Getty Images

Toro Rosso reported to FIA stewards at Silverstone over unsafe car

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT

Scuderia Toro Rosso has been reported to the FIA stewards for attempting to enter an unsafe Formula 1 car to this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

In a communication issued by the FIA on Thursday afternoon after initial scrutineering, it was confirmed that the stewards would be investigating Toro Rosso after the team tried entering Carlos Sainz Jr.’s car in an “unsafe condition”.

“During initial scrutineering car number 55 was found to have a damaged wheel tether. The scrutineers made the team Scuderia Toro Rosso aware of this and asked the team to replace it,” a technical report from the FIA reads.

“The team refused to follow the instructions of the scrutineers and therefore the technical delegate checked the damaged tether himself and found that the tether was not only damaged but also several cut fibers were knotted together.

“Therefore the team was aware of the damage tether and presented the car in an unsafe condition for scrutineering.

“In my opinion, this is a breach of Article 3.3 of the 2017 Sporting Regulations and I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

 

Under-fire Hamilton defends decision to miss London F1 event

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton has defended his decision to miss Formula 1’s live event in London on Wednesday, having spent some time in Greece to relax in preparation for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

F1 hit the streets of London for the first time in 13 years on Wednesday with a special showcase that featured 19 of the 20 current drivers – the exception being Hamilton.

Hamilton’s absence was notable, leading to a barrage of questions being put his way during Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of the on-track action at Silverstone.

“I’ve tried to prepare the best that I can by being very relaxed over the past few days. I’m excited for the weekend as always,” Hamilton said.

“The championship is the most important thing so coming to the home of motorsport and such an intense weekend as every year it is a must win for a British driver so I’ve tried to prepare the best I could.

“Everyone had the right to make their own decision for themselves, for me I felt that it has been an intense season so far and I needed to prepare the best way that I could for this weekend.

“The season is the most important thing for me, so that’s it.”

Hamilton was asked about the boos his name was greeted with by the crowds in London when he was announced, but the three-time world champion brushed it off.

“To be honest I didn’t really know about it. I don’t live here so I was back in Monaco first but I fly a lot longer than that for other trips and I’m usually alright and feeling pretty good,” Hamilton said.

“Right now the sole focus is on this weekend and I’ve received incredible love from the fans every single year I’m here so I’m looking forward to it again this year.”

Saavedra gets surprise call-up to SPM for Toronto, in Aleshin’s seat

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 13, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Toronto veteran Sebastian Saavedra has been called up to replace Mikhail Aleshin in the No. 7 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda this weekend, a surprise driver change ahead of this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC).

In a statement, the team said Aleshin would be on site for support but would not provide any further comment at this time. The No. 7 Lucas Oil SPM Honda will also feature AFS Racing branding and support, owing to Saavedra’s longtime supporter Gary Peterson.

“We welcome the opportunity to compete with Ric and Sam at a venue where Seb and I have had great success in the past,” Peterson said in the statement.

Aleshin was delayed getting to the last road course race at Road America last month owing to immigration issues, and Robert Wickens filled in for him in the Friday practice sessions. But Aleshin’s return occurred as of Saturday morning for that race, and for Iowa Speedway last weekend.

Saavedra, meanwhile, has one prior start this year with Juncos Racing in partnership with AFS at the Indianapolis 500. He’s also worked with the No. 7 car’s engineer, Blair Perschbacher, previously in his IndyCar career.

At Toronto, Saavedra has six past IndyCar starts from 2011 through 2015, with Conquest Racing, Dragon Racing, KV/AFS Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing. His best finish is 15th in Toronto race two, 2013.

Saavedra also has three starts there in Indy Lights competition. He won from pole for AFS/Andretti Autosport in 2009 and finished second with the same team in 2012.

SPM joins Bryan Herta Autosport, Conquest, Andretti, Dragon, KV, Ganassi and Juncos as teams Saavedra, who’s still only 27, has driven with in his career.

Interestingly, Wickens was available as there’s no DTM race this weekend and the Guelph, Ontario native was home – posting training video from a lake in Muskoka on Wednesday on his Instagram page.

Keen-eyed observers will have noticed Aleshin’s car having switched from the full SMP Racing red, white and blue livery in the past, to a red and black Lucas Oil and ARROW livery this year for Aleshin’s car.

F1 announces new partnership with Snapchat for select races

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 13, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

Formula 1 has announced a new partnership with major digital platform Snapchat for select races across the remainder of the 2017 season.

As part of the sport’s movements to embrace more social media and new platforms, Snapchat will provide coverage of race weekends in Great Britain, Singapore, Japan, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi through the remainder of the season.

“This is the first step towards expanding our social media strategy. Right from the start, we have said we want to work with partners to bring fans closer to the amazing show that is Formula 1, an incredible mix of technology and individual talent – and Snap fits that bill,” Frank Arthofer, head of digital and new business, Formula 1.

“We need to continue to bring new fans to the sport – by reaching out to them on social media platforms with behind the scenes, fun and engaging content. Snap’s platform is one of the most popular among ‘millennials,’ a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport.”

Ben Schwerin, vice president of partnerships for Snap Inc. added: “We want to work with the most iconic sporting organizations in the world, that are beloved by our global community of passionate and highly engaged fans – and working with Formula 1 has been at the top of our wish list for a long time.

“Our goal is simple – we want to make being a fan more fun no matter where you are and Snapchat offers unique and creative ways to experience it with their closest friends.

“We are honored to be the first platform they are partnering with, and are excited to start offer their teams, partners and advertisers an opportunity to reach millions of Snapchatters around the globe.”

The policy acts as a turnaround from F1 under new owner Liberty Media. The sport’s previous management gave three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton a warning about breaching filming guidelines for filming on Snapchat last year.

Here’s the remainder of the release from F1 about its new partnership with Snapchat.

Today Formula 1® and Snap Inc. announced a new global partnership to cover its upcoming Grand Prix races on Snapchat’s curated editorial platform, Discover.

The deal marks Formula 1’s first commercial collaboration with a major digital and mobile-first platform, and will officially kick-off this weekend, with coverage of the 2017 Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix on Sunday through Snapchat’s Our Stories.

This partnership with Snap is part of the ongoing Formula 1 strategy to develop the sport on several digital platforms, and of course the Official F1® App and formula1.com. Our Stories, one of three types of content on Snapchat’s Discover platform, are compilations of Snaps submitted from Snapchatters at events and locations around the world, and curated by teams of editors and producers at Snapchat.

Our Stories allow Snapchatters at the same event to contribute their unique perspectives through video and photo Snaps to one collective Story, capturing the atmosphere and excitement. After this weekend’s inaugural Our Story at the British Grand Prix, Snap will cover the races in Singapore, Japan, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

PREVIEW: Honda Indy Toronto

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 13, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

The lone event outside the U.S. for the Verizon IndyCar Series takes place this weekend with the annual Honda Indy Toronto, the fifth and final street race of the 2017 season (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC).

A tight championship and the tight confines of the Exhibition Place street course are the headlines ahead of Round 12 of the season.

Here’s some of the talking points heading into the weekend.

2017 Honda Indy Toronto – Talking Points

Honda goes for street course season sweep

This isn’t something that was forecast at the start of the season but now is something that can occur this weekend: Honda looks for a five-for-five sweep of the street course races this season.

With Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing, St. Petersburg), James Hinchcliffe (Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Long Beach) and Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Detroit doubleheader) having won the first four, Honda’s 13 drivers from its five teams will look to complete the sweep this weekend in the second of three Honda-sponsored races this year.

Fittingly in the races where a manufacturer has sponsored the race, it’s been the other manufacturer that’s actually won. Josef Newgarden (Chevrolet) won the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama while Rahal (Honda) swept the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear.

Points battle intensifies

Helio Castroneves’ win in Iowa last week means the championship gap between he and leader Scott Dixon is just eight points (403-395).

Simon Pagenaud (372), Will Power (350) and Josef Newgarden (347) have a bit of work to do heading into the weekend but all can afford to be confident. Power (2016) and Newgarden (2015) are the two most recent winners in Toronto, and both Pagenaud and Dixon looked on course for the win last year before being caught out by an ill-timed caution flag, that played to Power (won) and Castroneves’ (finished second) benefit.

Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato are tied for sixth on 337 points but need a big weekend in Toronto to avoid falling too much further out of play, at more than a full race distance behind.

A tenth different winner?

Castroneves was also the ninth winner in 11 races this year, meaning IndyCar is only one away from double digits this year (10) and two away from tying the all-time mark of 11 set in 2000 and 2001 in CART.

With Castroneves breaking through, each of the top seven drivers in points has won, plus Hinchcliffe (12th) and Bourdais (22nd).

Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi are the only other drivers with top-fives on street courses this year without a win, but both looked potential winners at Long Beach before mechanical issues intervened. Either would make a nice round 10th winner of the season, and Hunter-Reay (2012) is a past Toronto winner.

Additionally in eighth, 10th and 11th in points, Tony Kanaan, Max Chilton or Ed Jones could break through this weekend. Toronto isn’t just a pace race but often comes down to strategy, and it wouldn’t surprise to see the Ganassi and/or Dale Coyne teams throw a strategic spanner in the works. Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot was a winner here in Indy Lights, and has had good street course races without a major result of note yet this year.

Toronto another strategy special

Toronto has not been a particularly straightforward weekend over the last few years, with Scott Dixon’s doubleheader domination in 2013 about the only races that went to plan. Rain pushed the 2014 doubleheader into a shortened pair of same-day races won by Bourdais and Mike Conway, with Newgarden winning a rain-affected race in 2015 and Power capitalizing on a caution – caused by Newgarden – to leapfrog to the win last year.

As such, timing pit stops to perfection before potential cautions emerge is key. In the last four years since that first doubleheader, Toronto has had 4, 3 (2013), 2, 7 (2014), 2 (2015) and 5 (2016) cautions, so it’s usually one of the busier races for the yellow flag to fly.

The Mayor turns 101 on home soil

After his 100th race start last weekend in Iowa, James Hinchcliffe heads to his home race in Toronto this weekend after ending 10th on the bullring last weekend. Toronto’s never been particularly kind to Hinchcliffe but he finally scored a home race podium here last year.

Given street courses have been where he and the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team have excelled most this year – the Long Beach win was huge, he recovered to a podium at Detroit and he was on course to win at St. Petersburg before being caught by a yellow – this is an important weekend for him as he enters 12th in points.

The final word

From points leader Dixon, who will look to keep Honda’s street course win streak alive and win here for the first time since 2013: “Toronto is one of the longest-running street courses around and it’s always a challenging layout to master. It’s similar to Detroit, in that you have a number of surface changes and areas that you really need the car balanced in order to manage the rough downtown roads and streets. We know what it takes to win there and hope to get a quick start and be a contender at race’s end when it counts.”

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule:

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, July 14
10:40 – 11:25 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #1, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
2:15 – 3 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #2, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
3:05 – 3:20 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop practice

Saturday, July 15
10 – 10:45 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #3, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
2:15 p.m. – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (three rounds of knockout qualifying), RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live); NBCSN (Same-day delay, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, July 16
11:30 – Noon – Verizon IndyCar Series warmup, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
3:02 p.m. – Driver introductions
3:40 p.m. – Command to start engines
3:47 p.m. – Honda Indy Toronto (85 laps/151.81 miles), CNBC/SportsNet 360 (Live)

 

Here’s last year’s top 10:

1. Will Power
2. Helio Castroneves
3. James Hinchcliffe
4. Tony Kanaan
5. Takuma Sato
6. Mikhail Aleshin
7. Sebastien Bourdais
8. Scott Dixon (pole)
9. Simon Pagenaud
10. Marco Andretti

Here’s last year’s Firestone Fast Six:

1. Scott Dixon
2. Helio Castroneves
3. Simon Pagenaud
4. Will Power
5. Sebastien Bourdais
6. James Hinchcliffe