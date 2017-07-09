Rahal rips ‘awful’ slower traffic in Iowa; ends in fifth place (VIDEO)

Graham Rahal banked his fourth top-five finish in the last five Verizon IndyCar Series races in Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300 with a fifth place finish, and moved up to sixth in the championship standings.
But while Rahal admitted he was happy to be disappointed with fifth in the No. 15 GEHL Honda after starting 10th, it was slower traffic that drew his ire in his post-race interview.
Rahal used the middle to high line to his advantage throughout the race, which saved right side tire wear, but was annoyed with several other drivers that he felt were discourteous when he was trying to get around them.
“I’ll just say, the courtesy from guys laps down has been poor as of late. We talked about it our driver’s only meetings. Everyone said they’d improve. Today was awful,” Rahal said to NBCSN’s Anders Krohn.
“But I’m so proud of the GEHL team. I wanted to win today so I’m disappointed with fifth, which is a good thing. We’d have liked to gain on Will and Helio.
“I actually felt I had a car equally as good but the track position was hard, as I said under the red flag, there were guys moving up. That was where I was comfortable.”
Despite the frustration and surviving a late scrap with Josef Newgarden, who ended sixth, Rahal said he’s excited to head to Toronto next week, the next street course after sweeping the Detroit doubleheader last month.
“But the guys did a great job. We have to keep our heads down. Toronto, I hope the setup translates well from Detroit.
“Overall a great day. It’s four or five really solid finishes in a row for us right now.”
Michael Andretti hadn’t missed a Verizon IndyCar Series race on-site since his one-year voyage to Formula 1 in 1993, and returned to the series in 1994.
He missed today’s Iowa Corn 300 though, because his Red Bull Global Rallycross team was doing work not far from the Andretti Autosport team’s home soil in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Raceway.
The decision to miss one team’s race for another paid dividends as the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross team delivered the goods on Sunday in Red Bull GRC’s maiden visit to Indy.
Scott Speed completed a perfect day in his No. 41 Oberto Circle K Beetle GRC, winning two heats, a semifinal and then the 10-lap finals in the Supercars class. He’d won another heat on Saturday.
The final was a 1-2 finish for the Volkswagen Andretti teammates as Speed beat teammate Tanner Foust in his No. 34 Rockstar Energy Drink Beetle GRC.
This is Speed’s second win of 2017 (Memphis, Round 1) and the fourth 1-2 for the Volkswagen Andretti team this season.
“We had a great car all weekend from the moment we pulled it off the hauler, until the last lap of the Final; the team just did a great job,” Speed said. “The track was unbelievably fun. This is the first time we’ve been to a track that was predominantly some sort of gravel mix and it was just so fun because every time you went out onto the track it was a little bit different. There was water in areas there wasn’t before and the track was changing during the race.
“It was the most fun I’ve had driving yet. I’m so glad it happened here in Indy because it’s our home race and there was so many friends and family that were able to come to this one. I’m definitely looking forward to coming back here and big shout out to everyone at Oberto, Circle K and Expedite Home Loans.”
Foust, who still leads the championship by 10 points unofficially (488-478) after today’s race, was pleased to end second after a tougher weekend.
“Today was pretty hard. We had penalties in two out of the three heat races this weekend which had us swimming uphill,” he said. “To get into the middle of the front row for the final was a big win for our team. The guys have just been cranking all year.
“This is just a one-race weekend and not a doubleheader, but it’s amazing how difficult it is but it’s so nice to be in Indianapolis. Last time I was here on a racetrack, I was the yellow driver for the Hot Wheels jump at the Indy 500 and that was almost as much fun as it is to race a Global Rallycross car …almost. I was so excited to see so many Indianapolis fans out here to see a new sport. We have a blast every weekend.”
Loenbro Motorsports’ Steve Arpin kept up his strong season by finishing third in his Ford, with Oliver Eriksson best of the Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE trio in fourth and Austin Dyne banking a fifth place for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in his Ford.
With car damage, Honda OMSE’s best driver this year, Mitchell deJong was unable to start the final.
Red Bull GRC is off until Atlantic City for Rounds 8 and 9, in mid-August.
JR Hildebrand very nearly secured his debut win in the Verizon IndyCar Series at the Iowa Corn Indy 300.
The Ed Carpenter Racing driver ran in the top five all race long, and clever pit strategy saw him emerge from the final pit stops with a chance at victory. His No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet team pitted him a little early, allowing him a chance to run for several laps on fresh tires. That move saw him jump ahead of the other leaders after they pitted.
Although he technically wasn’t the leader at that point, with Marco Andretti running long in hopes of catching a caution, Hildebrand was the de facto leader ahead of Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves. However, Hildebrand got balked behind Andretti when he made a move for the lead, which allowed Castroneves to get a run and move passed in the final laps.
Although Hildebrand tried to close back in, he couldn’t quite move through traffic as well as Castroneves and had to settle for second, just under four seconds behind at the checkered flag.
However, despite missing out on victory, Hildebrand felt very positive about his run.
“It feels good. Under slightly different circumstances we could have won,” the 29-year-old told NBCSN’s Anders Krohn afterward. “Great call to pit early and try to hustle back to the lead. If we’d been on equal tires I think we could have been there. I’m so excited to be back on the podium and (the team) deserved it after the weekend we had. Hopefully this sets up for the stretch run.”
The second-place finish is Hildebrand’s second podium of the year (he finished third at the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix) and ties his career-best finish (second place, 2011 Indianapolis 500).
JOLIET, Illinois — It was a rough weekend in many aspects for many of those at the Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois:
* First, Terry Chandler, a philanthropist who had spent the last several years personally bankrolling Jack Beckman’s “Infinite Hero” and Don Schumacher Racing teammate Tommy Johnson Jr.’s “Make A Wish” Funny Cars, was honored prior to the start of Sunday’s eliminations.
A five-minute video retrospect of Chandler’s life was played on the video screens at the track. Chandler was a beloved member of the NHRA family who passed away July 4 at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Chandler is the sister of former NHRA racer Johnny Gray, aunt to Shane Gray and great-aunt to current Pro Stock racer Tanner Gray.
“You already knew how much she was loved,” Funny Car driver Ron Capps said of Chandler. “I saw her standing at the back of my car (during the first round today). I had to shake my head because I was so used to seeing her standing there.
“This was her life, making kids smile. Drag racing is all she talked about. It was a very emotional weekend and bittersweet.”
Capps gave the winning trophy to team owner Don Schumacher and his family, who will then give it to Chandler’s family.
* John Force Racing struggled miserably in Sunday’s final eliminations. All three JFR Funny Car drivers — Courtney Force, Robert High and team patriarch John Force — lost in the first round and all for the same reason: they smoked their tires (lost traction).
Courtney Force lost to J.R. Todd, Hight lost to Jim Campbell and John Force lost to Tommy Johnson Jr. It’s the first time this season that all three JFR Funny Cars have lost in the first round.
The fourth JFR driver, Top Fuel pilot Brittany Force, made it out of the first round, but lost in the second round in an upset victory by T.J. Zizzo.
John Force took the unusual step after the race of issuing a statement to fans of his, Hight’s and his two daughters’ respective teams.
“We’re moving in the right direction, and it’s a long way to the Countdown (the NHRA’s six-race playoffs),” Force said in a statement. “I can’t say thanks enough to my guys. I know they’re bummed right now, but I don’t want them to take it home. I love them all. Let’s get ready and go to Denver (the next race in two weeks, which kicks off the annual three-race ‘Western Swing’).”
Added Hight, who came into Sunday as the event’s No. 1 qualifier in Funny Car, “The good news is our performance is there. What we have to quit doing is beating ourselves, and that’s what we do every week. We’re not getting outrun, ever. We drop cylinders, we smoke the tires. There haven’t been any races when we’ve went out there side by side and gotten beat. We’re not getting beat by the competition; we’re getting beat by ourselves. We have to eliminate that.”
* Zizzo’s Cinderella story came to an end in the semifinals when he lost to Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence. It was the first race for Zizzo and his team in nearly 10 months (last time was at the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, early last September).
But the local driver (from north suburban Lincolnshire, Ill.) has no reason to hang his head. It’s the third time the little team that could has taken out the No. 1 qualifier at Route 66 in the last five seasons: defeated eight-time Top Fuel champ Tony Schumacher after he qualified No. 1 in the 2013 race, beat 2014 No. 1 qualifier Spencer Massey and then 2017 No. 1 qualifier Britney Force.
In addition, Zizzo recorded the two best speed showings of his Top Fuel career (324.36 mph in his first round win over Pat Dakin and his second-round upset (324.75) of Brittany Force.
* Another of the sport’s super teams, Kalitta Motorsports, also struggled Sunday. Doug Kalitta smoked the tires and lost to two-time defending Top Fuel champ Antron Brown in the first round. Troy Coughlin Jr. also lost in the first round of Top Fuel to Leah Pritchett. Shawn Langdon reached the quarterfinals before falling to Clay Millican.
In Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports driver J.R. Todd upset Courtney Force in the first round, but lost to Tommy Johnson Jr. in the second round. Ditto for Alexis DeJoria, who won her first round match with Cruz Pedregon, but lost to Matt Hagan in the second round.
* Veteran Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Steve Johnson, one of the most popular drivers in the sport, had a bittersweet day.
On the positive, he celebrated his 400th career start in an NHRA event. On the negative, the Alabama resident lost in the first round and was sent home early.
* The oldest driver in NHRA competition, 86-year-old Chicago resident Chris Karamesines, is a big local fan favorite.
But he struggled during the four rounds of qualifying on Friday and Saturday, unable to do better than 4.690 seconds at 165.42 mph, and was the only driver of the 17 Top Fuel pilots entered for the weekend that failed to qualify.
However, 74-year-old driver Luigi Novelli, of nearby Crete, Ill., qualified 16th, the final spot on the Top Fuel ladder, but lost in the first round to No. 1 qualifier Brittany Force.
With a mix of veteran savvy, ultimate pace and better traffic management, and with his longer term future in the Verizon IndyCar Series now up for discussion, Helio Castroneves responded in the best way possible Sunday by snapping a three-plus year winless drought in the Iowa Corn 300.
The driver of the No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet made the ultimate pass for the lead with just under 30 laps to go as JR Hildebrand, who’d got ahead of him on the final pit stop sequence, got balked in traffic.
Castroneves got a monster run out of Turn 4 and passed the No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet to launch past on corner exit, with Hildebrand unable to hold off the surge.
Hildebrand fought back in the final 15 laps but was unable to catch up to Castroneves, who scored his first victory since Detroit race two in 2014. He led 217 laps after starting third.
The result was huge in responding to stories over the weekend this is poised to be his final full-time season in IndyCar with Team Penske’s impending but not officially announced sports car program set to debut next year.
Understandably, Castroneves was his typically ebullient self post-race, more than normal after snapping the drought.
Hildebrand at least matched a career best result and scored his second podium finish of the season.
Ryan Hunter-Reay drove brilliantly from 15th up to third for a needed podium finish in his No. 28 DHL Honda, a great result in an otherwise difficult season.
The three top-five points drivers who started outside the top-10, points leader Scott Dixon and the other two Team Penske drivers, Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden, had mixed days.
Newgarden was the biggest mover and looked to have parlayed a strategic gem to move forward on the second-to-last stint after pitting on an earlier caution before a red flag for rain. But he covered the leaders in pitting not long after they did for the final stint, and ended sixth behind Rahal.
Pagenaud and Dixon fought their cars throughout the race and finished seventh and eighth, with Tony Kanaan and James Hinchcliffe completing the top-10 finishers.
A brief sprinkle caused first a yellow flag, then the red, but the race resumed after only an eight-minute, 32-second delay.
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE? Castroneves dominated while Hildebrand returned to the podium for the first time since Phoenix, and Hunter-Reay the first time since the INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. … Beyond the podium finishers, Rahal banked his fourth top-five in the last five races. … In 13th, Esteban Gutierrez never looked a rookie in his maiden oval start and impressed to finish all but one lap.
WHO HAD A BAD RACE? Takuma Sato fell back from fifth on the grid to 16th in a tough day at a track where he entered with only a 17.8 average finish. Similarly, slow from the start, Marco Andretti never recovered and ended 17th, a spot ahead of rookie Ed Jones who had a rare off day after starting a career-best eighth. … AJ Foyt Racing’s pair of Carlos Munoz and Conor Daly both scrubbed the wall exiting Turn 4 and retired, making for yet another tough day. … After an early charge to fourth, Mikhail Aleshin dropped out early with a spin and crash in Turn 2. … Off-sequence strategies didn’t help either of Ganassi’s other two drivers with Max Chilton and Charlie Kimball, despite brief stints in the lead, ending 14th and 15th.
NOTABLE: The win is Castroneves’ 30th of his career. … Hildebrand matches his career-best finish of second, last set in famous – or infamous – fashion at the 2011 Indianapolis 500. … Dixon still leads the points, but only by 8 over Castroneves.
QUOTABLE: From Castroneves after his win: “I’ll tell you what. What a car! This Hitachi Chevy was unbelievable. Oh my goodness! What a great car. What a great team. What can I say? What a race. I am speechless. I want to thank, obviously RP (Roger Penske) and those guys and my group and my teammates for working so hard together. But the Hitachi Chevy was on rails! We had a little bit of an issue in the beginning, but after we shut off the car, it was great. What a great feeling. It’s just like the first time!”