Getty Images

Kvyat: Trust with Red Bull almost like ‘the good old days’

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Daniil Kvyat is confident of securing a contract extension with Toro Rosso for the 2018 Formula 1 season, believing that his level of trust with team owner Red Bull is “coming back to the level of the good old days”.

Kvyat raced for Red Bull for just one full season before being demoted to Toro Rosso after four races in 2016, switching seats with Max Verstappen.

The Russian was retained for 2017 alongside Carlos Sainz Jr., and could be set to stay on for next season after multiple reports following the Austrian Grand Prix stated that an announcement was near.

When asked by NBCSN if a deal for 2018 had been sewn up, Kvyat remained coy, but added he sees no reason to break the existing partnership.

“I think it’s never official until it’s official, no?” Kvyat said.

“I think our common trust between myself and Red Bull company and its bosses is coming back to the level of the good old days.

“I don’t see any point when they feel comfortable with me and I feel comfortable with them not to continue our collaboration.

“It’s a place for patient people here. I’m happy to be patient with them because it’s always a good place to be, and they invested a lot in my career.

“I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t want to collaborate with them.”

F1 Paddock Pass: British Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 13, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

One of Formula 1’s classic races takes place this weekend with the British Grand Prix from Silverstone, and there’s plenty of talking points heading into the race.

That makes it a perfect day for the pre-race edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass.

NBCSN F1 pit reporter and insider Will Buxton gathers reaction following the “F1 Live London” fan event in Trafalgar Square and Whitehall on Wednesday and then from the drivers arriving at Silverstone. There’s also the event’s future to discuss, with Silverstone having announced a contract break earlier this week after the 2019 race.

Meanwhile the championship battle stands at a critical point with Lewis Hamilton entering 20 points back of Sebastian Vettel, and needing his fourth straight British Grand Prix win and fifth overall to stop his run of difficult races.

Here’s the latest episode, below:

Alonso set for Silverstone F1 grid drop after power unit change

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso is set to receive a Formula 1 grid penalty for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone after switching back to Honda’s ‘Spec 3’ power unit that he was forced to give up in Austria.

Alonso had been set to race with the upgraded Spec 3 internal combustion engine (ICE) last weekend before an issue forced McLaren to move the Spaniard back to the ‘Spec 2’ edition.

Alonso was eliminated early in Austria after being hit by Daniil Kvyat, leaving him eager to bounce back at Silverstone and try to give McLaren its second points finish of the year in a season beset by power unit troubles.

However, Alonso’s job will be made more difficult by the grid penalty, which is due to be announced by the FIA on Friday after he confirmed McLaren would be taking at least a new MGU-H for his Honda power unit.

“At the moment we will put the Spec 3 tomorrow with the new MGU-H because we don’t have an older one to run, so that is already a penalty,” Alonso said, as quoted by crash.net.

“We see how it goes tomorrow and we make the decision for Saturday if we have to take the extra penalties here.

“I don’t know what the other components are in terms of mileage, so it will not change too much to take a small penalty or a big one.

“Maybe it is better to take the big one and arrive in Hungary a little bit more safe.”

Under-fire Hamilton defends decision to miss London F1 event

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton has defended his decision to miss Formula 1’s live event in London on Wednesday, having spent some time in Greece to relax in preparation for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

F1 hit the streets of London for the first time in 13 years on Wednesday with a special showcase that featured 19 of the 20 current drivers – the exception being Hamilton.

Hamilton’s absence was notable, leading to a barrage of questions being put his way during Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of the on-track action at Silverstone.

“I’ve tried to prepare the best that I can by being very relaxed over the past few days. I’m excited for the weekend as always,” Hamilton said.

“The championship is the most important thing so coming to the home of motorsport and such an intense weekend as every year it is a must win for a British driver so I’ve tried to prepare the best I could.

“Everyone had the right to make their own decision for themselves, for me I felt that it has been an intense season so far and I needed to prepare the best way that I could for this weekend.

“The season is the most important thing for me, so that’s it.”

Hamilton was asked about the boos his name was greeted with by the crowds in London when he was announced, but the three-time world champion brushed it off.

“To be honest I didn’t really know about it. I don’t live here so I was back in Monaco first but I fly a lot longer than that for other trips and I’m usually alright and feeling pretty good,” Hamilton said.

“Right now the sole focus is on this weekend and I’ve received incredible love from the fans every single year I’m here so I’m looking forward to it again this year.”

Saavedra gets surprise call-up to SPM for Toronto, in Aleshin’s seat

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 13, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Toronto veteran Sebastian Saavedra has been called up to replace Mikhail Aleshin in the No. 7 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda this weekend, a surprise driver change ahead of this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC).

In a statement, the team said Aleshin would be on site for support but would not provide any further comment at this time. The No. 7 Lucas Oil SPM Honda will also feature AFS Racing branding and support, owing to Saavedra’s longtime supporter Gary Peterson.

“We welcome the opportunity to compete with Ric and Sam at a venue where Seb and I have had great success in the past,” Peterson said in the statement.

Aleshin was delayed getting to the last road course race at Road America last month owing to immigration issues, and Robert Wickens filled in for him in the Friday practice sessions. But Aleshin’s return occurred as of Saturday morning for that race, and for Iowa Speedway last weekend.

Saavedra, meanwhile, has one prior start this year with Juncos Racing in partnership with AFS at the Indianapolis 500. He’s also worked with the No. 7 car’s engineer, Blair Perschbacher, previously in his IndyCar career.

At Toronto, Saavedra has six past IndyCar starts from 2011 through 2015, with Conquest Racing, Dragon Racing, KV/AFS Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing. His best finish is 15th in Toronto race two, 2013.

Saavedra also has three starts there in Indy Lights competition. He won from pole for AFS/Andretti Autosport in 2009 and finished second with the same team in 2012.

SPM joins Bryan Herta Autosport, Conquest, Andretti, Dragon, KV, Ganassi and Juncos as teams Saavedra, who’s still only 27, has driven with in his career.

Interestingly, Wickens was available as there’s no DTM race this weekend and the Guelph, Ontario native was home – posting training video from a lake in Muskoka on Wednesday on his Instagram page.

Keen-eyed observers will have noticed Aleshin’s car having switched from the full SMP Racing red, white and blue livery in the past, to a red and black Lucas Oil and ARROW livery this year for Aleshin’s car.