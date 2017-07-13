F1 announces new partnership with Snapchat for select races

Formula 1 has announced a new partnership with major digital platform Snapchat for select races across the remainder of the 2017 season.

As part of the sport’s movements to embrace more social media and new platforms, Snapchat will provide coverage of race weekends in Great Britain, Singapore, Japan, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi through the remainder of the season.

“This is the first step towards expanding our social media strategy. Right from the start, we have said we want to work with partners to bring fans closer to the amazing show that is Formula 1, an incredible mix of technology and individual talent – and Snap fits that bill,” Frank Arthofer, head of digital and new business, Formula 1.

“We need to continue to bring new fans to the sport – by reaching out to them on social media platforms with behind the scenes, fun and engaging content. Snap’s platform is one of the most popular among ‘millennials,’ a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport.”

Ben Schwerin, vice president of partnerships for Snap Inc. added: “We want to work with the most iconic sporting organizations in the world, that are beloved by our global community of passionate and highly engaged fans – and working with Formula 1 has been at the top of our wish list for a long time.

“Our goal is simple – we want to make being a fan more fun no matter where you are and Snapchat offers unique and creative ways to experience it with their closest friends.

“We are honored to be the first platform they are partnering with, and are excited to start offer their teams, partners and advertisers an opportunity to reach millions of Snapchatters around the globe.”

The policy acts as a turnaround from F1 under new owner Liberty Media. The sport’s previous management gave three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton a warning about breaching filming guidelines for filming on Snapchat last year.

Here’s the remainder of the release from F1 about its new partnership with Snapchat.

—

Today Formula 1® and Snap Inc. announced a new global partnership to cover its upcoming Grand Prix races on Snapchat’s curated editorial platform, Discover.

The deal marks Formula 1’s first commercial collaboration with a major digital and mobile-first platform, and will officially kick-off this weekend, with coverage of the 2017 Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix on Sunday through Snapchat’s Our Stories.

This partnership with Snap is part of the ongoing Formula 1 strategy to develop the sport on several digital platforms, and of course the Official F1® App and formula1.com. Our Stories, one of three types of content on Snapchat’s Discover platform, are compilations of Snaps submitted from Snapchatters at events and locations around the world, and curated by teams of editors and producers at Snapchat.

Our Stories allow Snapchatters at the same event to contribute their unique perspectives through video and photo Snaps to one collective Story, capturing the atmosphere and excitement. After this weekend’s inaugural Our Story at the British Grand Prix, Snap will cover the races in Singapore, Japan, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

