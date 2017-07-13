Kvyat: Trust with Red Bull almost like ‘the good old days’

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Daniil Kvyat is confident of securing a contract extension with Toro Rosso for the 2018 Formula 1 season, believing that his level of trust with team owner Red Bull is “coming back to the level of the good old days”.

Kvyat raced for Red Bull for just one full season before being demoted to Toro Rosso after four races in 2016, switching seats with Max Verstappen.

The Russian was retained for 2017 alongside Carlos Sainz Jr., and could be set to stay on for next season after multiple reports following the Austrian Grand Prix stated that an announcement was near.

When asked by NBCSN if a deal for 2018 had been sewn up, Kvyat remained coy, but added he sees no reason to break the existing partnership.

“I think it’s never official until it’s official, no?” Kvyat said.

“I think our common trust between myself and Red Bull company and its bosses is coming back to the level of the good old days.

“I don’t see any point when they feel comfortable with me and I feel comfortable with them not to continue our collaboration.

“It’s a place for patient people here. I’m happy to be patient with them because it’s always a good place to be, and they invested a lot in my career.

“I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t want to collaborate with them.”

