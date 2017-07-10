IndyCar points roundup: Iowa

By Kyle LavigneJul 10, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

While Helio Castroneves celebrated victory, championship leader Scott Dixon left the Iowa Corn 300 scratching his head. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver barely cracked the top ten all day before finally ending up eighth at the checkered flag.

Dixon explained to NBCSN’s Jon Beekhuis that he and the No. 9 NTT Data Honda team simply fought handling problems all race long.

“We struggled. So loose. We beat up the right front a lot. Coming past traffic was really tough. It was a fun race. Physically very difficult. Our car was neutral, fighting it all day,” Dixon explained.

Scott Dixon during practice at Iowa Speedway. Photo: IndyCar

As a result of his struggles, the already close championship picture has become even closer. Dixon now leads Castroneves by a slim eight points, meaning a Castroneves victory at next week’s Honda Indy Toronto would make him the championship leader.

Pagenaud sits third, 31 points out of the lead. Their Team Penske teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden sit third and fourth, making it a Penske 2-3-4-5 in the championship at the moment, with Power 53 points behind and Newgarden 56 markers out of the lead. With Castroneves’ win, all four Penske drivers have now won a race this year.

Behind the Penske quartet, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal and Andretti Autosport’s Takuma Sato sit tied for sixth, 66 points behind the lead as the Verizon IndyCar Series heads north of the border for the Honda Indy Toronto (Sunday, July 16, 3:00 p.m. ET on CNBC).

Gasly confirmed as Buemi’s replacement for Formula E in NYC

By Tony DiZinnoJul 10, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

Pierre Gasly will make his FIA Formula E Championship debut this weekend in the New York City ePrix after being confirmed to replace championship leader Sebastien Buemi, who will be on full FIA World Endurance Championship duty at the 6 Hours of the Nürburgring.

Gasly will step into Buemi’s Renault e.dams entry but only following a late arrival into New York following Red Bull simulator work. Apparent efforts to have gotten Buemi to only have to miss one of the two rounds of the NYC doubleheader have failed, and the Swiss driver will be in his usual Toyota TS050 Hybrid alongside Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima.

Although Gasly isn’t in a Formula 1 race seat this year he’s still been plenty busy in his Red Bull test role and with racing Super Formula in Japan, same as Felix Rosenqvist is.

No quotes were issued from Gasly in advance of the weekend but Renault e.dams principals Alain Prost and Jean-Paul Driot were less than thrilled at the much discussed weekend clash between the two championships.

“I deeply regret this clash between the WEC and Formula E which could have been avoided,” Prost said. “However, we have to move forward and we are very pleased to welcome Pierre Gasly. Racing in New York is going to be a challenge as he makes his Formula E debut at the end of the championship.”

Driot added, “This situation is regrettable because even without this clash, the championship is not a certainty. Despite this unfortunate setback, I hope that with Pierre Gasly’s invaluable assistance, Renault e.dams will be able to defend its winning chances in Montreal.”

Buemi holds a 32-point lead over Lucas di Grassi heading into the weekend with a maximum 58 points possible during the pair of races (157-125). Rosenqvist, who’s third in points, is outside that gap to overtake on only 86 points scored, 71 back of Buemi.

In the team’s championship, Renault e.dams holds – fittingly – a 58-point lead over ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport, 229-171.

Tech insight: Reconfiguring IndyCars for Iowa (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJul 10, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

During Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300 pre-race show, NBCSN pit reporter and technical insider Jon Beekhuis provided an insight into how big of a challenge it is to change over the configurations from the Road America permanent road course, the Verizon IndyCar Series’ longest track on the calendar at 4.014 miles, to the Iowa Speedway bullring, the shortest on the calendar at 0.894 of a mile.

It’s worth noting that in one lap of Road America, at over one minute and 40 seconds for a lap time, you can complete five and a half laps at Iowa – where lap times are just 17 seconds per lap.

Watch the video above for a further analysis. The configuration changes again this weekend, as the series heads from the Iowa bullring back to the final street course season of the year in Toronto, which measures just under 1.9 miles.


Third place at Iowa ties season-best for Hunter-Reay (VIDEO)

By Kyle LavigneJul 10, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Prior to Sunday’s Iowa Corn Indy 300, Ryan Hunter-Reay’s 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series campaign could be described with such words as disappointing, difficult, challenging, and troublesome.

Brief highlights in the otherwise tough year include a fourth-place finish at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and a third-place at the INDYCAR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, but otherwise, Hunter-Reay’s season has featured eight finishes of 11th or worse, including three DNFs.

However, a strong history at Iowa Speedway, highlighted by three wins, left room for optimism ahead of Sunday’s 300-lap outing, and Hunter-Reay was able to deliver on that optimism.

Starting 15th, Hunter-Reay was on the move from the outset, climbing all the way up to seventh in the opening stint. He then cracked the top five just after lap 100.

Although he couldn’t quite muster the speed to challenge for the win, Hunter-Reay battled with the leaders the rest of the race and ended up in third at the end to match his best result of the season.

Speaking to NBCSN’s Katie Hargitt afterward, Hunter-Reay explained that he and the No. 28 DHL Andretti Autosport team made a slew of changes to the chassis to improve its handling and speed, and their changes paid big dividends.

“We made a ton of changes. Credit to this team. When I got here it was so loose,” Hunter-Reay explained. “We made some changes. Only (one hour and 15 minutes) of practice. Made the most of it. Made the most for warmup and the race. Had too little front wing. But we got it dialed in there. I had the car that I needed, finally.”

Hunter-Reay added that it was nice to be fighting at the front again. “It was fun. Nice to be back on the podium. Great for DHL, Andretti Autosport and the 28 team. We’ve had two or three podiums. We just need the momentum,” he finished.

Hunter-Reay now sits 14th in the championship standings, 23 points behind tenth-place Max Chilton.

Wolff wants Mercedes DTM driver Lucas Auer to get F1 test

By Luke SmithJul 10, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Mercedes motorsport chief Toto Wolff hopes to see Lucas Auer in a Formula 1 test in the near future following a strong start to the DTM season.

Auer, 22, abandoned a strong single-seater junior career to move into DTM in 2015 with Mercedes, taking his first victory at the Lausitzring last year.

The Austrian driver won two of the first three races of the 2017 DTM season to move into an early championship lead, and is just two points behind points front-runner Mattias Ekström after the most recent round at the Norisring.

Auer has been linked with a future Force India F1 test given the team shares a sponsor, BWT, with his DTM car, and Wolff hopes that he will get an opportunity soon.

“Lucas obviously is the guy to beat this year in DTM, the only one that is currently in the top in DTM,” Wolff told NBCSN in Friday’s edition of Paddock Pass.

“Hopefully we’ll see him soon in a test.”

Auer would be eligible to take part in the F1 young driver test planned for the beginning of August following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Wolff also confirmed that Auer’s Mercedes DTM colleague Edoardo Mortara has been working with the F1 team in its simulator, having jumped ship from Audi at the end of last year.

“Edo is working with the F1 team in the simulator also and is doing a good job,” Wolff said.

“I’m very happy that we have him finally at Mercedes, lured him away from McLaren and Audi. So he’s very good.”