Third place at Iowa ties season-best for Hunter-Reay (VIDEO)

By Kyle LavigneJul 10, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Prior to Sunday’s Iowa Corn Indy 300, Ryan Hunter-Reay’s 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series campaign could be described with such words as disappointing, difficult, challenging, and troublesome.

Brief highlights in the otherwise tough year include a fourth-place finish at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and a third-place at the INDYCAR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, but otherwise, Hunter-Reay’s season has featured eight finishes of 11th or worse, including three DNFs.

However, a strong history at Iowa Speedway, highlighted by three wins, left room for optimism ahead of Sunday’s 300-lap outing, and Hunter-Reay was able to deliver on that optimism.

Starting 15th, Hunter-Reay was on the move from the outset, climbing all the way up to seventh in the opening stint. He then cracked the top five just after lap 100.

Although he couldn’t quite muster the speed to challenge for the win, Hunter-Reay battled with the leaders the rest of the race and ended up in third at the end to match his best result of the season.

Speaking to NBCSN’s Katie Hargitt afterward, Hunter-Reay explained that he and the No. 28 DHL Andretti Autosport team made a slew of changes to the chassis to improve its handling and speed, and their changes paid big dividends.

“We made a ton of changes. Credit to this team. When I got here it was so loose,” Hunter-Reay explained. “We made some changes. Only (one hour and 15 minutes) of practice. Made the most of it. Made the most for warmup and the race. Had too little front wing. But we got it dialed in there. I had the car that I needed, finally.”

Hunter-Reay added that it was nice to be fighting at the front again. “It was fun. Nice to be back on the podium. Great for DHL, Andretti Autosport and the 28 team. We’ve had two or three podiums. We just need the momentum,” he finished.

Hunter-Reay now sits 14th in the championship standings, 23 points behind tenth-place Max Chilton.

Tech insight: Reconfiguring IndyCars for Iowa (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJul 10, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

During Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300 pre-race show, NBCSN pit reporter and technical insider Jon Beekhuis provided an insight into how big of a challenge it is to change over the configurations from the Road America permanent road course, the Verizon IndyCar Series’ longest track on the calendar at 4.014 miles, to the Iowa Speedway bullring, the shortest on the calendar at 0.894 of a mile.

It’s worth noting that in one lap of Road America, at over one minute and 40 seconds for a lap time, you can complete five and a half laps at Iowa – where lap times are just 17 seconds per lap.

Watch the video above for a further analysis. The configuration changes again this weekend, as the series heads from the Iowa bullring back to the final street course season of the year in Toronto, which measures just under 1.9 miles.


Wolff wants Mercedes DTM driver Lucas Auer to get F1 test

By Luke SmithJul 10, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Mercedes motorsport chief Toto Wolff hopes to see Lucas Auer in a Formula 1 test in the near future following a strong start to the DTM season.

Auer, 22, abandoned a strong single-seater junior career to move into DTM in 2015 with Mercedes, taking his first victory at the Lausitzring last year.

The Austrian driver won two of the first three races of the 2017 DTM season to move into an early championship lead, and is just two points behind points front-runner Mattias Ekström after the most recent round at the Norisring.

Auer has been linked with a future Force India F1 test given the team shares a sponsor, BWT, with his DTM car, and Wolff hopes that he will get an opportunity soon.

“Lucas obviously is the guy to beat this year in DTM, the only one that is currently in the top in DTM,” Wolff told NBCSN in Friday’s edition of Paddock Pass.

“Hopefully we’ll see him soon in a test.”

Auer would be eligible to take part in the F1 young driver test planned for the beginning of August following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Wolff also confirmed that Auer’s Mercedes DTM colleague Edoardo Mortara has been working with the F1 team in its simulator, having jumped ship from Audi at the end of last year.

“Edo is working with the F1 team in the simulator also and is doing a good job,” Wolff said.

“I’m very happy that we have him finally at Mercedes, lured him away from McLaren and Audi. So he’s very good.”

Haas matches debut F1 season points total after nine races in 2017

By Luke SmithJul 10, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Romain Grosjean’s sixth-place finish in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix saw Haas match its score from its debut Formula 1 season after just nine rounds of the 2017 campaign.

NASCAR team co-owner Gene Haas took his eponymous F1 operation onto the grid in 2016, with Grosjean scoring all 29 of its points across the 21-race campaign.

Haas has made yet more progress through 2017, enjoying its first double-points finish earlier this year as Grosjean and new teammate Kevin Magnussen both impressed.

Grosjean enjoyed a perfect race in Austria on Sunday to finish sixth, trailing only the Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull drivers to win the midfield battle for Haas.

“It was pretty strong, really strong first lap,” Grosjean told NBCSN. “I was P4, enjoyed that for a little bit, but then Lewis [Hamilton] passed me.

“[I] focused on Perez, keeping him behind, and we pushed hard all the way, that’s the racing we like, hammering it down. Finished a bit tired but that’s what we love.

“It was a great race, great job from the guys, happy with the car all weekend long. There are a few things we need to improve clearly, but happy with that.

“We were the best of the rest. We won ‘Formula 1 Grand Prix 2′!”

The result saw Haas move on to 29 points in the constructors’ championship after just nine races, with the American team now sitting just four shy of Toro Rosso in sixth place.

Ferrari chairman wants to see more commitment from Raikkonen

By Luke SmithJul 10, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Ferrari chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne wants to see more commitment from Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen as discussions regarding the Finn’s future continue.

Raikkonen is out of contract with Ferrari at the end of the year and has struggled to match Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel’s form so far this season.

While Vettel has claimed three wins and four further podium finishes to lead the F1 drivers’ championship by 20 points, Raikkonen has just two top-threes under his belt, giving him less than half his teammate’s score.

Speaking in the Red Bull Ring paddock ahead of Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, Marchionne sent a warning to Raikkonen about his form, questioning his desire.

“I think Kimi has got to show a higher level of commitment to the process,” Marchionne said, as quoted by Reuters.

“There are days when I think he’s a bit of a laggard, but we’ll see.

“I am going to talk to him today, we’ll see what happens.”

Raikkonen finished Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix in fifth place, 20 seconds back from race-winner Valtteri Bottas as Vettel took P2 to extend his championship lead.

Raikkonen’s future has been a hot topic for a number of seasons, but Ferrari has opted to retain him alongside Vettel for the past three years on a rolling 12-month deal.