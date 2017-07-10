Wolff wants Mercedes DTM driver Lucas Auer to get F1 test

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Mercedes motorsport chief Toto Wolff hopes to see Lucas Auer in a Formula 1 test in the near future following a strong start to the DTM season.

Auer, 22, abandoned a strong single-seater junior career to move into DTM in 2015 with Mercedes, taking his first victory at the Lausitzring last year.

The Austrian driver won two of the first three races of the 2017 DTM season to move into an early championship lead, and is just two points behind points front-runner Mattias Ekström after the most recent round at the Norisring.

Auer has been linked with a future Force India F1 test given the team shares a sponsor, BWT, with his DTM car, and Wolff hopes that he will get an opportunity soon.

“Lucas obviously is the guy to beat this year in DTM, the only one that is currently in the top in DTM,” Wolff told NBCSN in Friday’s edition of Paddock Pass.

“Hopefully we’ll see him soon in a test.”

Auer would be eligible to take part in the F1 young driver test planned for the beginning of August following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Wolff also confirmed that Auer’s Mercedes DTM colleague Edoardo Mortara has been working with the F1 team in its simulator, having jumped ship from Audi at the end of last year.

“Edo is working with the F1 team in the simulator also and is doing a good job,” Wolff said.

“I’m very happy that we have him finally at Mercedes, lured him away from McLaren and Audi. So he’s very good.”

