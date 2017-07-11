‘F1 Live’ London event to feature car demo, education, music

Ahead of this week’s British Grand Prix, Formula 1 is taking to the heart of London first for a new “F1 Live” event that features a mix of drivers, education and live music.
New F1 owners Liberty Media have sought greater fan engagement as part of its longer term strategy and such an event like this, to be held in Trafalgar Square with a car parade in Whitehall, seems to match those goals.
Alas, the F1 Schools and Innovation Showcase will run from noon to 4 p.m. before the F1 Live London Show and Parade from 5:30 to 9 p.m. F1 will stream the event both on its website and its YouTube page.
The Schools and Innovation Showcase is designed to help children, young adults, teachers and parents learn about F1 careers and opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). These type of events are common in the U.S. as a couple manufacturers in sports cars and occasionally drivers in IndyCar have helped to teach the next generation about these skills, but not so much in F1.
That’s the precursor before the F1 Live London Show and Parade, with both show cars and live action to take place along with live music.
“F1 Live London is the most striking example yet of Formula 1’s evolution this year,” Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at F1 said in a release. “We feel there is no better way to celebrate the exciting season we have had so far than to have this landmark event in London on the eve of the British Grand Prix. This is all about giving our fans the opportunity to get closer to the teams, cars and drivers they love.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan added, “F1 Live London is a brilliant opportunity to show young people in our city that learning about science and engineering can provide them with fantastic careers, and can be great fun. It will also bring fans of all ages and backgrounds together to celebrate a sport they are passionate about and in which Britain is a world leader.”
The FIA Formula E Championship, which held races in London’s Battersea Park as well as a street demo itself earlier in its history, couldn’t resist the opportunity to note it’s been on London’s streets before.
Formula 1 completes another back-to-back run of races with this weekend’s British Grand Prix from Silverstone, coming a week after the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend.
CNBC will air live TV coverage of both qualifying and the race, with all sessions being broadcast live on the NBC Sports app. NBCSN air FP2 on same day delay and re-air qualifying on Saturday.
Race day coverage begins live on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on CNBC, with qualifying being shown on Saturday live at 8 a.m. ET on CNBC.
Second practice will be shown live on the NBC Sports app from 8 a.m. ET on Friday before being replayed on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET.
FP1 and FP3 will also be live on the NBC Sports app on Friday at 4 a.m. ET and Saturday at 5 a.m. ET respectively.
The ebb and flow of the 2017 Formula 1 season continued in Austria as, like in Russia, Valtteri Bottas stormed to a decisive victory courtesy of an excellent start and a brilliant defense against Sebastian Vettel. It has moved Bottas into serious championship discussion, just 15 points behind his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton now sits 20 points behind championship leader Vettel, who has gained 14 points on Hamilton over the last four races and finished ahead of him at Monaco, Azerbaijan and Austria. The fourth race in that stretch though was Canada.
As Canada was a happy hunting ground for Hamilton – he banked his sixth Canadian Grand Prix victory there last month – so too is his home country of Great Britain, where he’s enjoyed a lot of recent success.
Hamilton won his first British Grand Prix in epic style in the rain in 2008, and has added three straight wins here the last three years, giving him four overall at Silverstone.
With Nico Rosberg having won in 2013, it’s been since 2012 since a driver from a team other than Mercedes has won here – that was Mark Webber for Red Bull.
Vettel’s lone win at Silverstone came in 2009 with Red Bull. Ferrari, meanwhile, hasn’t won in Silverstone since 2011 with Fernando Alonso.
Beyond Hamilton, Vettel and Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen is the only other active British Grand Prix winner in the field – he won in his 2007 World Championship season with Ferrari – but he hasn’t looked a winner much of this year.
Among others to watch, Max Verstappen was second here last year but is mired in a rut of five DNFs in seven races, while teammate Daniel Ricciardo looks to grow his podium streak to six races in a row. He was third at Silverstone in 2014.
Bottas posted an incredible 14th to second place run in 2014 here with Williams, and looked a potential winner the next year before Williams misfired on his and Felipe Massa’s strategy, and both drivers fell off the podium to fourth and fifth.
Jolyon Palmer is the other British driver in the field, racing on home soil, but the Renault driver is yet to score a point this season. Doing so at Silverstone would be a good result for the sophomore who’s finished 11th, one spot outside the points, on numerous occasions this year.
Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:
Practice 1: Friday, July 14, 4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
Practice 2: Friday, July 14, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
Practice 2 (Replay): Friday, July 14, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Practice 3: Saturday, July 15, 5 a.m.-6 a.m. ET (Streaming)
Qualifying: Saturday, July 15, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (CNBC)
Qualifying (Replay): Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Pre-Race: Sunday, July 16, 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (CNBC)
Race: Sunday, July 16, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (CNBC)
Post-Race: Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (CNBC)
The next race is the Hungarian Grand Prix, on July 30.
This weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC) isn’t James Hinchcliffe’s 100th Verizon IndyCar Series start – that came last weekend at Iowa Speedway – but it is an excellent opportunity for him to pick up an elusive first win on home soil.
Consider street courses have been where Hinchcliffe and the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team has excelled most this season and you have a recipe, in theory, for more success.
Hinchcliffe has started third, fourth and fifth in the four previous street races this year and has led all 47 laps he has this season in three of those four.
He could well have won at St. Petersburg if not for an ill-timed yellow flag, did win at Long Beach and then rebounded from a first-lap spin at Detroit race one to bank his second podium of the year there.
A nice third place last year, in third courtesy of both pace (qualified sixth) and luck (got a lucky yellow) saw him on the podium for the first time in his home race and only fueled the desire to go two better this time around.
“Obviously this is on the top of the list of races we want to win,” Hinchcliffe told NBC Sports. “We got a bit of a taste of it last year, which made us that much hungrier. In the past we had horrible luck. Last year wasn’t just pure pace; we did have a lucky yellow.
“Street courses have been our strength by a significant margin this year. We haven’t been outside top five in quals, and St. Pete would have been a podium if not for the yellow. This track is very different to those. Always has been. Being good at Detroit doesn’t necessarily mean you’re good here. Hopefully you have a good handle on it.”
Hinchcliffe’s season overall has been plagued by bad luck and has seen him drop from a top-three points position down to 12th entering the weekend, which isn’t entirely representative of his pace.
Despite an 8.6 average grid position, Hinchcliffe only has five top-10 results all year – and just two of them in the last eight races after opening ninth, first and sixth out of the gate.
One of them came last week at Iowa, in 10th, which wasn’t bad and something of a nice course correction after getting taken out at both Indianapolis and Texas and having a late race mechanical issue at Detroit race two.
It also featured a highlight reel moment as Hinchcliffe split the gap in a three-wide move getting around Tony Kanaan and Charlie Kimball, a pair of Chip Ganassi Racing Teams drivers. On reflection, Hinchcliffe said the hair-raising move might not have been the smartest.
“It wasn’t my smartest move!” Hinchcliffe laughed. “I tried to make it happen for a while. But big credit to Charlie, who gave us both room.
“I’d been stuck behind TK, and it was kind of a desperate move, but I was lucky we got out of it. It’s one of those things where you chalk it up to experience and move on all good!”
Understandably, the home race for Hinchcliffe packs a year’s worth of pressure and anticipation to perform ahead of his home fans. But just as Hinchcliffe was drawn to the series as a young fan at the Honda Indy in the 1990s, he fully understands the magnitude of being the hometown hero in the motorsports mad country of Canada, and he embraces how important it is to give back.
“Luckily I’m far enough into my career and have done it enough times that I know what’s expected of me, and how to handle the situation in general,” he said. “It’s always exciting to come home. This race made me fall in love with IndyCar and for me it’s a privilege to race in it.
“I think what works really well is having a good team of people. I’m not good at saying no – I want to do everything – so between the team and Fi (Hewitson, Hinchcliffe’s assistant) we have a good support system that helps me out and keeps us on schedule.”
Hinchcliffe’s philanthropic work is also on display during the Honda Indy weekend thanks to his Honda Canada relationship and its partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Canada. Hinchcliffe explains:
“I get to do a lot of different things throughout this week. But the thing I look forward to the most is with Honda Canada and Make-A-Wish. We do a lot for the organization, we bring a group of kids to the track, and I spend some time with them.
“It’s always the most rewarding thing. There’s no group you’ll get more inspiration from. It’s such a special thing to be a part of that, and give a bit back to those kids
“What we do with the (firesuit) is we put it up at the Honda world exhibit, and then the race suit I race with, that one gets auctioned off. You do every bit you can to help the cause.”
This will be Hinchcliffe’s seventh start in the Honda Indy after past runnings there in Formula Atlantic and Indy Lights previously. His first Honda Indy race, in 2011, came in his rookie season where there was the beginning of the changing of the guard among Canadians – NBCSN IndyCar analyst Paul Tracy made his final Toronto start and Alex Tagliani made it three Canadians in the field.
That season stands out as one of Hinchcliffe’s ultimate highlights in his 100-start career, because of the magnitude of what it meant going forward to him.
“Certainly winning rookie-of-the-year in 2011 is one of the highlights of my career,” he reflected. “You only get one shot at that, and we missed St. Pete, and we weren’t sure if we’d make it to Brazil and Japan. Both were last-minute deals.
“But we got the result the last race of the season. That was a big rookie class (JR Hildebrand, Charlie Kimball, Ana Beatriz, James Jakes, Sebastian Saavedra). There five other full-time guys. It was a huge achievement.”
Back to this year, Hinchcliffe is confident the luck will turn for the No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda as it heads into the final six races of 2017.
“If we keep doing what we’re doing, and not to try do more, or engineer ourselves out of a good place past what we’re capable of doing; we should get these results. We’d done pretty well all season. The results should come back. We didn’t have anything go wrong at Iowa… so it’s nice to not have that hanging over our heads. Keep executing on Sundays and we’ll be back.”
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has completed its lone back-to-back stretch of the 2017 season, as it restarts from the post-Le Mans break from the start of June to the start of July. A few thoughts to follow from the action thus far:
CADILLAC NOT YET DEFEATED, BUT COMPETITION IS CLOSE
That Action Express Racing with both its No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing and No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing entries kept the thus far perfect run of victories for the Cadillac DPi-V.R alive – now seven-for-seven overall with just three Prototype races to play – spoke more to overall team fortitude and determination rather than outright pace with each lineup breaking through at Watkins Glen International and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, respectively.
The competition was proven to be closer here than it was in the opening rounds of the season, with the reasoning the other cars have found more in the way of in-season development and, crucially, the Balance of Performance has not been in Cadillac’s favor. Yet Cadillac has continued to win in spite of the challenges they’ve faced throughout the season, which speaks to their team efforts.
At the Glen, with the otherwise dominant No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac resigned to a spectating role playing catch-up with first lap suspension damage costing them laps, and the No. 31 Cadillac later sent to the rear of the field for a drive-time violation for third driver Filipe Albuquerque, the No. 5 Cadillac picked up the slack with Joao Barbosa’s slightly more experienced hand winning out in traffic over the equally determined, but defeated, Stephen Simpson in the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson “banana boat.”
Late rain and final pit stops at CTMP brought the No. 85 car behind the No. 31 Cadillac of Dane Cameron and Eric Curran, and the defending championship winning team held on despite a car with a pace disadvantage. Yes, like at the Glen, the No. 10 Cadillac was out of contention – Jordan Taylor sustained an unfortunate collision with his Corvette Racing teammate Tommy Milner in the No. 4 Corvette C7.R – but it shouldn’t detract from this team finally breaking through after a tough season defending its title.
The No. 85 car has been the closest to beating the Cadillacs, for sure, but successive podiums from the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P and No. 2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPi have seen the other two DPi manufacturers on the podium, and in the right pair of hands, the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217 Gibson looks a decent bet too.
ESM was unlucky at Watkins Glen with a car that was clearly fast, but hit hard with penalties before retiring. It’s been a whirlwind couple weeks for that team with Ed Brown’s retirement from prototype racing before being sidelined due to back surgery, then Pipo Derani winning the pole one week in the No. 2 car before getting shifted to the No. 22 car the next week.
The scoreboard reads 7-0 Cadillacs in favor of everyone else but the “why” they’re on top reveals a much closer level of competition than merely the stats would indicate.
JDC-MILLER’S “BANANA BOAT” ROCKING THE BOAT OF PLANNED FORM
The fact a lineup of one full pro (Simpson) and two burgeoning ones (Misha Goikhberg and Chris Miller) has almost been able to almost topple two title-winning lineups – in its first year in the top class, with an entirely new car, mind you – spoke volumes of the John Church-led team’s preparation. Those who have seen JDC’s title-winning success in the junior open-wheel ranks shouldn’t be surprised, and it’s been the best pleasant surprise of the IMSA season.
At the Glen, Simpson’s pass for the lead on Barbosa with just over 20 minutes remaining was as breathtaking as it was bold, before Barbosa got him back later. The Barbosa/Christian Fittipaldi full-season pairing finally broke through with Albuquerque able to enjoy the spoils of his first U.S. win this year, a needed result for him after his Daytona disappointment.
Simpson also looked the business at CTMP, but it was Goikhberg’s weekend performance that stood out. Qualifying second in this deep a field spoke a bit to the car’s inherent strength for this circuit, but would not have been delivered if Goikhberg didn’t have the confidence to deliver the lap. He ran well over an hour in the race too, and handed the car off to Simpson well with a shot to win.
Seeing the past IMSA Prototype Challenge (formerly Lites) champion blossom into a solid number two driver at this level has been a minor revelation because he’s not as highly rated as some of the others in this category, but JDC-Miller’s success would not have happened without his growth.
DON’T FORGET THE PERFORMANCE TECH PERFECTION STILL ROLLING
The class is a shadow of its former self in its final season, but the Prototype Challenge class has still seen Brent O’Neill’s Performance Tech Motorsports team performing at its highest level yet in seven seasons in this series. At CTMP, despite losing time in the pits for repairs after hitting a tire, the crew executed the repairs to ensure Pato O’Ward made that time up and still brought home a victory, the sixth in a row for O’Ward and James French in the team’s No. 38 Oreca FLM09 (with Kyle Masson part of the winning lineup at the Glen).
O’Neill is in a tough spot as he plans for the team’s next step. The performance shown this year – French has five poles from six races and the team has won all six races with only two races remaining in the class’ history (Road America and Road Atlanta) – has showcased what the team can do. But it’s going to require a significant financial uptick in budget – north of $2 million for a season in 2018, so perhaps double the current PC budget – for a move to an LMP2-spec chassis as the PC cars become obsolete.
It’s easy to overlook the “little guys” of the sport as manufacturers and top privateer teams make up the bulk of the grid, but oftentimes it’s the heart and passion from the smaller teams that ingests a lot of extra blood into a championship. The Performance Tech season to date has been a bright spot in a down year for the venerable, but overdue to be retired, PC class.
BMW’S FINAL HALF SURGE
For a year and a half it looked like BMW Team RLL couldn’t buy a break with its heavier M6 GTLM but the winds of change (one could say somewhat Balance of Performance-assisted) have swept through the camp the last two races.
BMW hadn’t won a race in the GT Le Mans class since September 2015, the now final win for the Z4 GTE at Circuit of The Americas. It’s now won back-to-back races in as many weeks with the M6, the first and second wins for the car as the second half of its final season begins before the M8 comes to life next year.
A final caution aided Alexander Sims at Watkins Glen to consolidate his fuel strategy in the No. 25 car he shared with Bill Auberlen. Auberlen then added this first win in the M6 to the first win in the Z4 (2013) and first win in the M3 (2009) among recent BMW GTE spec cars.
“I am extremely proud of this team,” Bobby Rahal said after the Watkins Glen win. “It was a tough fight today with the win not assured until that last yellow helped us with fuel mileage. Alexander and Bill did a great job, but it could have equaling been John and Martin’s day if now for an errant piece of a competitor’s car puncturing the radiator.”
The John Edwards and Martin Tomczyk pairing finally got a result of their own in CTMP, coming second in their No. 24 BMW to the sister No. 25 car, which completed a two-week sweep and brought them to within three points of Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen for the class championship lead in the No. 3 Corvette C7.R.
INTENSE GTLM TITLE FIGHT DEVELOPING
Garcia and Magnussen are driving as well as ever in spite of being in the oldest car in class – the C7.R now in its fourth year – and with refuelling restrictor changes having hamstrung this team on the BoP side of the equation. Corvette’s made a habit of winning when their backs are against the wall and how this pairing will battle the rest of the way with five races remaining: Lime Rock, Road America, VIR, Monterey and Road Atlanta, will be interesting to watch.
They’re three points ahead of Sims and Auberlen (182-179), while the pair of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GTs (Dirk Mueller and Joey Hand on 172 and Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe on 169) are still perfectly within striking range with a win and a bit of bad luck elsewhere.
Porsche’s looked the business too with its new mid-engined Porsche 911 RSR but at 23 points back, it’d take a lot to go right for Dirk Werner and Patrick Pilet to leapfrog up the order. A spate of late-race puncture and engine issues have taken both the Nos. 911 and 912 cars out of contention, limiting the overall results for them.
Bad luck sees the second Corvette of Milner and Oliver Gavin just sixth in points, 33 behind their teammates. Their inadvertent win and the No. 3 car’s unfortunate loss at Long Beach – and the 18-point swing that went with it – looms larger every race.
THE NO. 93 ACURA, 63 FERRARIS HIT THEIR STRIDE IN GTD
The hottest pairings in GT Daytona are without question the No. 93 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 of Andy Lally and Katherine Legge and the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 of Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen.
The Lally/Legge pairing won their second straight race in a blaze of patriotic glory at the Glen, and followed it up with their third straight podium by coming second at CTMP. Nielsen and Balzan have rebounded perfectly from their engine issues at Daytona with six straight podiums, albeit no wins, to have moved into the title lead by eight points (203-195) over Jeroen Bleekemolen and Ben Keating, who’ve hit a rough patch since June with three tough races in their No. 33 Riley Motorsports-Team AMG Mercedes AMG-GT3. Lally and Legge are third in points, 24 back, with a title not impossible to fathom but with the top two needing to both hit trouble to make it a more realistic prospect.
It’s the No. 57 Stevenson Motorsports Audi R8 LMS that finally broke through this weekend at CTMP though, ending respective winless droughts for the talented American pair of Lawson Aschenbach and Andrew Davis. The win was made even more special as it was in tribute to a crew member, Dexter Johnson, they’ve lost recently, and also capped off Stevenson’s banner weekend where its new Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R won the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge race on Saturday.
OTHER NOTES
Team Penske’s sports car program seems due to be announced shortly and once the cat finally, officially comes out of the bag there it will end the worst-kept secret in sports car racing the last year or so.
IMSA ramps up for Road America next month as that’s the traditional “state of the series” venue, where schedules and other business-of-racing topics are presented to key stakeholders. Lime Rock Park is next in a couple weeks but sees only the WeatherTech Championship GT classes and the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge on site.
Despite sixth and seventh place finishes, the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac team still leads Prototype overall by 19 points with three races remaining. This is the first time this team has finished outside the top-five in consecutive races since coming sixth at Detroit and Watkins Glen in 2015.
Mazda Motorsports scored top-five finishes with both its cars for the second time this season at CTMP. Mazda did that twice last year, as well.
PR1/Mathiasen was unlucky to end how it did with David Ostella turned over at the end of the race, but fortunately the Canadian was OK. Co-driver Nick Boulle impressed all weekend, qualifying ahead of Tom Long’s Mazda in his Prototype debut and only 1.8 seconds off the pole – a handy job for the Dallas native in his third IMSA start this year, with as many different teams (Performance Tech and BAR1 in PC at Daytona and COTA). Olivier Pla and Jose Gutierrez showcased the car’s full potential a week earlier at Watkins Glen, before Gutierrez missed CTMP.
Lexus continued to progress as Sage Karam got the car’s first pole at CTMP and he and Scott Pruett finished fifth for the 3GT Racing Lexus RC F GT3 first top-five of the year. It was good to see the sister car rebuilt after Jack Hawksworth’s heavy accident in practice on Saturday.
Change Racing posted its best 2017 finish with sixth for Jeroen Mul and Corey Lewis at CTMP in the No. 16 Lamborghini Huracán GT3. After a year of cartoon anvils and bad luck chasing them around, it was a nice result for the Robby Benton-led team.
Joerg Bergmeister returned to the No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R after missing Watkins Glen; he and Patrick Lindsey ended ninth at CTMP as the Porsche continues to fight an uphill battle in the GTD class.
Turner Motorsport has delivered two solid finishes, third with Jens Klingmann and Justin Marks at Watkins Glen, then fourth with Klingmann and sprint race co-driver Bret Curtis at CTMP.
Townsend Bell and Bill Sweedler will race at Lime Rock in their No. 23 Alex Job Racing Audi R8 LMS, per Sportscar365. This comes on an off weekend for the Verizon IndyCar Series and will allow the NBCSN IndyCar analyst and his usual sports car co-driver a crack at the GT-only sprint race.
Kenton Koch swept the PC series races at CTMP for P1 Motorsports in his Ligier JS P3.
The PC series was the only additional IMSA series beyond the WeatherTech Championship and Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge at CTMP, but Watkins Glen was a different story. The story there was a heavy accident in the first Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama race there, where several drivers were sore but there weren’t serious injuries. Full results from all series, all races at the Glen and CTMP can be found here.
While Helio Castroneves celebrated victory, championship leader Scott Dixon left the Iowa Corn 300 scratching his head. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver barely cracked the top ten all day before finally ending up eighth at the checkered flag.
Dixon explained to NBCSN’s Jon Beekhuis that he and the No. 9 NTT Data Honda team simply fought handling problems all race long.
“We struggled. So loose. We beat up the right front a lot. Coming past traffic was really tough. It was a fun race. Physically very difficult. Our car was neutral, fighting it all day,” Dixon explained.
As a result of his struggles, the already close championship picture has become even closer. Dixon now leads Castroneves by a slim eight points, meaning a Castroneves victory at next week’s Honda Indy Toronto would make him the championship leader.
Pagenaud sits third, 31 points out of the lead. Their Team Penske teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden sit third and fourth, making it a Penske 2-3-4-5 in the championship at the moment, with Power 53 points behind and Newgarden 56 markers out of the lead. With Castroneves’ win, all four Penske drivers have now won a race this year.
Behind the Penske quartet, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal and Andretti Autosport’s Takuma Sato sit tied for sixth, 66 points behind the lead as the Verizon IndyCar Series heads north of the border for the Honda Indy Toronto (Sunday, July 16, 3:00 p.m. ET on CNBC).