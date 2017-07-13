Mayor of London ‘keen to listen’ to F1 street race idea

By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

The Mayor of London is “keen to listen” to any possible proposal for a Formula 1 race in the UK capital following the success of the live demonstration on Wednesday.

F1 Live London saw 19 of the 20 current drivers and a number of the sport’s other iconic racers take part in a special demonstration around Trafalgar Square and Whitehall, incoporating some of the city’s most recognizable landmarks.

The showcase came 24 hours after Silverstone, the current host of the British Grand Prix, announced that it would be breaking its current contract after 2019 in a bid to negotiate a better deal.

As a result, fresh hope has been given to the idea of a London street race, something imagined for many years by F1 officials.

Speaking to BBC London Sport, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that he would be receptive to the idea of a race.

“If F1 want to speak to me I am keen to listen,” Khan said.

“My ambition is for London to carry on being the sporting capital of the world.

“There are some hurdles to overcome, but I am certainly interested in the future in having F1 in London.”

London’s most recent motorsport event was its Formula E race at Battersea Park, which was scrapped after two years due to local pressure.

A recent law change in the UK also now permits motorsport events on closed public roads, giving more momentum to dreams of a London Grand Prix.

PREVIEW: Honda Indy Toronto

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoJul 13, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

The lone event outside the U.S. for the Verizon IndyCar Series takes place this weekend with the annual Honda Indy Toronto, the fifth and final street race of the 2017 season (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC).

A tight championship and the tight confines of the Exhibition Place street course are the headlines ahead of Round 12 of the season.

Here’s some of the talking points heading into the weekend.

2017 Honda Indy Toronto – Talking Points

Honda goes for street course season sweep

This isn’t something that was forecast at the start of the season but now is something that can occur this weekend: Honda looks for a five-for-five sweep of the street course races this season.

With Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing, St. Petersburg), James Hinchcliffe (Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Long Beach) and Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Detroit doubleheader) having won the first four, Honda’s 13 drivers from its five teams will look to complete the sweep this weekend in the second of three Honda-sponsored races this year.

Fittingly in the races where a manufacturer has sponsored the race, it’s been the other manufacturer that’s actually won. Josef Newgarden (Chevrolet) won the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama while Rahal (Honda) swept the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear.

Points battle intensifies

Helio Castroneves’ win in Iowa last week means the championship gap between he and leader Scott Dixon is just eight points (403-395).

Simon Pagenaud (372), Will Power (350) and Josef Newgarden (347) have a bit of work to do heading into the weekend but all can afford to be confident. Power (2016) and Newgarden (2015) are the two most recent winners in Toronto, and both Pagenaud and Dixon looked on course for the win last year before being caught out by an ill-timed caution flag, that played to Power (won) and Castroneves’ (finished second) benefit.

Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato are tied for sixth on 337 points but need a big weekend in Toronto to avoid falling too much further out of play, at more than a full race distance behind.

A tenth different winner?

Castroneves was also the ninth winner in 11 races this year, meaning IndyCar is only one away from double digits this year (10) and two away from tying the all-time mark of 11 set in 2000 and 2001 in CART.

With Castroneves breaking through, each of the top seven drivers in points has won, plus Hinchcliffe (12th) and Bourdais (22nd).

Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi are the only other drivers with top-fives on street courses this year without a win, but both looked potential winners at Long Beach before mechanical issues intervened. Either would make a nice round 10th winner of the season, and Hunter-Reay (2012) is a past Toronto winner.

Additionally in eighth, 10th and 11th in points, Tony Kanaan, Max Chilton or Ed Jones could break through this weekend. Toronto isn’t just a pace race but often comes down to strategy, and it wouldn’t surprise to see the Ganassi and/or Dale Coyne teams throw a strategic spanner in the works. Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot was a winner here in Indy Lights, and has had good street course races without a major result of note yet this year.

Toronto another strategy special

Toronto has not been a particularly straightforward weekend over the last few years, with Scott Dixon’s doubleheader domination in 2013 about the only races that went to plan. Rain pushed the 2014 doubleheader into a shortened pair of same-day races won by Bourdais and Mike Conway, with Newgarden winning a rain-affected race in 2015 and Power capitalizing on a caution – caused by Newgarden – to leapfrog to the win last year.

As such, timing pit stops to perfection before potential cautions emerge is key. In the last four years since that first doubleheader, Toronto has had 4, 3 (2013), 2, 7 (2014), 2 (2015) and 5 (2016) cautions, so it’s usually one of the busier races for the yellow flag to fly.

The Mayor turns 101 on home soil

After his 100th race start last weekend in Iowa, James Hinchcliffe heads to his home race in Toronto this weekend after ending 10th on the bullring last weekend. Toronto’s never been particularly kind to Hinchcliffe but he finally scored a home race podium here last year.

Given street courses have been where he and the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team have excelled most this year – the Long Beach win was huge, he recovered to a podium at Detroit and he was on course to win at St. Petersburg before being caught by a yellow – this is an important weekend for him as he enters 12th in points.

The final word

From points leader Dixon, who will look to keep Honda’s street course win streak alive and win here for the first time since 2013: “Toronto is one of the longest-running street courses around and it’s always a challenging layout to master. It’s similar to Detroit, in that you have a number of surface changes and areas that you really need the car balanced in order to manage the rough downtown roads and streets. We know what it takes to win there and hope to get a quick start and be a contender at race’s end when it counts.”

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule:

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, July 14
10:40 – 11:25 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #1, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
2:15 – 3 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #2, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
3:05 – 3:20 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop practice

Saturday, July 15
10 – 10:45 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #3, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
2:15 p.m. – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (three rounds of knockout qualifying), RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live); NBCSN (Same-day delay, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, July 16
11:30 – Noon – Verizon IndyCar Series warmup, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
3:02 p.m. – Driver introductions
3:40 p.m. – Command to start engines
3:47 p.m. – Honda Indy Toronto (85 laps/151.81 miles), CNBC/SportsNet 360 (Live)

 

Here’s last year’s top 10:

1. Will Power
2. Helio Castroneves
3. James Hinchcliffe
4. Tony Kanaan
5. Takuma Sato
6. Mikhail Aleshin
7. Sebastien Bourdais
8. Scott Dixon (pole)
9. Simon Pagenaud
10. Marco Andretti

Here’s last year’s Firestone Fast Six:

1. Scott Dixon
2. Helio Castroneves
3. Simon Pagenaud
4. Will Power
5. Sebastien Bourdais
6. James Hinchcliffe

Toronto a final chance for street course success in 2017

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJul 13, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto (3:00 p.m. ET, CNBC) marks the final street course of 2017 for the Verizon IndyCar Series. The previous four street races (St. Petersburg, Long Beach, and the Detroit doubleheader), have been a mixed bag of sorts.

Heavy hitters Scott Dixon, Helio Castroneves, and Josef Newgarden have all finished inside the top ten at every street race this year, with Dixon faring the best with finishes of third, fourth, second, and sixth.

However, a number of drivers will be hoping to turn around a season of hard luck on street courses this weekend. Chief among them is likely Ryan Hunter-Reay, who has been fast at every street course this year, but has also suffered horrible luck.

Though his season started off well with a fourth-place finish at St. Petersburg, Hunter-Reay has finishes of 17th, 13th, and 17th at the other street events, this despite showing strong pace at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in particular. However, an electronics failure at Long Beach and contact at Detroit Race 2 left him with finishes far worse than expected.

Still, Hunter-Reay remains upbeat ahead of the weekend. “Toronto is such a great track and is a great city. It’s one of my favorite cities to go to and Racing for Cancer is having The Rally there this year, co-hosted with James Hinchcliffe. It’s going to be a fun weekend, and hopefully, we can go for win No. 2 for the DHL team in Toronto,” said the 2012 Toronto winner.

Ryan Hunter-Reay in practice at St. Pete: Photo: IndyCar

Teammate Alexander Rossi will also look to score better at Toronto than the other street circuits, notably at St. Petersburg and Long Beach, where he finished 11th and 19th (Long Beach saw him suffer an engine failure). However, he rebounded nicely at Detroit, scoring finishes of fifth and seventh.

Max Chilton (16-14-11-15), JR Hildebrand (13-11-17-18), Marco Andretti (7-20-12-13), and Conor Daly (15-16-22-12) are also among those looking to end the 2017 street courses on a high note in Toronto.

One driver to watch, however, will be Graham Rahal, the man who swept the weekend at Detroit and could have finished on the podium at Long Beach if not for contact that punctured a tire late in the race.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s road and street course program has become as strong as anyone’s in the Verizon IndyCar Series, with Rahal scoring three wins and eight total podiums on road and street courses since 2015.

“I feel like we are in a pretty good spot with the basic setup for our race car for street courses, so I hope it’s a really strong weekend for the Rousseau Metal Honda,” said Rahal.

“The course is very similar to Detroit in many ways. It’s very bumpy, very tight and there are no margins for error. There are a lot of different pavement types and it’s very slippery on the concrete, which make it similar to Detroit. Going there with the setup basics that brought us two wins in Detroit gives us reason to be confident heading to Toronto and hopefully it works out like it did in Detroit.”

First practice for Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto begins Friday at 10:40 a.m. ET.

F1 Preview: 2017 British Grand Prix

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 8:23 AM EDT

Formula 1 reaches the halfway point of the 2017 season at Silverstone this weekend with the British Grand Prix, and the race for the championship is becoming more open than ever.

Valtteri Bottas’ controlled victory for Mercedes in Austria last weekend drew him to within 35 points of points leader Sebastian Vettel, appearing to disrupt the belief that just two drivers were capable of winning the drivers’ title this year.

Bottas has proven to be a strong teammate to partner three-time champion Lewis Hamilton, whose recent lull – two podiums in the last seven races – has caused him to fall 20 points shy of Ferrari’s Vettel at the head of the standings.

Hamilton arrives at his home grand prix chasing a fourth straight success at Silverstone – but with the competition tougher than ever, he will require every extra boost from the home faithful to make it happen.

2017 British Grand Prix – Talking Points

Bottas bids to continue march, gatecrash title race

Maybe it was premature to assume Bottas was out of contention for the F1 title. Maybe it was even a little disrespectful. The truth of the matter is that F1’s newest flying Finn is definitely in contention – and had it not been for a 15-point loss with his DNF in Spain, he’d even be level with Hamilton for points.

Bottas has gone well at Silverstone in the past, charging from 17th to second in 2014 for Williams, and on his current run of form, a third grand prix victory is certainly within his reach this weekend.

For Sebastian Vettel, the focus will be on steadying the loss of points since his last win in Monaco six weeks ago. It’s been a rocky patch that included the controversy in Baku, so to bounce back with a win at Silverstone would be important for his title bid heading towards the summer break.

For Hamilton? The stakes are even higher…

Hamilton looks for more home folklore

Lewis Hamilton’s record at Silverstone is the envy of the field. Four wins in total and three in the last three years make him one of the most successful home drivers in British motorsport history, trailing only Jim Clark on five victories.

Hamilton will seek the match Clark this weekend and give his title bid the shot in the arm it needs. Just two podiums in the last six races have caused him to drop back from Vettel, and with Bottas now coming into the picture, Hamilton is in need of points – and fast.

But a win this weekend would mean even more than that for Hamilton. After controversially being the only driver to miss the F1 Live London event in his home capital on Wednesday, it hasn’t been the best of PR weeks for the three-time champion.

Sure, the crowds will still be cheering loudest for Hamilton at the weekend, but he will want to delight those decked in Union Jack colors as a way to make up for his absence earlier in the week.

Red Bull eager to continue progress

The Ferrari-Mercedes title fight has been the biggest talking point so far this season, yet in recent weeks, Red Bull has been making some rapid progress as it tries to come into contention at the front of the pack.

From finishing 45 seconds off the race winner in Australia to just six seconds in Austria last weekend, Red Bull’s RB13 car has come on leaps and bounds, with Daniel Ricciardo leading its charge.

Ricciardo’s victory in Baku was opportunist, but his charge to the podium in Austria and late defence of a charging Hamilton was arguably even more impressive, truly proving just how competitive Red Bull has become.

Things haven’t been so smooth for Max Verstappen, though, with five DNFs in the last seven races leaving the Dutchman in a real rut that he needs to get out of as soon as possible. F1’s teen sensation has set the sport on fire since debuting in 2015, but now he has his first mighty challenge to try and overcome.

2017 cars set to light up Silverstone

The hubbub and excitement around the new-style 2017 cars has dimmed somewhat as the season has worn on, with new track records and thrilling displays becoming something of the norm.

But Silverstone should remind us all just how exciting the high-downforce cars are as the field tames some of the most iconic corners in the sport.

Most are expecting the entire Turn 1 and 2 sequence at Abbey and Farm to be flat, while seeing the 2017 cars dance through Maggots, Becketts and through to Chapel will be incredible, particularly on the first lap when they run nose-to-tail.

Silverstone has always been one of the fastest tracks on the calendar, making it the perfect playground for F1’s newest toys to get a real test.

F1’s future in Great Britain

It’s been a weird week for F1 in Great Britain. While most of the sport’s stars (most – looking at you, Lewis) were in London on Wednesday for an incredible live demo around Trafalgar Square, just 24 hours earlier, Silverstone had announced that it would be ending its F1 contract after 2019 unless a new agreement could be struck.

Silverstone’s move is completely understandable. Its current deal is only set to get more and more expensive, deepening the financial hole that is already growing for the track. It may be the historic home of the British Grand Prix, but history doesn’t make good business sense.

A new deal for Silverstone is not out of the question. The issue is that if Liberty makes concessions to the track on historic grounds, other circuits may look to follow suit. It would set a difficult precedent for the sport’s bosses.

The London demonstration gave F1 a taste of what could be imaginable if a race were to grace the streets of the capital. It has been a long-term pipe dream for the sport, but with Liberty now behind the wheel, could it make it reality?

2017 British Grand Prix – Facts and Figures

Track: Silverstone
Corners: 18
Lap Record: Mark Webber 1:33.401 (2013)
Tire Compounds: Super-Soft/Soft/Medium
2016 Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 Pole Position: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:29.287
2016 Fastest Lap: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 1:35.548
DRS Zone: T5 to T6, T14 to T15

2017 British Grand Prix – TV/Stream Times

Norris joins United Autosports’ 2018 Rolex 24 line-up

Gregory Lenormand / DPPI
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 6:25 AM EDT

McLaren Formula 1 youngster Lando Norris will make his endurance racing debut at next January’s Rolex 24 at Daytona with United Autosports.

Norris, 17, has stood out as one of Britain’s brightest racing talents for a number of years, and is currently racing in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship with Carlin.

Norris was picked up by McLaren to join its prestigious junior program earlier this year, with graduates including Lewis Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen and Stoffel Vandoorne.

While his 2018 racing plans remain far from confirmed, Norris can put at least one date in his diary after United Autosports announced on Thursday he would be joining Will Owen in its Ligier JS P217 for the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 27-28.

“I’m really excited to be racing for United Autosports and at Daytona. The team have proved themselves to be front runners in prototype racing and they had a great performance at the Le Mans 24 Hours last month so I’m hoping I can add to their LMP2 success,” Norris said.

“To race at Daytona will be fantastic. It will be my first 24-hour event but I can’t wait to get out in the car round such an iconic track.”

Zak Brown, co-owner of United Autosports and executive director at McLaren, added: “Lando is a great talent and I’m thrilled we have worked out a deal to have him drive for United Autosports at Daytona.

“Although he doesn’t know the car, I’m sure he will pick it up and learn from his now relatively experienced team mate Will. I’m excited to see how he gets on.”