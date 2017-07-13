Alonso set for Silverstone F1 grid drop after power unit change

Fernando Alonso is set to receive a Formula 1 grid penalty for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone after switching back to Honda’s ‘Spec 3’ power unit that he was forced to give up in Austria.

Alonso had been set to race with the upgraded Spec 3 internal combustion engine (ICE) last weekend before an issue forced McLaren to move the Spaniard back to the ‘Spec 2’ edition.

Alonso was eliminated early in Austria after being hit by Daniil Kvyat, leaving him eager to bounce back at Silverstone and try to give McLaren its second points finish of the year in a season beset by power unit troubles.

However, Alonso’s job will be made more difficult by the grid penalty, which is due to be announced by the FIA on Friday after he confirmed McLaren would be taking at least a new MGU-H for his Honda power unit.

“At the moment we will put the Spec 3 tomorrow with the new MGU-H because we don’t have an older one to run, so that is already a penalty,” Alonso said, as quoted by crash.net.

“We see how it goes tomorrow and we make the decision for Saturday if we have to take the extra penalties here.

“I don’t know what the other components are in terms of mileage, so it will not change too much to take a small penalty or a big one.

“Maybe it is better to take the big one and arrive in Hungary a little bit more safe.”

