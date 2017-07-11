Getty Images

F1 Group slams Silverstone organizers’ contract break

By Tony DiZinnoJul 11, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

The Formula 1 Group held back no words in slamming the British Racing Drivers Club, who run Silverstone, breaking its contract with Formula 1 following the 2019 British Grand Prix.

Silverstone announced its break this morning citing escalating costs of hosting the race, which they claim is not sustainable long-term for the track.

But the F1 Group decried the break as a selfish act to “posture and position themselves,” and that takes the eyes off this week’s British Grand Prix (times for the weekend here) and puts it on the politics of the race itself.

“The week leading up to the British Grand Prix should be a week of great celebration for F1 and Silverstone,” said the F1 Group statement.

“We deeply regret that Silverstone has chosen instead to use this week to posture and position themselves and invoke a break clause that will take effect in three years’ time.

“We offered to extend the current deadlines in order to focus on everything that is great about Silverstone and Formula 1.

“Regretfully the Silverstone management has chosen to look for a short-term advantage to benefit their position.

“Our focus is still to preserve the British Grand Prix. We will carry on negotiating with the promoter in good faith and in private to reach a fair and equitable solution.”

Penske, Acura DPi program formally confirmed

By Tony DiZinnoJul 11, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

After months of speculation and anticipation, Team Penske’s return to top flight sports car racing has been made official on Tuesday.

The Penske and Acura Daytona Prototype international (DPi) program will premiere in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car effort.

The full release is below.

Acura Motorsports today announced it will join forces with Team Penske to field a prototype effort in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.  The program will include a pair of new Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype International (DPi) entries, fielded under the legendary Team Penske banner.

The official competition debut will take place at the season-opening Rolex 24 in January, 2018.  Testing of the Acura DPi will begin soon, with a formal unveiling of the ARX-05 slated for Monterey Car Week in August.  The driver lineup will be announced at a future date.

“Roger Penske is already an important part of the Acura family as one of our great Acura dealers, and now it is a thrill to have him as part of the Acura Motorsports family as well,” said Jon Ikeda, Acura senior vice president and general manager.  “We look forward to building on the success of the race-winning NSX GT3 program, and couldn’t be more thrilled to return to the prototype category of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a partner like Team Penske.”

“We are excited to join forces with the Honda Performance Development family and represent the Acura brand with two prototypes starting in 2018,” said Team Penske Founder Roger Penske.  “Sports car racing has been an integral part of Team Penske’s heritage, from our first race at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1966 to running the American Le Mans Series in the late 2000s.  Reviving a Team Penske sports car program has always been a goal for us, but to do so required strong and successful partners like Honda and Acura. It’s great to extend our relationship from the dealership to the race track and we are excited to come back to IMSA and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.”

The Acura ARX-05 [Acura Racing eXperimental, generation 5] is the latest in a line of endurance prototypes to be fielded by the company dating back to 1991, just five years after the 1986 launch of the Acura brand.  Based on the very successful ORECA 07 chassis, the new ARX-05 prototype features Acura-specific bodywork and utilizes the race-proven, production-based Acura AR35TT twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine.

The multi-year program will be administered by Honda Performance Development, the racing arm for both Acura Motorsports and Honda Racing in North America.

“We had a very spirited competition with Team Penske during our previous ALMS Acura prototype programs, and we are looking forward to working with, instead of against, Team Penske as the ideal partner for our return to the prototype ranks,” said Art St. Cyr, HPD president.  “We also had a great deal of success together in CART and IndyCar competition, and Team Penske’s overall record in all forms of racing is unrivaled in our sport.”

The Acura ARX-05 will add to a rich legacy of Acura sports car racing campaigns and championships, including the 1991-93 IMSA Camel Lights manufacturer and driver championships; 50 IMSA and American Le Mans Series class or overall race victories [through Watkins Glen 2017]; and the 2009 American Le Mans Series manufacturer, driver and team championships in both the LMP1 and LMP2 classes.

Acura Motorsports currently campaigns the Acura NSX GT3 in the IMSA GTD category with Michael Shank Racing – where it has already won IMSA GTD races at Detroit and Watkins Glen this season – as well as with Real Time Racing in the Pirelli World Challenge GT division.

One of the most recognizable names in motorsports, Team Penske has scored victories in nearly every series in which the team has competed. With more than 460 major race wins and 29 national championships, including 14 in INDYCAR and 10 in sports car competition, Team Penske is among the most successful teams in the history of professional sports.

More than 30 years after first winning at the highest levels of sports car racing, Team Penske returned to its roots with a successful LMP2-class effort in the American Le Mans Series from 2005-08, winning class championships between 2006 and 2008.

HPD was affiliated with Team Penske in Championship Auto Racing Teams Competition (CART) in 2000 and 2001.  The partnership resulted in 10 race wins, two drivers’ championships (both for Gil de Ferran), and the 2001 CART Manufacturers’ Championship.

More recently, during the single-supplier era in IndyCar Series competition, Penske and HPD combined for two Indianapolis 500 victories (Sam Hornish Jr. in 2006 and Helio Castroneves in 2009), plus the drivers’ title for Hornish in 2006.

Born out of founder Hugues de Chaunac’s passion for racing, ORECA began life in 1972 and has visited Victory Circle in a variety of motorsports disciplines, ranging from prototype endurance events to open-wheel to touring car and rallycross competition.  Teams using ORECA chassis have won more than 350 races, to go with more than 40 national and international titles.

Based on the “J35” family of engines found in Acura RDX, MDX, RLX and TLX production vehicles, the Acura AR35TT engine to be used in the ARX-05 was initially adapted for racing in a joint effort between HPD and Honda R&D Americas.  Used in a variety of prototype chassis, the engine has powered class winners at the 12 Hours of Sebring (2011-13); the 24 Hours of Le Mans and LMP2 World Endurance Championship (2012); the American Le Mans Series LMP2 titles (2012-13); and the overall winners at the Rolex 24, 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans in 2016.

Silverstone announces British GP contract break after 2019

By Tony DiZinnoJul 11, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

With mounting costs to run the race, the organizers at Silverstone have decided to activate a break clause in its contract following the 2019 British Grand Prix.

The British Racing Drivers Club (BRDC) has been saddled with a steadily increasing contract over the years from its most recent contract it completed with past F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.

This year, it pays F1 £17m to stage the race, with that fee set to rise to £27m by 2026 when the current deal ends.

In a statement released Tuesday, the organizers said they hope to renegotiate with F1’s new owners Liberty Media to bring that cost down to host the event.

But otherwise, if no deal can be reached, it leaves the future of the British Grand Prix in doubt beyond 2019, as another circuit would have to step up in its stead.

“This decision has been taken because it is not financially viable for us to deliver the British Grand Prix under the terms of our current contract,” BRDC chairman John Grant said in a statement.

“We sustained losses of £2.8m in 2015 and £4.8m in 2016, and we expect to lose a similar amount this year. We have reached the tipping point where we can no longer let our passion for the sport rule our heads.

“It would not only risk the very future of Silverstone and the BRDC, but also the British motorsport community that depends on us.”

“Our hope is that an agreement can still be reached, so that we can ensure a sustainable and financially viable future for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone for many years to come.”

The full statement is linked here.

Beyond F1, Silverstone also hosts the traditional curtain raiser of the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series in April, and this year adds MotoGP to its slate on August 27 in the first year of a deal that also includes a 2018 option.

BMW confirms season five Formula E works role with Andretti team

By Tony DiZinnoJul 11, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT

Just as Audi formally confirmed its works status within the FIA Formula E Championship last week and will take over the name of ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport from season four of the electric open-wheel championship, BMW has now done the same on Tuesday morning to confirm its works status and name takeover of the MS Amlin Andretti operation.

BMW and Andretti have enjoyed a technical partnership and by season five of the series, set for 2018-2019, BMW will build an all new powertrain as the works entry into the championship.

JF Thormann, Andretti executive vice president, told my colleague Luke Smith at the Hong Kong season opener in October 2016 the partnership was a “match made in heaven.”

BMW confirmed it would be a works entry in the fifth season back in April, but didn’t specify its team partnership, although it was anticipated it would continue with Michael Andretti’s Andretti Autosport operation.

“Through our involvement in Formula E, we are addressing the development towards sustainable and emission-free mobility in the automobile industry and are also making a contribution to the brand’s progression to BMW iNEXT,” said Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development.

“This project is thoroughly driven by technology. We are using Formula E as a development laboratory, operating under the unique conditions that prevail in motor racing – with very unique demands and opportunities.

“The borders between production and motor racing development are more blurred at BMW i Motorsport than in any other project. The result is a technology transfer on a whole new level. We are certainly confident that the BMW Group will benefit greatly from the experience gained in the field of electrotechnology during this project.”

Jens Marquardt, BMW Motorsport Director, added, “The series represents a completely new challenge for us – a challenge we are happy to take on together with Andretti Formula E. Andretti is the ideal partner for this mission. The name needs no introduction in international motor racing. Our cooperation is already working very well, and we look forward to taking the next steps together.”

Michael Andretti said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with BMW i and serve as BMW’s official Formula E works team beginning in Season 5. The ongoing collaboration between BMW and Andretti Formula E has provided a strong foundation for BMW’s entry as an official manufacturer. We look forward to running BMW’s first all-electric racing drivetrain and competing for the Formula E Championship. BMW is leading the automotive future with the BMW i line and their innovation in electric car technology. I couldn’t pick a more prestigious or historic manufacturer to work with in Formula E.”

The Qualcomm New York City ePrix runs this weekend, where the pair of MS Amlin Andretti entries driven by Robin Frijns and Antonio Felix da Costa look to get back in the points after a tough weekend in Berlin.

Andretti Autosport’s four-car IndyCar team runs the Honda Indy Toronto (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC) this weekend.

British Grand Prix live across CNBC, NBC Sports App this weekend

By Tony DiZinnoJul 11, 2017, 8:52 AM EDT

Formula 1 completes another back-to-back run of races with this weekend’s British Grand Prix from Silverstone, coming a week after the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend.

CNBC will air live TV coverage of both qualifying and the race, with all sessions being broadcast live on the NBC Sports app. NBCSN air FP2 on same day delay and re-air qualifying on Saturday.

Race day coverage begins live on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on CNBC, with qualifying being shown on Saturday live at 8 a.m. ET on CNBC.

Second practice will be shown live on the NBC Sports app from 8 a.m. ET on Friday before being replayed on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET.

FP1 and FP3 will also be live on the NBC Sports app on Friday at 4 a.m. ET and Saturday at 5 a.m. ET respectively.

The ebb and flow of the 2017 Formula 1 season continued in Austria as, like in Russia, Valtteri Bottas stormed to a decisive victory courtesy of an excellent start and a brilliant defense against Sebastian Vettel. It has moved Bottas into serious championship discussion, just 15 points behind his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton now sits 20 points behind championship leader Vettel, who has gained 14 points on Hamilton over the last four races and finished ahead of him at Monaco, Azerbaijan and Austria. The fourth race in that stretch though was Canada.

As Canada was a happy hunting ground for Hamilton – he banked his sixth Canadian Grand Prix victory there last month – so too is his home country of Great Britain, where he’s enjoyed a lot of recent success.

Hamilton won his first British Grand Prix in epic style in the rain in 2008, and has added three straight wins here the last three years, giving him four overall at Silverstone.

With Nico Rosberg having won in 2013, it’s been since 2012 since a driver from a team other than Mercedes has won here – that was Mark Webber for Red Bull.

Vettel’s lone win at Silverstone came in 2009 with Red Bull. Ferrari, meanwhile, hasn’t won in Silverstone since 2011 with Fernando Alonso.

Beyond Hamilton, Vettel and Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen is the only other active British Grand Prix winner in the field – he won in his 2007 World Championship season with Ferrari – but he hasn’t looked a winner much of this year.

Among others to watch, Max Verstappen was second here last year but is mired in a rut of five DNFs in seven races, while teammate Daniel Ricciardo looks to grow his podium streak to six races in a row. He was third at Silverstone in 2014.

Bottas posted an incredible 14th to second place run in 2014 here with Williams, and looked a potential winner the next year before Williams misfired on his and Felipe Massa’s strategy, and both drivers fell off the podium to fourth and fifth.

Jolyon Palmer is the other British driver in the field, racing on home soil, but the Renault driver is yet to score a point this season. Doing so at Silverstone would be a good result for the sophomore who’s finished 11th, one spot outside the points, on numerous occasions this year.

Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:

  • Practice 1: Friday, July 14, 4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 2: Friday, July 14, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 2 (Replay): Friday, July 14, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Practice 3: Saturday, July 15, 5 a.m.-6 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Qualifying: Saturday, July 15, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (CNBC)
  • Qualifying (Replay): Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Pre-Race: Sunday, July 16, 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (CNBC)
  • Race: Sunday, July 16, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (CNBC)
  • Post-Race: Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (CNBC)

The next race is the Hungarian Grand Prix, on July 30.