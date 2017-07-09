Getty Images

Ocon ‘needs a couple of years’ to be ready for Mercedes F1 seat

By Luke SmithJul 9, 2017, 6:30 AM EDT

Force India driver Esteban Ocon needs to spend “a couple of years” developing further down the Formula 1 grid before he is ready for a seat with Mercedes, according to team chief Toto Wolff.

Ocon, 20, is a member of Mercedes’ junior program, and made his F1 debut with Manor last year in Belgium before moving up to Force India for 2017.

Ocon has impressed through his opening eight races with Force India, scoring points in all but one race and recording a best finish of fifth place at the Spanish Grand Prix.

With Mercedes taking its time to decide upon Valtteri Bottas’ future beyond the end of this season, Ocon had seemed like a potential option to move up and join the world champion team for 2018 alongside Lewis Hamilton.

However, Wolff feels that the Frenchman needs to continue to make mistakes and find his feet in F1 before he will be ready to jump up to a top-line drive.

“He’s very impressive, but he needs a couple of years,” Wolff told NBCSN in Friday’s edition of Paddock Pass.

“He’s very young, 20 years old. We can’t afford to have a learning ground in a Mercedes.”

Wolff made reference to Ocon’s recent clashes with Force India teammate Sergio Perez, with the pair coming together in Baku two weeks ago in an incident that cost the team a possible podium finish.

“You need to have done it all, lost a couple of front wings at the starts and touched your teammate,” Wolff said.

“He has a bright future, but as it stands, experience is a very important factor for us.”

Wolff confirmed to NBCSN on Friday that Bottas had “done enough” to secure himself a seat with Mercedes for 2018, but that a final decision would not be taken until the summer.

What to watch for: Austrian Grand Prix (CNBC, NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET)

By Luke SmithJul 9, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

With the tension of their clash in Baku two weeks ago apparently defused, Formula 1 title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are set to write the latest chapter of their rivalry in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix (CNBC, NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET).

Vettel arrived in Austria leading the drivers’ championship by 14 points, and will be keen to extend his advantage after Hamilton hit trouble earlier in the week.

A gearbox change meant that Hamilton was forced to drop five places on the grid, leaving him eighth for the start in Spielberg.

All the while, Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was quietly going about his business, building confidence with every lap en route to his second F1 pole position in qualifying.

Following his breakthrough win in Russia earlier this year, Bottas will be looking to follow it up with a second success on Sunday and strengthen his case for a 2018 seat with Mercedes.

You can watch the Austrian Grand Prix live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday. CLICK HERE to watch via live stream.

Here’s what to watch for in today’s race at the Red Bull Ring.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix – What to watch for

Bottas and Vettel set to fight it out up front

Valtteri Bottas has been pretty much perfect for Mercedes since joining the team as a late replacement for Nico Rosberg in January. Not only has he defused much of the tension at Brackley lingering from the previous rivalry, but his on-track displays have shown the F1 world what he is truly capable of.

Quick and dependable, Bottas came good for Mercedes in qualifying on Saturday by denying Ferrari pole, ensuring that Sebastian Vettel will not have it all his own way at the front of the pack as Lewis Hamilton tries to claw his way back up the order.

With Hamilton seemingly out of the picture for victory, the race should boil down to a battle between Bottas and Vettel at the front, the pair appearing to have a clear step over the remainder of the field.

We saw in Russia just how good Bottas can be under pressure. But with the stakes even higher as his teammate bids to avoid losing more ground in the title race, the Finn arguably faces one of the most important races of his career today.

Can Hamilton fight back?

Hamilton’s not had much luck in recent weeks. From his headrest coming loose in Baku to the lack of severe penalty for Vettel for his side-swipe, the three-time champion hasn’t had a great deal fall in his favor.

His struggles continued when he was hit with a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change earlier in the week, and when he only took P3 in qualifying after failing to match Bottas or Vettel for pace, eighth place on the grid was his final standing.

The silver lining for Hamilton was his alternate tire strategy. He will start on the longer-lasting super-softs, with his rivals all on ultra-softs.

With most noting an insignificant difference between the compounds this weekend, Hamilton may be in the box seat to make some gains, even if the pack between him the leaders will make victory difficult.

That said, throw in a safety car or two, and Hamilton’s luckless run may finally turn around.

Home race hopes look dim for Red Bull

Since the Austrian Grand Prix rejoined the F1 calendar back in 2014, Red Bull hasn’t enjoyed the best record at its home race.

A fortuitous podium for Max Verstappen is as good as it has got, and judging by the team’s pace through qualifying on Saturday, it seems unlikely that a top-three finish under regular circumstances will be in reach on Sunday.

Daniel Ricciardo will start fourth ahead of Verstappen in P5, both gaining a spot after Hamilton’s grid drop, and both will know that their chances of a stand-out result really hinge on another crazy race like the one we saw in Baku two weeks ago.

The grandstands may be packed with Red Bull fans, but it is unlikely they’ll have a great deal to celebrate on Sunday night.

One-stop race in store, but many different options

The more conservative nature of Pirelli’s tires in F1 this year has made a one-stop race the norm, and while another is due in Austria today, drivers will have a number of different options.

The ultra-soft is the fastest compound, but not as long-lasting as the super-softs or the softs despite the latter two not appearing to offer an enormous pace advantage as at other tracks.

So will ultra-soft/super-soft, ultra-soft/soft or super-soft/soft be the best strategy? The numbers will have been crunched overnight by the engineers – and all of it might not even matter if rain falls.

Rain could spice things up

The weather in Spielberg has been weird all weekend long. In the surrounding area, conditions seem to vary from valley to valley between the hills and mountains, making showers sharp yet fleeting.

Rain has been brewing for much of the weekend, with only a smattering falling on Thursday, meaning that we could be set for a deluge come the race if some of the forecasts are to be trusted.

A wet race on such a short, challenging circuit would be particularly entertaining and give Hamilton a good chance to battle his way back up the order, something Mercedes team boss Mr. Wolff will be keen to see.

Toto will blessing the rains down in Austria…

2017 Austrian Grand Prix – Starting Grid

1. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
2. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
3. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
4. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull
5. Max Verstappen Red Bull
6. Romain Grosjean Haas
7. Sergio Perez Force India
8. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes*
9. Esteban Ocon Force India
10. Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso
11. Nico Hulkenberg Renault
12. Fernando Alonso McLaren
13. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren
14. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso
15. Kevin Magnussen Haas
16. Jolyon Palmer Renault
17. Felipe Massa Williams
18. Lance Stroll Williams
19. Marcus Ericsson Sauber
PL. Pascal Wehrlein Sauber**

* Lewis Hamilton received a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, confirmed on Friday.
** Pascal Wehrlein is to start from the pit lane after Sauber broke parc ferme rules after qualifying to change an engine.

Bottas not planning to slow pack to aid Hamilton fightback in Austria

Mercedes AMG Motorsport
By Luke SmithJul 9, 2017, 5:40 AM EDT

Austrian Grand Prix pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas has no plans to slow the pack in order to aid Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton’s fightback from P8 on the grid and aid his Formula 1 title bid, instead preferring to focus on his own race.

Bottas swept to his second F1 pole in Saturday’s qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring, edging out Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in the final Q3 shootout.

Hamilton qualified third before being hit with a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change earlier in the weekend, dropping him to eighth for the start.

With Vettel leading Hamilton by 14 points in the championship, Bottas was asked on Saturday if he would look to aid his teammate’s title bid by bunching the pack during the race.

“Well, what I’ve seen on the pre-race strategy notes, that kind of plan is not on those notes. We need to focus on having a good start of the race and we need to win the race,” Bottas said.

“For sure Lewis can fight back from where he’s starting. If you start playing games like that here it’s quite tricky.

“If the car behind gets within the DRS zones and gets a good slipstream, it only needs one mistake and you can lose the win.

“So not planning on that at the moment.”

“It makes no sense for Valtteri to slow down. That will not be the case,” Hamilton added.

“It makes sense for him to push as hard as he can to win the race.”

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 7:30am ET on Sunday.

Pagenaud tops final Iowa practice

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJul 8, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT

Simon Pagenaud topped final practice for Sunday’a Iowa Corn 300. Pagenaud’s best lap came at an average of 179.617 mph, just ahead of Ed Carpenter in second. Pagenaud’s teammate Will Power was third, with Scott Dixon ending up fourth. Josef Newgarden ended the session in fifth to put three Team Penske entries in the top five.

Of note, Andretti Autosport struggled somewhat in final practice. Alexander Rossi was the best of the Andretti quartet in 10th, with Takuma Sato right behind him in 11th. Ryan Hunter-Reay (16th) and Marco Andretti (18th) were both outside of the top 15.

Times are below. The Iowa Corn Indy 300 begins tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Early qualifying draws bite Pagenaud, Newgarden, Dixon in Iowa

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJul 8, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

Practice speeds indicated that Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud would fight for the pole for Sunday’s Iowa Corn Indy 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN), with Newgarden going fastest and Pagenaud ending up third.

However, early qualifying draws saw them go out first (Pagenaud) and third (Newgarden), which ultimately put paid to their chances for the pole. Pagenaud ended up qualifying 11th, while Newgarden qualified 16th.

Pagenaud referenced his early draw in a press conference prior to qualifying, and acknowledged it might be problematic. “I’m first in line, so I’m going to be the guinea pig for everybody. Anyway, but that’s the luck of the draw,” Pagenaud said of qualifying early.

After his run, Pagenaud described it as one of the wildest runs he’s ever made. “That was a bit of a scary ride. I don’t know if it was the different kind of rubber laid down by the other series or what, but the Menards Chevy was a little loose,” he detailed.

However, Pagenaud is no less confident heading into the race. “I’m not worried about anything though. I know the car is strong. My teammates that went out later in the session had good runs, so we’ll just need to work through some traffic to get to the front,” he finished.

Newgarden, too, expressed confidence, despite the qualifying struggles. “With the order, Simon (Pagenaud) and I were guinea pigs. The track was a little slick and the Fitzgerald Glider Kits Chevrolet was loose, but I’m really confident we’ll be good for the race. This was all about timing and having to go out third,” he explained.

Scott Dixon, too, was bitten by an early qualifying draw that saw him make the second run of the session, and he could do not better than 17th. This made a tough day all the more challenging, as a penalty from Road America for entering the track after the checkered flag waved on a practice session cost he and the No. 9 NTT Data team 20 minutes of time in the morning practice.

Scott Dixon struggled in qualifying after going out third. He’ll start the Iowa Corn Indy 300 from 17th. Photo: IndyCar

“Definitely a tough day when you lose that much running time in one day,” Dixon said of the penalty. “We didn’t have any testing here, and I think we expected the track to not degrade as much with the track temps and ambient coming up a bit. But it was just all over the place on my run. Not a whole lot of grip and we were all over the place in the No. 9 NTT Data car unfortunately.”

The points leader entering Iowa, the door is already open for his title rivals to make big gains, with all of them qualifying ahead of Dixon. Pagenaud starts 11th, with Helio Castroneves third, Takuma Sato fifth, Josef Newgarden 16th, Will Power first, and Graham Rahal tenth on the grid.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.