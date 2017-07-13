Getty Images

Alonso set for Silverstone F1 grid drop after power unit change

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso is set to receive a Formula 1 grid penalty for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone after switching back to Honda’s ‘Spec 3’ power unit that he was forced to give up in Austria.

Alonso had been set to race with the upgraded Spec 3 internal combustion engine (ICE) last weekend before an issue forced McLaren to move the Spaniard back to the ‘Spec 2’ edition.

Alonso was eliminated early in Austria after being hit by Daniil Kvyat, leaving him eager to bounce back at Silverstone and try to give McLaren its second points finish of the year in a season beset by power unit troubles.

However, Alonso’s job will be made more difficult by the grid penalty, which is due to be announced by the FIA on Friday after he confirmed McLaren would be taking at least a new MGU-H for his Honda power unit.

“At the moment we will put the Spec 3 tomorrow with the new MGU-H because we don’t have an older one to run, so that is already a penalty,” Alonso said, as quoted by crash.net.

“We see how it goes tomorrow and we make the decision for Saturday if we have to take the extra penalties here.

“I don’t know what the other components are in terms of mileage, so it will not change too much to take a small penalty or a big one.

“Maybe it is better to take the big one and arrive in Hungary a little bit more safe.”

Under-fire Hamilton defends decision to miss London F1 event

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton has defended his decision to miss Formula 1’s live event in London on Wednesday, having spent some time in Greece to relax in preparation for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

F1 hit the streets of London for the first time in 13 years on Wednesday with a special showcase that featured 19 of the 20 current drivers – the exception being Hamilton.

Hamilton’s absence was notable, leading to a barrage of questions being put his way during Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of the on-track action at Silverstone.

“I’ve tried to prepare the best that I can by being very relaxed over the past few days. I’m excited for the weekend as always,” Hamilton said.

“The championship is the most important thing so coming to the home of motorsport and such an intense weekend as every year it is a must win for a British driver so I’ve tried to prepare the best I could.

“Everyone had the right to make their own decision for themselves, for me I felt that it has been an intense season so far and I needed to prepare the best way that I could for this weekend.

“The season is the most important thing for me, so that’s it.”

Hamilton was asked about the boos his name was greeted with by the crowds in London when he was announced, but the three-time world champion brushed it off.

“To be honest I didn’t really know about it. I don’t live here so I was back in Monaco first but I fly a lot longer than that for other trips and I’m usually alright and feeling pretty good,” Hamilton said.

“Right now the sole focus is on this weekend and I’ve received incredible love from the fans every single year I’m here so I’m looking forward to it again this year.”

Saavedra gets surprise call-up to SPM for Toronto, in Aleshin’s seat

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 13, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Toronto veteran Sebastian Saavedra has been called up to replace Mikhail Aleshin in the No. 7 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda this weekend, a surprise driver change ahead of this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC).

In a statement, the team said Aleshin would be on site for support but would not provide any further comment at this time. The No. 7 Lucas Oil SPM Honda will also feature AFS Racing branding and support, owing to Saavedra’s longtime supporter Gary Peterson.

“We welcome the opportunity to compete with Ric and Sam at a venue where Seb and I have had great success in the past,” Peterson said in the statement.

Aleshin was delayed getting to the last road course race at Road America last month owing to immigration issues, and Robert Wickens filled in for him in the Friday practice sessions. But Aleshin’s return occurred as of Saturday morning for that race, and for Iowa Speedway last weekend.

Saavedra, meanwhile, has one prior start this year with Juncos Racing in partnership with AFS at the Indianapolis 500. He’s also worked with the No. 7 car’s engineer, Blair Perschbacher, previously in his IndyCar career.

At Toronto, Saavedra has six past IndyCar starts from 2011 through 2015, with Conquest Racing, Dragon Racing, KV/AFS Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing. His best finish is 15th in Toronto race two, 2013.

Saavedra also has three starts there in Indy Lights competition. He won from pole for AFS/Andretti Autosport in 2009 and finished second with the same team in 2012.

SPM joins Bryan Herta Autosport, Conquest, Andretti, Dragon, KV, Ganassi and Juncos as teams Saavedra, who’s still only 27, has driven with in his career.

Interestingly, Wickens was available as there’s no DTM race this weekend and the Guelph, Ontario native was home – posting training video from a lake in Muskoka on Wednesday on his Instagram page.

Keen-eyed observers will have noticed Aleshin’s car having switched from the full SMP Racing red, white and blue livery in the past, to a red and black Lucas Oil and ARROW livery this year for Aleshin’s car.

Toro Rosso reported to FIA stewards at Silverstone over unsafe car

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT

Scuderia Toro Rosso has been reported to the FIA stewards for attempting to enter an unsafe Formula 1 car to this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

In a communication issued by the FIA on Thursday afternoon after initial scrutineering, it was confirmed that the stewards would be investigating Toro Rosso after the team tried entering Carlos Sainz Jr.’s car in an “unsafe condition”.

“During initial scrutineering car number 55 was found to have a damaged wheel tether. The scrutineers made the team Scuderia Toro Rosso aware of this and asked the team to replace it,” a technical report from the FIA reads.

“The team refused to follow the instructions of the scrutineers and therefore the technical delegate checked the damaged tether himself and found that the tether was not only damaged but also several cut fibers were knotted together.

“Therefore the team was aware of the damage tether and presented the car in an unsafe condition for scrutineering.

“In my opinion, this is a breach of Article 3.3 of the 2017 Sporting Regulations and I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

 

F1 announces new partnership with Snapchat for select races

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

Formula 1 has announced a new partnership with major digital platform Snapchat for select races across the remainder of the 2017 season.

As part of the sport’s movements to embrace more social media and new platforms, Snapchat will provide coverage of race weekends in Great Britain, Singapore, Japan, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi through the remainder of the season.

“This is the first step towards expanding our social media strategy. Right from the start, we have said we want to work with partners to bring fans closer to the amazing show that is Formula 1, an incredible mix of technology and individual talent – and Snap fits that bill,” Frank Arthofer, head of digital and new business, Formula 1.

“We need to continue to bring new fans to the sport – by reaching out to them on social media platforms with behind the scenes, fun and engaging content. Snap’s platform is one of the most popular among ‘millennials,’ a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport.”

Ben Schwerin, vice president of partnerships for Snap Inc. added: “We want to work with the most iconic sporting organizations in the world, that are beloved by our global community of passionate and highly engaged fans – and working with Formula 1 has been at the top of our wish list for a long time.

“Our goal is simple – we want to make being a fan more fun no matter where you are and Snapchat offers unique and creative ways to experience it with their closest friends.

“We are honored to be the first platform they are partnering with, and are excited to start offer their teams, partners and advertisers an opportunity to reach millions of Snapchatters around the globe.”

The policy acts as a turnaround from F1 under new owner Liberty Media. The sport’s previous management gave three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton a warning about breaching filming guidelines for filming on Snapchat last year.

Here’s the remainder of the release from F1 about its new partnership with Snapchat.

Today Formula 1® and Snap Inc. announced a new global partnership to cover its upcoming Grand Prix races on Snapchat’s curated editorial platform, Discover.

The deal marks Formula 1’s first commercial collaboration with a major digital and mobile-first platform, and will officially kick-off this weekend, with coverage of the 2017 Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix on Sunday through Snapchat’s Our Stories.

This partnership with Snap is part of the ongoing Formula 1 strategy to develop the sport on several digital platforms, and of course the Official F1® App and formula1.com. Our Stories, one of three types of content on Snapchat’s Discover platform, are compilations of Snaps submitted from Snapchatters at events and locations around the world, and curated by teams of editors and producers at Snapchat.

Our Stories allow Snapchatters at the same event to contribute their unique perspectives through video and photo Snaps to one collective Story, capturing the atmosphere and excitement. After this weekend’s inaugural Our Story at the British Grand Prix, Snap will cover the races in Singapore, Japan, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.