spun into the tire barriers, bringing out another caution. The contact ended the day for Milner, while Taylor managed to continue, but with heavy damage to the back of the car.

He continued in the lead under caution, the pits being closed because this caution came within 15 minutes of the previous one, but Taylor immediately lost the lead to Dane Cameron when racing resumed with ten minutes remaining.

Cameron and the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac DPi emerged in the lead ahead of Simpon’s No. 85, who managed to pass the Cameron’s teammate Joao Barbosa, in the No. 5 Cadillac DPi, on the outside of turn 5, with Barbosa even making slight contact and spinning in the aftermath.

However, Cameron was able to keep Simpson at bay until a final caution in the dying minutes. With another rain storm hitting the track, the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier LMP2, with David Ostella at the wheel, spun off into the tire barriers in turn 8 and flipped upside down. Ostella did walk away under his own power, but his incident saw the race end under caution, with Cameron and Eric Curran taking the win over Simpson and Misha Goikhberg. Scott Sharp and Ryan Dalziel finished third in the No. 2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi.

GTLM

The no. 25 entry from BMW Team RLL took its second win in a row, with Bill Auberlen and Alexander Sims dominating much of the race. Teammates Martin Tomczyk and John Edwards finished second in the No. 24 entry, making it a BMW 1-2, while Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe brought the No. 67 Ford GT home in third for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing.

Corvette Racing appeared to have an edge in strategy in the first half of the race, with both the No. 3 and No. 4 cars going the longest before stopping for the first time, making it known that they planned to only make two pit stops. However, the rain showers put paid to their strategy. While Tommy Milner crashed out with Jordan Taylor in the aforementioned incident, Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia finished fourth.

GT Daytona

The No. 57 Steven Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3 scored its first victory of the year with drivers Lawson Aschenbach and Andrew Davis, denying the No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 from Michael Shank Racing its third win in a row. Andy Lally and Katherine Legge did finish in second, with Christina Nielsen and Alessandro Balzan finishing third in the Scuderia Corsa No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3.

Pole sitter Sage Karam rocketed off into the lead with his Lexus RCF GT3 in the opening stint, but he and the No. 14 3GT Racing team saw their chances for the win go by the wayside during their first pit stop, as they incurred a penalty for the tires spinning while it was up on the jacks. He and co-driver Scott Pruett finished fifth.

Prototype Challenge

Performance Tech Motorsports continued its run of perfection in 2017, with drivers James French and Pato O’Ward taking another win. However, this was not nearly as smooth as the others, as O’Ward impacted a tire carcass on the track, which seriously damaged the front nose assembly.

The team lost the lead, but was able to regain it in the final minutes after staying on slick tires during the brief rain showers. As the No. 20 and 26 entries from BAR1 Motorsports, who pitted for rain tires, pitted once more slicks, O’Ward moved the No. 38 back into the lead and held it to the end.

Don Yount and Ryan Lewis finished second in the No. 20, ahead of James Vance and Garett Grist.

F1 Paddock Pass: Austrian Grand Prix post-race (VIDEO)

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoJul 9, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

The Austrian Grand Prix is complete from the Red Bull Ring and the continual ebb and flow of this season in Formula 1 rolls on, with the momentum back to Mercedes after Valtteri Bottas’ second win of the year.

Bottas’ win and his incredible start are among the talking points in the latest edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series, Paddock Pass, with NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton.

The post-race edition is below. Further episodes from the weekend are also linked below in case you missed them.

