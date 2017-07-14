Getty Images

Bottas set for five-place grid penalty at Silverstone after gearbox change

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

Valtteri Bottas is set to receive a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s British Grand Prix after his Mercedes Formula 1 team was forced to change the gearbox on his car.

Bottas led both FP1 and FP2 for Mercedes at Silverstone on Friday, but his hopes of a second straight win following last Sunday’s victory in Austria have been dashed after the team confirmed his gearbox had been damaged.

The Finn’s gearbox has not reached the end of its required life cycle, meaning he will drop five places on the grid following the change, just as teammate Lewis Hamilton did in Austria.

“I can confirm that Valtteri will be taking a new gearbox this weekend and therefore incurring a five-place grid penalty,” a spokesperson from Mercedes said.

“His gearbox was damaged in the same way as Lewis’ but less severely, and we had hoped to coax it to the end of the cycle. However, we have not been able to do so.

“The cause of the damage is understood and now behind us, just as for Lewis’ problem.”

FIA WEC: Porsche opens Nurburgring weekend with practice sweep

Photo: Porsche
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 14, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT

Porsche Team premieres its new high downforce aero package this weekend at the resumption of the FIA World Endurance Championship season, with the 6 Hours of Nürburgring Round 4 of the 2017 season. And it’s also premiered at the top of the timesheets in the pair of practice sessions.

The No. 2 Porsche 919 Hybrid led both the morning and afternoon sessions, improving from a best time of 1:41.612 in the first session down to 1:38.663 in the second, for the car driven by the 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning trio of Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley.

All three have been bullish heading into the weekend, the Kiwi pair of Bamber and Hartley thankful to have Bernhard’s lifetime of success at the Nürburgring alongside them.

“I am very excited about racing the new high downforce package for the first time,” Bamber said heading into the weekend. “We come off Le Mans with good momentum and our priority is to push for the manufacturers’ championship. If we can secure that, we want the drivers’ title as well. I have some experience on the Nordschleife but not so much on the Grand Prix circuit. But I like it and can’t wait to take the 919 Hybrid round there for the first time.”

Hartley added, “It’s been a crazy but good couple of weeks after Le Mans and the result has just about sunk in. We have since tested our high downforce kit and the focus now moves on to the remaining World Championship races. We have won the Nürburgring race for the last two years and Earl and I are lucky to have ‘Mr. Nürburgring’ himself as a teammate. Everyone at Porsche has been working hard to get the new aero kit ready for the Nürburgring race. A victory on home soil would be the icing on the cake after Le Mans. I’m looking forward to another big fight!”

Bernhard won here in 2015 and 2016 with Hartley and Mark Webber, and in both years the Nürburgring win launched them into a several-race win streak. It was four consecutive races in 2015 and three last year.

The No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, featuring Sebastien Buemi on WEC duty instead of Formula E at New York City with Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima, could only get within 1.11 seconds in second practice.

The TDS-run No. 26 G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 Gibson (practice one) ended fastest of the day in LMP2 with another of the New York City Formula E substitutes, Ben Hanley in for Alex Lynn, joining Roman Rusinov and Pierre Thiriet to top the charts in this class. The best time here was a 1:47.188. Vaillante Rebellion’s No. 31 Oreca, Filipe Albuquerque deputizing for Nico Prost alongside Bruno Senna and Julien Canal, led the second session at a slower 1:47.717.

Portuguese driver Albuquerque adds the Oreca to the Ligier JS P217 he races with United Autosports in ELMS and the Dallara P217 baseline chassis to the Cadillac DPi-V.R as now having driven three of the four 2017 homologated LMP2 spec chassis this season.

Porsche topped GTE-Pro for the day with the No. 91 Porsche 911 RSR of Richard Lietz and Fred Makowiecki at a 1:56.244 in second practice. But with the fastest of all four manufacturers within 0.721 of a second, the debut of the new automated Balance of Performance system has at its first day delivered a decently close result.

In GTE-Am it was Spirit of Race on top with its No. 54 Ferrari 488 GTE, Miguel Molina back here after a one-off AF Corse run at Le Mans. The best time here was a 1:57.592.

Qualifying runs tomorrow with the race Sunday.

RESULTS: FP1, FP2

Grosjean: Haas F1 still ‘growing up’, proving doubters wrong

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Romain Grosjean is happy to see the Haas Formula 1 team proving its doubters wrong after matching its debut season points total in just nine races of its sophomore campaign.

NASCAR team co-owner Gene Haas took his F1 operation onto the grid in 2016, with Grosjean scoring all 29 of its points through its debut campaign.

Grosjean has been joined at the team by Kevin Magnussen for 2017, and the pair have already made progress by taking the same points total through the first nine races of the year.

For Grosjean, the advances made by the team for 2017 come largely down to experience as it matures, having only entered 30 races.

“We’re growing up. We’re definitely growing up and we’re learning a lot from the past races experiences,” Grosjean told NBCSN.

“There is a lot more that we need to learn in Formula 1, and it’s a very complex world. But I believe the team is doing very well for its second year.

“I’m hoping that we can get a bit more consistency and keeping top performance.”

Grosjean is pleased that Haas has been able to prove doubters wrong who predicted a second season slump, and even feels the American team could double its points total through the remainder of the year.

“A lot of people were thinking year two would be difficult for the team, but we’re actually much stronger in year two than in year one, and I’m very proud of that,” Grosjean said.

“I’m hoping that year three is going to be even stronger. There’s a lot more races to come. We’ve unlocked some potential in the car, we’ve had some bad luck, but we still have scored a lot of points.

“I think we can double up easily from last year.”

Castroneves tops Toronto opening practice

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 14, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

Not even a week after his win Sunday at Iowa Speedway, Helio Castroneves carried the early momentum in to lead opening practice for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ Honda Indy Toronto (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC).

The driver of the No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet tackled the 1.786-mile Exhibition Place street circuit at 1:01.1211.

It was nearly four tenths clear of teammate Josef Newgarden in second and over four tenths clear of a third Penske driver, defending series champion Simon Pagenaud, in third.

Scott Dixon was top Honda in fourth ahead of Graham Rahal to complete the top five.

In his first street course session in IndyCar since this race in June two years ago, Sebastian Saavedra took over the No. 7 Honda for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and was 2.8 seconds off Castroneves, and 2.1 off teammate James Hinchcliffe in seventh. Hinchcliffe was just behind Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot, a solid sixth.

A couple drivers ran into the runoffs but there were no major incidents in the session. The only red flag came for debris from a banner in Turn 1 coming loose and onto the race surface.

Elsewhere, Jake Query tracked down a couple interesting interviews for the Advance Auto Parts IndyCar Radio Network.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team manager Taylor Kiel didn’t comment on the details of the change from Mikhail Aleshin to Saavedra this weekend and said the car’s driver status for the rest of the year is still to be determined.

Meanwhile Marco Andretti, who was sidelined in the session early with an oil pump issues, addressed Query’s question about sports car rumors for him thusly: “That’s just the journalists doing as bad of a job as I’m doing this year. I’m not going anywhere.”

The second 45-minute practice of the day runs from 2:15 to 3 p.m. ET. Times are below.

Vasseur eager to resolve Sauber’s ‘Honda question’ for 2018

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Newly-appointed Sauber Formula 1 chief Frederic Vasseur is eager to resolve the team’s “Honda question” for 2018 amid speculation that its announced deal could be scrapped.

Sauber announced a power unit deal with Honda for 2018 over the Russian Grand Prix weekend prior to former team principal and CEO Monisha Kaltenborn’s departure from the team.

Kaltenborn left ahead of last month’s race in Azerbaijan after a disagreement with team chairman Pascal Picci, with reports suggesting the Honda deal was a key point of contention.

Multiple outlets including Auto Bild and Autosport claimed earlier this week that Sauber’s deal with Honda had not been completed despite the announcement, putting it at risk for 2018 following the change in leadership.

Honda’s lack of competitiveness is apparently a concern for Sauber’s top management, and Vasseur confirmed to French newspaper L’Equipe that he too has qualms.

“The Honda question is on the table. It’s the first one I’m going to work on,” Vasseur said.

“We need to take care of this quickly. In light of what I hear from McLaren, it can be scary.”

Should Sauber scrap the deal, Honda may be left without any teams to supply in F1 next year as McLaren continues to deliberate its future engine partner.

McLaren has languished at the back of the grid for much of the season, leaving the relationship with Honda close to breaking point.

The British team has been linked with engine deals with Mercedes, Renault and even Ferrari for 2018 as it looks to move back up the grid, making it possible that Honda may have a year out of the sport if they too part ways and no other contracts are secured.