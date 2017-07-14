Bottas heads up Mercedes 1-2 in opening British GP practice

Valtteri Bottas continued his impressive recent form by topping the opening Formula 1 practice session for the British Grand Prix, heading up a one-two finish for Mercedes at Silverstone on Friday morning.
Bottas moved into the thick of the F1 title fight with his second career victory in Austria last weekend, and arrived at Silverstone on Thursday keen to carry the momentum through the halfway point in the season.
Bottas and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton comfortably led proceedings through first practice as lap times tumbled, both lapping below last year’s pole time thanks to the new, high-downforce cars for 2017.
A fastest time of 1:29.106 gave Bottas P1 by 0.078 seconds ahead of Hamilton at the top of the timesheets, giving Mercedes a boost heading into the remainder of the weekend.
Red Bull emerged as Mercedes’ closest challenger through FP1 as Max Verstappen finished half a second off Bottas in P3. Teammate Daniel Ricciardo was a further three-tenths of a second back in P4.
Drivers’ championship leader Sebastian Vettel had a quiet session besides his early run using the ‘Shield’ cockpit protection, which made its public debut in FP1.
Vettel finished 1.4 seconds off Bottas’ best time in sixth place, trailing Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen in P5, and was fortunate to avoid a spin through the fast Maggots-Becketts complex early in the session.
Armed with the updated ‘Spec 3’ Honda power unit in both cars, McLaren enjoyed a strong FP1 as Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne finished inside the top 10.
Alonso with eighth-fastest, splitting Daniil Kvyat and Felipe Massa, while Vandoorne rounded out the top half of the order, 1.9 seconds back from Bottas.
FP2 is live on the NBC Sports app from 8am ET on Friday.
Formula 1 got an idea of what its future cars may look like during opening practice for the British Grand Prix on Friday as Sebastian Vettel gave the ‘Shield’ cockpit protection device its public debut.
F1’s bosses have been pushing to introduce some kind of cockpit protection in a bid to prevent head injuries caused by debris following the deaths of Jules Bianchi and Justin Wilson in 2015.
Two options – the ‘Halo’ and the ‘Aeroscreen’ – were trialled through 2016 with a view to introducing one of them for this year, but neither proved to be a suitable-enough solution for the sport.
The Shield has been under discussion for a number of months, with the FIA confirming last weekend in Austria that it would enjoy its first public test in FP1 at Silverstone, kicking off a long-term development program.
Vettel headed out to complete three laps using the Shield at the start of FP1, the system attached to his Ferrari SF70H car.
One of Formula 1’s classic races takes place this weekend with the British Grand Prix from Silverstone, and there’s plenty of talking points heading into the race.
That makes it a perfect day for the pre-race edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass.
NBCSN F1 pit reporter and insider Will Buxton gathers reaction following the “F1 Live London” fan event in Trafalgar Square and Whitehall on Wednesday and then from the drivers arriving at Silverstone. There’s also the event’s future to discuss, with Silverstone having announced a contract break earlier this week after the 2019 race.
Meanwhile the championship battle stands at a critical point with Lewis Hamilton entering 20 points back of Sebastian Vettel, and needing his fourth straight British Grand Prix win and fifth overall to stop his run of difficult races.
Here’s the latest episode, below:
Daniil Kvyat is confident of securing a contract extension with Toro Rosso for the 2018 Formula 1 season, believing that his level of trust with team owner Red Bull is “coming back to the level of the good old days”.
Kvyat raced for Red Bull for just one full season before being demoted to Toro Rosso after four races in 2016, switching seats with Max Verstappen.
The Russian was retained for 2017 alongside Carlos Sainz Jr., and could be set to stay on for next season after multiple reports following the Austrian Grand Prix stated that an announcement was near.
When asked by NBCSN if a deal for 2018 had been sewn up, Kvyat remained coy, but added he sees no reason to break the existing partnership.
“I think it’s never official until it’s official, no?” Kvyat said.
“I think our common trust between myself and Red Bull company and its bosses is coming back to the level of the good old days.
“I don’t see any point when they feel comfortable with me and I feel comfortable with them not to continue our collaboration.
“It’s a place for patient people here. I’m happy to be patient with them because it’s always a good place to be, and they invested a lot in my career.
“I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t want to collaborate with them.”
Fernando Alonso is set to receive a Formula 1 grid penalty for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone after switching back to Honda’s ‘Spec 3’ power unit that he was forced to give up in Austria.
Alonso had been set to race with the upgraded Spec 3 internal combustion engine (ICE) last weekend before an issue forced McLaren to move the Spaniard back to the ‘Spec 2’ edition.
Alonso was eliminated early in Austria after being hit by Daniil Kvyat, leaving him eager to bounce back at Silverstone and try to give McLaren its second points finish of the year in a season beset by power unit troubles.
However, Alonso’s job will be made more difficult by the grid penalty, which is due to be announced by the FIA on Friday after he confirmed McLaren would be taking at least a new MGU-H for his Honda power unit.
“At the moment we will put the Spec 3 tomorrow with the new MGU-H because we don’t have an older one to run, so that is already a penalty,” Alonso said, as quoted by crash.net.
“We see how it goes tomorrow and we make the decision for Saturday if we have to take the extra penalties here.
“I don’t know what the other components are in terms of mileage, so it will not change too much to take a small penalty or a big one.
“Maybe it is better to take the big one and arrive in Hungary a little bit more safe.”