Bottas doubles up on Friday, tops second British GP practice

Valtteri Bottas completed a Friday double by topping the second Formula 1 practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix for Mercedes, edging out teammate Lewis Hamilton at the head of the field.

Bottas led the way in first practice on Friday morning at Silverstone, finishing less than one-tenth of a second clear of Hamilton, and pulled the same feat in the afternoon session.

A best lap of 1:28.496 on the super-soft tire saw Bottas finish just 0.047 seconds clear of Hamilton at the top of the timesheets as Mercedes once again stamped its authority on proceedings with a one-two finish.

After a quiet first practice, Ferrari managed to bounce back in FP2 as Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel finished third and fourth respectively, lapping within half a second of Bottas at the front.

Max Verstappen took fifth for Red Bull, six-tenths of a second back from the leader, while teammate Daniel Ricciardo took P6, albeit a further four-tenths behind.

Nico Hulkenberg put in a solid display for Renault to take seventh overall, finishing almost a second clear of Jolyon Palmer in the sister car down in P18, as Felipe Massa put Williams’ updates to good use en route to P8 despite suffering a spin at Chapel.

Fernando Alonso once again led McLaren into the top 10 with its upgraded Spec 3 Honda power unit, finishing ninth overall. Esteban Ocon completed the front end of the order in P10 for Force India.

Times are below.

