F1 Paddock Pass: British Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Lewis Hamilton has defended his decision to miss Formula 1’s live event in London on Wednesday, having spent some time in Greece to relax in preparation for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

F1 hit the streets of London for the first time in 13 years on Wednesday with a special showcase that featured 19 of the 20 current drivers – the exception being Hamilton.

Hamilton’s absence was notable, leading to a barrage of questions being put his way during Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of the on-track action at Silverstone.

“I’ve tried to prepare the best that I can by being very relaxed over the past few days. I’m excited for the weekend as always,” Hamilton said.

“The championship is the most important thing so coming to the home of motorsport and such an intense weekend as every year it is a must win for a British driver so I’ve tried to prepare the best I could.

“Everyone had the right to make their own decision for themselves, for me I felt that it has been an intense season so far and I needed to prepare the best way that I could for this weekend.

“The season is the most important thing for me, so that’s it.”

Hamilton was asked about the boos his name was greeted with by the crowds in London when he was announced, but the three-time world champion brushed it off.

“To be honest I didn’t really know about it. I don’t live here so I was back in Monaco first but I fly a lot longer than that for other trips and I’m usually alright and feeling pretty good,” Hamilton said.

“Right now the sole focus is on this weekend and I’ve received incredible love from the fans every single year I’m here so I’m looking forward to it again this year.”

